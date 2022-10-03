Read full article on original website
Applications for 2023 Funding From Marshfield Area United Way Now Being Accepted
Applications for 2023 funding from Marshfield Area United Way are now being accepted. The application for consideration is available online at marshfieldareaunitedway.org. All applications must be submitted electronically. Handwritten applications will not be accepted. .To be considered for funding, your organization or program must be a 501(c)3 charitable health or...
Clark County Health Department Reminds Residents Flu Season is Coming
With the end of summer and the beginning of fall upon us, it also means the start of flu season. I spoke with Kelsey Wussow of the Clark County Health Department and she explained the importance of flu vaccines and some upcoming opportunities for individuals to get vaccinated. "The best...
Marathon County to Work on Resolution Opposing Metallic Mining Law
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Marathon County supervisors and residents will be taking more time to craft a resolution about a proposed open-pit gold mine. The county's Environmental Resources Committee met on Tuesday to discuss a proposed resolution that would tell the state Legislature that Marathon County opposes a state law that allows for metallic mining.
Jackson County Crimestoppers Asking for Help With Park Vandalism
Jackson County Crimestoppers is asking for the public’s assistance with vandalism that occurred at Castle Mound State Park. The park is located on Highway 12 just outside Black River Falls. If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 800-228-3203, ext 199 or jacksoncountycrimestoppers.com, P3tips.com, or download the P3tips App.
Marshfield Police Department Solves Recent Rash of Vandalism
(Mike Warren, Hub City Times) Marshfield police, working with officials at the Central Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, have solved a recent rash of vandalism. According to Mike Warren with the Hub City Times, Executive Director Dale Christiansen told Hub City Times the vandalism involved someone coming through the fairgrounds during overnight hours, and using a knife to break out multiple windows along the lower level of the Round Barn’s northern-most side.
Canadian Mining Company Moving Ahead with Plans to Drill for Copper and Gold Near Wausau
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. According to Danielle Kaeding, the development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to...
Popular Marathon County Cheese Destination Will Soon Get a Distillery
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A popular cheese destination in Marathon County will soon get an accompanying distillery. Knowlton House Distillery will be making craft spirits like vodka, gin, and whiskey using milk sugar, a byproduct of making cheese, and will be run by Luke and Heather Mullins, he's a cheese maker for Mullins cheese, and she holds a master's degree in brewing sciences and has worked with other brewers and distillers in the past.
Osseo Fire Department Responds to House Fire
The Osseo Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday evening. The fire occurred at a home on 9th street. A woman and her two children were home at the time of the fire, but were able to escape without injury. A neighbor saw smoke and called 911. The fire was put out quickly after crews arrived. There was severe smoke damage to the home.
Wausau area obituaries October 3, 2022
Violet “Vi” Cherry, 103, passed away September 29, 2022 at Sunrise of Naperville, a senior residence she called home. Violet was born October 28, 1918 in Wausau, Wisconsin to parents John and Hattie Kuntz. She married Benjamin L. Cherry on June 2, 1947 in Los Angeles, California and together they had two children. She loved to play bridge and enjoyed drinking red wine.
1 dead in UTV vs. train crash
A woman is dead after she was struck by a train while driving a UTV near Unity, officials said. The crash was reported at about noon on Saturday in Clark County. DNR officials say the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and was struck near Riplinger Road. The 57-year-old...
Seven Arrested in Wood County Drug Bust
The Wood County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 6 executed five search warrants in the Town of Hansen and in the Village of Vesper, where large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were seized. Investigators also seized a large quantity of U.S. currency and firearms. Members of the public may...
AMC Theatre at Oakwood Mall permanently closing
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A long-running movie theater in Eau Claire is closing its doors for good Sunday. The AMC Classic Oakwood 12 Theatre posted a sign on its door Sunday stating that at the end of the business day on Oct. 2, 2022, the location would be permanently closed.
Bail Set High for Tennessee Man Accused of Kidnapping Wisconsin Girl
(Terry Bell, WRN) It would take one-million dollars to bail-out a Tennessee man charged with kidnapping a teenager in northwest Wisconsin. Investigators say 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn and the 15-year-old girl had struck-up an online relationship at one point, but he began blackmailing and threatening her when she tried to end it.
1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 57-year-old Unity woman has died after crossing into the path of a train while operating a UTV. The fatal crash happened around noon Saturday. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Rec Warden Justin Bender said the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and collided with the train as it was traveling northwest near Riplinger Road.
22-Year-Old Man Charged with Kidnapping 15-Year-Old Chippewa County Girl
(Terry Bell, WRN) A man accused of kidnapping a teenage girl in Chippewa County is in court today. Prosecutors say 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn drove from Tennessee to northwest Wisconsin last weekend to take a 15-year-old girl from her home. The Chippewa County sheriff says it appears the two had been in a relationship, and she tried to break it off.
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
Driver crashes into home on Hwy. 45
Rescue crews were called Wednesday to a crash on Hwy. 45 in Langlade County after a driver struck a home near County Road G. The crash was reported at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say the driver of the vehicle requires extrication. There’s no word yet on whether anyone...
Amber Alert issued for Wisconsin girl
HOLCOMBE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl from Holcombe, Wisconsin, who it says is believed to be in serious danger. An Amber Alert has been issued for Kryssy King, who was last seen at her home around...
Stevens Point Man Arrested for Drug Charges in Marshfield
A Stevens Point man was arrested for drug charges in Marshfield. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 10:15am on Sunday, a traffic stop was conducted and K9 Zso was utilized and alerted to the odor of a controlled substance within the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and 341.3 grams of Marijuana was located.
Unity Woman Dies After Crossing In Front of Train on a UTV
A Unity woman died after crossing in front of a train while using a UTV. According to the Wisconsin DNR, the accident happened around noon on Saturday. The 57-year-old woman was driving a UTV north on Sandhill Avenue and collided with the train as it was traveling northwest near Ripling Road.
