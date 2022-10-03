Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NASCAR: Toyota loses another driver for 2023
Chandler Smith is set to leave Toyota and move to Kaulig Racing and Chevrolet, replacing A.J. Allmendinger for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. When Kaulig Racing announced “Kaulig Racing Fan Day” last month, they confirmed that they would be making a NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement for the 2023 season on Wednesday, October 5.
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing make final call on #18 Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing have confirmed a ninth different driver for the #18 Toyota, securing the car’s lineup for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The driver lineup for Joe Gibbs Racing’s #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, is officially solidified for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
Kevin Harvick Has 2-Word Reaction To Major Penalty News
On Wednesday, NASCAR dished out a stiff punishment to Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team. Harvick's crew chief, Rodney Childers, has been suspended for the next four Cup Series events. Additionally, Childers was fined $100,000. The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team also received a 100-point...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Brutally Honest Admission On Penalty News
Earlier Wednesday afternoon, NASCAR handed out a massive punishment to the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team for what happened over the weekend. Kevin Harvick's crew chief, Rodney Childers, has been suspended for the next four NASCAR Cup Series events and was also fined $100,000. According to a statement from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richard Petty Gives Son a Dose of His Own Medicine, Calling Him Out for Something You Wouldn’t Expect — Cheating
Richard Petty made a surprising comment during his appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio when he bluntly called out his son Kyle for cheating, and, in the process, gave him a dose of his own medicine. The post Richard Petty Gives Son a Dose of His Own Medicine, Calling Him Out for Something You Wouldn’t Expect — Cheating appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 300-Acre Western Town, “Whisky River,” Was Inspired By Willie Nelson’s Property In Texas
Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s property has got to be one of the coolest I’ve ever seen. For starters, he decided to build a real deal, massive 300-acre Old Western town out in the woods back in his single days, mainly so him and his friends didn’t destroy his actual house:
Kyle Busch and David Gilliland Are Shaking up the Truck Series, Leaving Drivers Like Hailie Deegan in Limbo
Kyle Busch and David Gilliland are moving their truck series teams to new manufacturers, causing a shakeup in driver lineups. The post Kyle Busch and David Gilliland Are Shaking up the Truck Series, Leaving Drivers Like Hailie Deegan in Limbo appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Big Hailie Deegan News
Earlier this week, Hailie Deegan teased exciting news regarding her career. With that said, it was announced on Tuesday afternoon that she's going to make her Xfinity Series debut later this month. Deegan, 21, will compete at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 15. That raise will be televised on...
RELATED PEOPLE
NASCAR: Hendrick Motorsports announce another driver change
For the second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, Alex Bowman is set to be sidelined with concussion-like symptoms. Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman has officially been ruled out for the second consecutive week, ending his chances at winning the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship. Bowman has been suffering from...
NASCAR: Trackhouse Racing discusses big possibility of Jimmie Johnson in 2023
Trackhouse Racing has interest in Jimmie Johnson racing one of its cars for any NASCAR event in 2023. "I would love to put Jimmie Johnson in one of our cars."
NFL・
AOL Corp
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Once Hid His 20+ Concussions From NASCAR, But He's Now a Leading Proponent of Driver Safety
The conversation surrounding concussions in sports tends to primarily revolve around the NFL, but traumatic brain injuries are also an unfortunate consequence of NASCAR. Just this year, Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman were forced to bow out of the Cup Series playoffs due to serious head injuries sustained during a race. While every NASCAR driver knows the risks associated with competing in the sport's highest level, perhaps no driver, past or present, understands them quite like Dale Earnhardt Jr.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chase Elliott Wins at Talladega, Denny Hamlin Calls Out NASCAR: Sunday Money from Marty Smith
Not to oversimplify things too much, but if there’s been a theme to the 2022 NASCAR season, it’s to expect the unexpected. About the only thing predictable this year has been Chase Elliott‘s ability to finish near the top. Elliott drove his car to victory lane for...
Jeff Gordon and Team Execs Go Public Over TV Deal Negotiations and Sound Alarm Bells About NASCAR’s Future, According to Report
Jeff Gordon and several team executives sounded alarm bells in a meeting with the media over talks with NASCAR on the upcoming TV deal, and how the future of the sport could be in question. The post Jeff Gordon and Team Execs Go Public Over TV Deal Negotiations and Sound Alarm Bells About NASCAR’s Future, According to Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Byron wins NASCAR appeal, regains playoff points
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — An appeals panel on Thursday reinstated the 25 points William Byron had been docked by NASCAR for deliberately spinning championship rival Denny Hamlin, a critical decision that helps his playoff hopes. The three-person panel found that Byron did break a NASCAR rule for spinning Hamlin under caution. But Hendrick Motorsports had […]
Charlotte Qualifying Order: October 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR qualifying order for the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. This weekend, NASCAR goes road course racing in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Charlotte ROVAL is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. Both races are a playoff elimination race in the Round of 12, only 8 drivers will remain in the playoffs following the events.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
NASCAR teams say ‘broken’ economic model needs to be fixed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cup team executives say they need additional revenue streams to fix a “broken” business model and said NASCAR recently rejected their seven-point proposal that would have addressed those concerns. “We’re very far apart,” Jeff Gordon, vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, said of the teams...
Kevin Harvick penalized 100 points after Talladega Superspeedway
NASCAR penalty report from Talladega Superspeedway. Last weekend, NASCAR visited Talladega, Alabama. The 2.5-mile hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series. View the Talladega penalty report for NASCAR weekend. Following the race weekend, Kevin Harvick has been handed a massive 100-point penalty. The team and driver have...
fordauthority.com
Nascar Ford Driver Hailie Deegan Makes Xfinity Series Debut Next Week
Hailie Deegan, a Nascar Ford driver, will make her Xfinity Series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 15th, 2022. Deegan will command the No. 07 Ford Mustang in the Xfinity Series for the one-off race, which is fielded by SS Green Light Racing and will carry the colors of Pristine Auction as sponsor, per Motorsport.
NASCAR teams call revenue model ‘broken,’ warn of layoffs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The most powerful teams in NASCAR warned Friday that the venerable stock car racing series has a “broken” economic model that is unfair and has little to no chance of long-term stability, a stunning announcement that added to a growing list of woes.
Comments / 0