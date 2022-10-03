ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

fishstripes.com

Sandy Alcantara: By the Numbers

The 2022 regular season concluded Wednesday. While the Miami Marlins' 69-93 record isn’t much to reflect fondly on, Sandy Alcantara and the season he put forth on the mound is deserving of a deep dive. With baseball’s major award season set to commence in November, Alcantara is the odds-on...
MIAMI, FL
fishstripes.com

2022 Marlins Season Review: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

The longest season in the history of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp saw the development of many minor leaguers who made their way to Miami and impacted the team. Under the leadership of new manager Daren Brown, they finished in 3rd place in the International League East division standings and didn’t drop below the .500 mark at any point after the month of April.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fishstripes.com

ATL 2, MIA 1; NL East champs AAAAAgain

Much to the chagrin of the New York Mets fans in attendance at LoanDepot Park on Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves celebrated their fifth consecutive National League East division title under the Miami moonlight. The Mets were reliant on the Marlins to sweep the Braves this week to keep them in the race, but the home team came up a run short in Game 161.
QUEENS, NY

