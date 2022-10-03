ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Attorney General Issues Warning on Election Security

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says there will be heightened security for this fall's mid-term elections. After federal Justice officials briefed the country about election security on Tuesday, Kaul issued his own warning. The Democrat says that they'll be responding to anyone threatening other people at the polls, brandishing firearms near polling places, or confronting voters in the line.
Hearing delayed for Wisconsin man who admitted to illegally requesting absentee ballots

RACINE, Wis. — The court case of a Union Grove man charged with election fraud was delayed once again Friday. Harry Wait, 68, considers himself a freedom fighter. “The state calls me a criminal, just as Samuel Adams, Paul Revere, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and the list goes on and on and on,” Wait said outside the Racine County Courthouse when he made his first court appearance Sept. 9.
Election deniers failed to hand Wisconsin to Trump but have paved the way for future GOP success

This story was originally published by ProPublica. Ever since claims of election fraud arose in 2020, Wisconsin has seen its share of quixotic attempts to taint the presidential results. A group of phony electors tried to claim the state’s electoral votes for Donald Trump. Wisconsin’s top lawmaker launched a yearlong inquiry led by a lawyer […] The post Election deniers failed to hand Wisconsin to Trump but have paved the way for future GOP success appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Wisconsin DOJ prepared to identify threats to elections, election workers

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Wednesday it will protect elections and election workers in the state. Attorney General Josh Kaul said the DOJ’s Wisconsin State Intelligence Center is ready to identify threats to Wisconsin’s elections as well as threats against election administrators. The WSIC will also monitor for election interference both from domestic and foreign actors....
Ron Johnson Unveils Abortion Referendum Question For Wisconsin Voters

Wisconsin’s Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson says his proposed referendum on abortion is simple. Johnson, late Tuesday, released his suggestion for a ballot question that would allow voters in the state to decide on a new abortion law. “At what point does society have the responsibility to protect the...
Personal information of more than 12K Wisconsin Medicaid members exposed, possibly stolen, DHS says

MADISON, Wis. — More than 12,000 Wisconsin Medicaid members had their personal information, including their Social Security numbers and Medicaid ID numbers, exposed and potentially stolen, the state’s Department of Health Services announced Friday afternoon. The exposure happened when a presentation that included protected health information was emailed...
Wisconsin Senators show up to State Capitol only to see next picture in ‘chunky animals’ calendar

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. It was business as usual at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Oct. 4 when Gov. Evers called a session to discuss adding an amendment to Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban. What makes this a typical day isn’t necessarily the topic — rather, it’s the fact that only one Republican and three Democratic senators were present. The special session lasted 15 seconds — long enough to gavel in, rip to the next day in the senate chamber’s “365 chunky animals” calendar and adjourn.
DHS: Over 12,000 Wisconsin Medicaid members had their personal data exposed

MADISON, Wis. -- Over 12,000 Wisconsin Medicaid members had their private information exposed and potentially stolen, the Wisconsin Department of Health announced Friday.The exposed information included first and last name, date of birth, gender, county location, Wisconsin Medicaid member ID, and social security numbers.A presentation containing protected health information was posted to the DHS website as part of its meeting minutes.DHS says once it was notified of the incident, it immediately removed the meeting minutes from the website and replaced them with a version that did not include private information.The department sent notifications to members whose information may have been accessed and offered them free credit monitoring for one year.
We’re paying Wisconsin Republicans to lie about bail and everything else

Drawing a line from Ron Johnson’s tax-cut votes to the 2022 campaign’s merciless attack ads. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond.
Wisconsin DHS reports 6k+ new COVID cases, as the state surpasses 13.5k deaths

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,649,510 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,534 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s Total9/30/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,649,5101,643,442 (+6,068) Received one dose of vaccine3,819,280 (65.5%)3,817,556 (65.5%)
Minnesota congressional candidate Paula Overby dies

Paula Overby, the Legal Marijuana Now candidate for Congress in Minnesota’s 2nd District, died Wednesday. Overby’s son Tyler told MPR News she had a heart valve problem and had been hospitalized for the past two weeks, but that he had expected her to recover. Overby has run for...

