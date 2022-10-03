Read full article on original website
Faye Marion LaVarnway
Faye Marion LaVarnway, 92, of Manitowoc passed away on September 21, 2022 at Shady Lane in Manitowoc. Faye was born on July 13, 1930 in Iron Mountain, MI to Ragner and Loretta (Stoikes) Hanson. She was a graduate of Iron Mountain High School. On June 20, 1953 she married James “Fuzz” LaVarnway, Sr., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Iron Mountain. He preceded her in death on February 25, 2005. Faye was a receptionist at Holy Family Hospital in Manitowoc, until 1986 when she began taking care of her grandchildren.
Melvin John Satori
Well to make a long story short…. Melvin John Satori, 86, a resident of Manitowoc, died peacefully, surrounded by his family on September 29, 2022 at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay. Melvin was born on Aug. 22, 1936 in Manitowoc, WI, son of the late John and Gertrude Meyer...
Discussion Continues on One Day Two Rivers and Manitowoc Sharing Utilities
Citizens in Two Rivers on average pay higher utility rates than their neighbors in Manitowoc. This led to some Cool City residents asking “Will the city one day be able to purchase their basic utility needs from Manitowoc to balance the so-called economies of scale?”. City Manager Greg Buckley...
Demolition Begins on Former Holy Family/Silver Lake College
An iconic building in Manitowoc is in the process of being torn down. Crews have been seen out at the former Holy Family/Silver Lake College beginning the demolition process. The educational institution at 2406 South Averno Road was forced to close amid the pandemic, with Sister Natalie Binversie of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries citing enrollment and fundraising challenges.
United Way Ready to Crown the Curd King of the Clipper City
Cheese lovers will be making their way throughout the downtown area of Manitowoc tomorrow evening as they participate in the second annual Curd Crawl put on by the United Way of Manitowoc County. Participants will make their way to seven restaurants and will taste-test their cheese curds before voting on...
Mary Agnes Scheuer
Mary Agnes Scheuer, age 90, entered into eternal life on October 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Mary Agnes is survived by her children: Jim (Jeffer) Scheuer of Owen, WI, Tom Scheuer of Mishicot, Jean (Neil) Hopka of Two Rivers, Dan (special friend, Debbie) Scheuer of Mishicot, Deacon Dave (Betsy) Scheuer of Maribel, Marie (Kevin) Steeber of Mishicot, Joe (Kelly) Scheuer of Mishicot and Rita (Bob) Lee of Tomahawk; her grandchildren: Michael Steeber of Mishicot, John Scheuer of Big Sky, Montana, Kate (special friend Corrina) Lee of St. Paul, Minnesota, Grace Scheuer of Eau Claire, Jim Lee of Madison, Robert Steeber of Milwaukee and Izzy Lee of Tomahawk.
Latest Honor Flight to Land in Green Bay Saturday Evening, Local Man in On the Flight
The latest Honor Flight is returning to Green Bay this weekend, and the public is invited to welcome the veterans home. Honor Flight has been taking Korean and Vietnam War veterans from around the state to Washington D.C. to view the monuments and tour the city. The return flight is...
Area Heating Service Manager Urges Furnace Checks
With the arrival of a cold front, lakeshore area homeowners this week are switching from cooling to heating their homes. Kory Klein, Service Manager for Smokey Barbier Heating in Manitowoc says that now is the right time to have your furnace system checked over. “If you want to be proactive...
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Jonah O. Carrico, 22, Two Rivers, Falsely present controlled substance as a party to a crime on 8/3/20, Guilty plea, Defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total sentence of three and one-half (3 1/2) years; eighteen (18) months initial confinement, followed by two (2) years extended supervision to run concurrent with any other sentence presently serving. Conditions of extended supervision are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) Maintain full-time employment/schooling/job search combination; 5) Pay costs of action; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. Court finds defendant is eligible for the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. Defendant has 211 days sentence credit.
Two Manitowoc City Groups to Gather Today
There are a pair of meetings scheduled for today in the City of Manitowoc. First up is the Rahr-West Art Museum’s Board of Directors, which will gather in the Museum at 4:00 p.m. After the public is given time to voice their opinion, the group will review financial reports and will evaluate Director Greg Vadney’s performance.
Sheboygan County Administrator Accepts Position with Wisconsin Counties Association
Sheboygan County Administrator Adam Payne has announced that he is stepping down early next year. Payne has taken a position with the Wisconsin Counties Association, which means he will be done leading Sheboygan in March of next year. Payne has been a part of the Sheboygan County government for the...
FORWARD Endowment Now Accepting Grant Applications
A local outdoor trust is now accepting applications for its 2022 funding cycle. The FORWARD Endowment was established to fund projects focused on hunting, fishing, conservation, and related education. FORWARD stands for Friends of Resources, Wildlife, And Recreational Development and was founded by the Manitowoc Unit of County Fish &...
Three Men Rescued On Lake Winnebago After Their Catamaran Capsizes
The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says it rescued three men after their catamaran capsized in rough water Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts of more than 30 miles per hour had created waves five-to-seven feet high on Lake Winnebago. Rescuers say the men were on top of the capsized portion when...
Brillion Lions Host Cross Country Invite
Manitowoc Lincoln sent a team of boys and girls runners to the Brillion Invitational last night. According to head coach Michael Bubolz, the Ships girls took 7th overall with Kaukauna leading the way. He singled out Breanna Jansky and Grace Backus who each ran season-best times. The Lincoln boys also...
Truck Caught on Manitowoc’s 10th Street Bridge, Little Information Known
It was quite a sight yesterday afternoon on Manitowoc’s 10th Street Bridge. A truck was caught on the bridge as it was being lifted for a boat to pass under just after 1:00 p.m. Details of what exactly led to this incident have not yet been released by the...
Two Rivers/Roncalli Swimmers Fare Well In Triangular Meet
Swimmers from the Two Rivers-Roncalli co-op turned in 6 first-place finishes last night in a triangular Girls Swimming meet against Kiel and Plymouth. Sophia Allington was a double event winner in the 100 Breaststroke and 100 Butterfly, while Josey Allington earned a win in the 200 Free. Rebecca Weigel also...
Sewer Repair to Close Section of South 10th Street in Manitowoc
Motorists in Manitowoc are being advised of a road closure announced this morning. Crews will be performing a sewer repair starting at 7:30 a.m. on a section of South 10th Street between Washington and Marshal Streets. Traffic will be detoured, and the work is expected to be complete by the...
Green Bay Caregiver Service Accused of Refusing Care to HIV Patient, Settles in Court
A Green Bay caregiver organization is being fined for its refusal to provide in-home care to a patient with HIV. This inaction caused Helping Hands Caregivers to be accused of violating the Americans with Disabilities act. Federal prosecutors claim several caregivers in the organization refused to help the patient and...
Couple Arrested in Manitowoc After Stealing from Seven Storage Units
A couple was arrested in Manitowoc yesterday after they allegedly broke into seven storage units. Officers were called to the North Rapids Road Storage Units, located at 55 Albert Drive Tuesday (October 4th) after being contacted by the owner. They supplied surveillance footage that showed a man and woman entering...
Four Ships Tennis Players Compete at Sectional Today
Four tennis athletes from Manitowoc Lincoln High School will compete today at the WIAA Sectional Meet at Fox Cities Racquet Club hosted by Oshkosh West. The Doubles tandem of Hannah Dvorak and Taylor Peterson along with singles players Olivia Minikel and Jordin Popp compete for a chance at earning a trip to the State tournament.
