Michigan State

TSmith
4d ago

The largest freshwater lake in the world is Lake Baikal in Russia. By both volume and depth with 20% of the earth's fresh water.

maximus decimus meridius
3d ago

Gordon Lightfoot foot sang a song about it "wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald". In the song he mentions the big lake they call gitche gumee.

tvinsider.com

Ask Matt: ‘Dead’ Tired, ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ & a Changing CW

Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
WKMI

What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?

Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Jeffrey Dahmer killed 17 people before his crimes were discovered. These are the victims and what we knew about them

Those involved with the Netflix show "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" have said the goal was to tell the victims' stories and not provide Dahmer's point of view. But the 10-episode series spends little time with anyone besides Dahmer. That focus has led to criticism of the show, both from media outlets and from family members...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Travel Maven

Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan Zoo

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned zoo—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In Michigan, you'll find what was once a popular Midwest destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming island just outside of Detroit. Keep reading to learn more.
DETROIT, MI
News On 6

Michigan Cat Breaks World Record For Tallest Living Domestic Cat

A Michigan man's cat now holds the world record for world's tallest living domestic cat. The cat's name is Fenrir, and he measures in at 18.83 inches tall. Finrir's owner, William Powers, also owns another world record holding cat. The other's name is Altair, and he holds the record for...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mashed

The Unfortunate Conclusion To The Subway 'Poop Sandwich' Debacle

There are few things more nightmarish than opening your food and finding something that doesn't belong. However, that's exactly what happened recently to a customer at a Subway in Lansing, Michigan, according to a TikTok video. In the past week, the user posted a video claiming her sandwich had feces smeared on its wrapper. Though she thought she smelt something strange in her car, she attributed it to sewage in the parking lot. However when she arrived home, the smell didn't dissipate. "We're not sure if it's dog or if it's human [feces]. The police took a swab of it," she said in the video.
LANSING, MI
Outsider.com

Hunters Sound Off on Killing of Extremely Rare Michigan ‘Spirit Bear’

Earlier this month, trail cam footage captured an extremely rare sight as a spirit bear—a black bear boasting an all-white coat—was seen feeding at a bait pile in Michigan. The MI spirit bear sighting marks the first ever recorded in the Midwestern state. But, sadly, days later, the unique creature reportedly died, resulting in an online uproar. Now, a week later, hunters and outdoorsmen have begun sounding off about the killing of the bear. However, they’ve more specifically begun arguing the ethics of its death.
MICHIGAN STATE
