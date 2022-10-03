Read full article on original website
Celebrating Epcot's 40th, Universal adds makeup HHN dates and Disney reveals Candlelight Processional narrators
From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. EPCOT recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. The park first opened on Oct. 1, 1982 and became Disney’s second theme park in Florida. In this episode, we discuss the celebration, take a look back at some of our favorite EPCOT memories and even talk about what’s next. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
NASA image from outer space shows the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — A new image from NASA is an unmistakable view of earth from outer space. Now, a new shade of blue has emerged in the Gulf of Mexico. “The picture shows how the Florida peninsula is shedding all the water Hurricane Ian dumped on it,” tweeted astronaut Bob Hines, who posted the photo on Twitter from the International Space Station.
District East owner redeveloping ShoppingTown seeks help in takeover of old Sears, Macy's
OHB ReDev unveiled more details of its $50 million plan to redevelop the former ShoppingTown Mall site in Dewitt, but a company official said they will need an assist from the local government. The developers were selected by Onondaga County in a competitive RFP process over a year ago, and...
Remember When A Maine Brewery Released Coolio Beers?
Note: With the announcement of the passing of Coolio on September 28, we wanted to once again share the story of his collaboration with a Maine Brewery to create two Coolio themed beers. Odd By Nature Brewing in Cape Neddick is following up their epic February team up with rap...
DeLand business owner sleeps outside building to make sure flooding is kept at bay
Hurricane Ian forced some Central Florida business owners to close their doors and leave their businesses alone as the storm rolled through. However, the owner of Captain Jed’s Airboat Rides in DeLand said he’s been sleeping in his car for nine days right outside his building, right next to the St. Johns River.
WNY prepared to submit tech hub bid when application period starts
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A regional collaboration spanning the Western New York and Rochester areas has been in the works for well over a year, even before the federal government passed the CHIPS Act. Invest Buffalo Niagara CEO Tom Kucharski said while Congress has now passed the bill, the organization is...
Drought takes toll on country’s largest cotton producer
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — The cotton harvest is about to get underway in the Texas High Plains, the windswept region that grows most of the crop in the nation’s top cotton-producing state. But Barry Evans, like many others, has already walked away from more than 2,000 acres (809 hectares) of his bone-dry fields.
Wisconsin room tax revenues mostly rebound, while business travel lags
MADISON, Wis. — Taxes charged on hotel rooms across Wisconsin took a huge hit when the pandemic began, but they’re starting to recover. Nearly 300 municipalities across the state charge a room tax. Sometimes there can be multiple taxes, including for a city, county or special district. These...
Top 8 finalists announced in 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest
MADISON, Wis. — The race is on to find the coolest thing made in the Badger State. On Wednesday, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group announced the Top 8 products moving on in the seventh annual “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest. These eight Wisconsin-made products each won a head-to-head match-up in the Top 16 bracket-style tournament, known as Manufacturing Madness.
Flooding remains top concern across Lake County communities
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian tore through Central Florida the impacts from the storm remain in the community. There continues to be major flooding along the St. Johns River. Water levels are going down in some areas, but slightly rising in others. Friday morning, it’s...
Ohio to host Forbes Under 30 summits
CLEVELAND — Forbes announced on Wednesday it will host the next three Under 30 Summits in Ohio. The first one will be in Cleveland in 2023, in Cincinnati in 2024 and Columbus in 2025. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is excited about what this means for Cleveland. “Having Forbes in...
California inflation relief payments will start arriving in bank accounts Friday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Twenty-three million Californians will begin receiving inflation relief payments Friday. Eligible to individuals who paid 2020 taxes in the state, the payments will range from $200 to $1,050 as part of a Middle Class Tax Refund program the legislature approved in June, when gas prices reached record-breaking highs nearing $7 per gallon.
Tenants of flooded apartments facing eviction
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — While many in Central Florida are worried about getting their homes repaired after Hurricane Ian, some in Orange County are worried about getting evicted. It is something dozens of families in the Pine Castle community are dealing with — and it may not be legal....
Hochul signs laws to boost women and minority-owned businesses
A trio of bills approved Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul are meant to strengthen minority and women-owned businesses in New York, her office announced. The bills come as New York has topped its goal of at least 30% of state contracts being awarded to minority and women-owned businesses this year. The contracts amount to $3 billion for the businesses, known as MWBEs.
Newsom’s housing bills still a few years away from coming into effect
ANAHEIM, Calif. — After Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several bills addressing the state’s housing shortage and affordable housing crisis, now comes the challenging part. Real estate experts stress that California residents should be patient. “These things take time,” said Peter Belisle, president of the southwest region for JLL....
Hispanic Heritage Month: Afro-Latinos' fight for equality
As the country honors Hispanic Heritage Month by recognizing the contributions of Hispanic Americans to the country, “Justice for All” hosts an in-depth conversation on the intersection between the Black and Latinx communities — and on Afro-Latinos' ongoing fight for equality. In this 30-minute episode, Spectrum News...
Report: Recession possible next year, but likely to be ‘moderate’
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — Economic growth is likely to continue through next year in the Inland Empire and other parts of the country, but it may be derailed by federal monetary policies and other factors, according to the UC Riverside Center for Economic Forecasting & Development. What You Need...
Spectrum/Siena Poll: Majority of Floridians have reduced spending over the last year
According to an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll, 65% of likely voters in Florida had to cut back their spending on key items due to inflation and other economic factors. Additionally, 28% of respondents said that they are living about the same lifestyle as they were a year ago. Only...
