Read full article on original website
Related
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Attorney General Issues Warning on Election Security
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says there will be heightened security for this fall's mid-term elections. After federal Justice officials briefed the country about election security on Tuesday, Kaul issued his own warning. The Democrat says that they'll be responding to anyone threatening other people at the polls, brandishing firearms near polling places, or confronting voters in the line.
WBUR
How the fight over mail-in ballots and election laws is playing out in Wisconsin
Absentee ballots are already on their way out to voters in Wisconsin, one of the most closely watched states in this year's midterm elections. Wisconsin has just about as many active registered voters right now as it did this time in 2020 — one sign that interest in voting next month is higher than usual for a midterm election.
wpr.org
Judge's order halts Wisconsin absentee ballots from being voided and recast
A Waukesha County judge is barring voters from canceling previously submitted absentee ballots in order to switch their votes. The order from Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel, a former Republican Wisconsin Attorney General, takes effect by 4 p.m. Friday. Schimel sided with a group called Restoring Trust and Integrity in...
WISN
Hearing delayed for Wisconsin man who admitted to illegally requesting absentee ballots
RACINE, Wis. — The court case of a Union Grove man charged with election fraud was delayed once again Friday. Harry Wait, 68, considers himself a freedom fighter. “The state calls me a criminal, just as Samuel Adams, Paul Revere, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and the list goes on and on and on,” Wait said outside the Racine County Courthouse when he made his first court appearance Sept. 9.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
In search for illegal Wisconsin votes, activists uncover gaps — but no plot
Conservative activists are pushing officials to remove thousands of people from Wisconsin’s voter rolls, pointing to holes in the state’s voter database.
Election deniers failed to hand Wisconsin to Trump but have paved the way for future GOP success
This story was originally published by ProPublica. Ever since claims of election fraud arose in 2020, Wisconsin has seen its share of quixotic attempts to taint the presidential results. A group of phony electors tried to claim the state’s electoral votes for Donald Trump. Wisconsin’s top lawmaker launched a yearlong inquiry led by a lawyer […] The post Election deniers failed to hand Wisconsin to Trump but have paved the way for future GOP success appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Wisconsin DOJ prepared to identify threats to elections, election workers
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Wednesday it will protect elections and election workers in the state. Attorney General Josh Kaul said the DOJ’s Wisconsin State Intelligence Center is ready to identify threats to Wisconsin’s elections as well as threats against election administrators. The WSIC will also monitor for election interference both from domestic and foreign actors....
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul issues warnings about voter intimidation
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The November midterm election is a month away and the Wisconsin Department of Justice is reminding people voter intimidation is illegal. When voters head to the polls, most want to cast their ballots and head home. “Wisconsinites should feel very comfortable going to their polling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wisconsinrightnow.com
Ron Johnson Unveils Abortion Referendum Question For Wisconsin Voters
Wisconsin’s Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson says his proposed referendum on abortion is simple. Johnson, late Tuesday, released his suggestion for a ballot question that would allow voters in the state to decide on a new abortion law. “At what point does society have the responsibility to protect the...
Personal information of more than 12K Wisconsin Medicaid members exposed, possibly stolen, DHS says
MADISON, Wis. — More than 12,000 Wisconsin Medicaid members had their personal information, including their Social Security numbers and Medicaid ID numbers, exposed and potentially stolen, the state’s Department of Health Services announced Friday afternoon. The exposure happened when a presentation that included protected health information was emailed...
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin Senators show up to State Capitol only to see next picture in ‘chunky animals’ calendar
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. It was business as usual at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Oct. 4 when Gov. Evers called a session to discuss adding an amendment to Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban. What makes this a typical day isn’t necessarily the topic — rather, it’s the fact that only one Republican and three Democratic senators were present. The special session lasted 15 seconds — long enough to gavel in, rip to the next day in the senate chamber’s “365 chunky animals” calendar and adjourn.
DHS: Over 12,000 Wisconsin Medicaid members had their personal data exposed
MADISON, Wis. -- Over 12,000 Wisconsin Medicaid members had their private information exposed and potentially stolen, the Wisconsin Department of Health announced Friday.The exposed information included first and last name, date of birth, gender, county location, Wisconsin Medicaid member ID, and social security numbers.A presentation containing protected health information was posted to the DHS website as part of its meeting minutes.DHS says once it was notified of the incident, it immediately removed the meeting minutes from the website and replaced them with a version that did not include private information.The department sent notifications to members whose information may have been accessed and offered them free credit monitoring for one year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news8000.com
Two Madison photographers used pandemic assistance to survive 2020. Then the state accused them of fraud.
MADISON, Wis. — Jonny Hoffner hasn’t checked his mailbox in the past year without a knot in his stomach. A basket full of hundreds of documents in his and wife Michelle’s home tells the story: an unending battle with the state of Wisconsin over thousands of dollars in benefits paid out in 2020.
tonemadison.com
We’re paying Wisconsin Republicans to lie about bail and everything else
Drawing a line from Ron Johnson’s tax-cut votes to the 2022 campaign’s merciless attack ads. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DHS reports 6k+ new COVID cases, as the state surpasses 13.5k deaths
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,649,510 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,534 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total9/30/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,649,5101,643,442 (+6,068) Received one dose of vaccine3,819,280 (65.5%)3,817,556 (65.5%)
cwbradio.com
Governor Evers Proposes Increase in Funding for Local Governments
(AP) Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, just five weeks before he is up for reelection, says that if he wins he will propose a 4% increase in funding for local governments each of the next two years. Evers said Monday that the money, totaling more than $91 million over two years,...
mprnews.org
Minnesota congressional candidate Paula Overby dies
Paula Overby, the Legal Marijuana Now candidate for Congress in Minnesota’s 2nd District, died Wednesday. Overby’s son Tyler told MPR News she had a heart valve problem and had been hospitalized for the past two weeks, but that he had expected her to recover. Overby has run for...
wpr.org
Wisconsin tribe seeks to protect a historic site where company plans to mine for gold
Authorities in Wisconsin and Michigan have now signed off on the Menominee Indian Tribe's nomination of a site to the National Register of Historic Places, but that’s drawn backlash from some Michigan lawmakers who say it’s a veiled attempt to stop the Back Forty mine on the Michigan-Wisconsin border.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin rescinds elderly eviction violations, won't say why
When an assisted living facility evicted a 97-year-old woman with one day's notice, a state inspector levied fines. Her bosses made them go away.
wizmnews.com
Republican-led Legislature gavels in-out of another Wisconsin Gov. Evers special session
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Legislature took mere seconds Tuesday to reject Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ call to create a way for voters to get a chance to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban, even as Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson voiced support for letting the people decide the issue.
Comments / 4