Amazon to Invest $150 Million in Funds That Provide Underrepresented Entrepreneurs With Access to Capital

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced Amazon Catalytic Capital, a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital (VC) funds, accelerators, incubators, and venture studios that provide funding to entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds, primarily at the pre-seed/seed stage of venture capital funding. The company will invest in funds that focus...
You Won’t Find This Prism Drive Secure Cloud On Amazon!

Cloud computing has revolutionized the way we store data. It’s also changed the way companies have utilized the additional server space to further boost their online presence and profile. On a personal level, cloud computing means you don’t have to clog up your devices’ onboard memory. The ability to...
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

