Anna Elizabeth Ruffin Franklin died peacefully at home after a long battle with Leukemia in Biloxi, MS on Friday, October 1, 2022 surrounded by her family. Anna was born at Forrest General in Hattiesburg, MS on June 27, 1979, graduated from West Jones High School in 1998, and attended Jones County Junior College. She was an avid runner and crew member of the Stroller Warriors of Keesler Air Force Base for military spouses. She followed the Dallas Cowboys and was a devoted fan of Mississippi State University’s Bulldogs. Anna put her heart and soul into everything she enjoyed: cooking and trying new recipes (even musing, “I wonder if there’s food in Heaven…”), crocheting, reading, and the TV show Guy’s Grocery Games! She was fierce in her love for her family.

BILOXI, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO