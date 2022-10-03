Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Harwood fire determined to not be an accident
HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says based off the investigation, authorities are confident the fire was not an accident. North Dakota BCI brought in a K-9 trained to detect accelerants. No one was inside at the time of the fire. The case...
District 24 Democratic candidate arrested for assault
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota District 24 Democratic candidate is facing criminal charges, according to Valley City Police. The Barnes County States Attorney’s Office charged 33-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Huss with Simple Assault, which is a Class B Misdemeanor, on Friday, Oct. 7. Police Chief...
Mental health evaluation ordered for man accused of attempted kidnapping
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A mental health evaluation at the North Dakota State Hospital has been ordered for the man accused of holding a woman at gunpoint and trying to kidnap her outside the Hillsboro Subway. Immediately after the attempted kidnapping back on July 24th, Traill County officials stated Weibye was ‘already under a doctor’s care’. He was taken to a Fargo hospital for mental health evaluations shortly after being apprehended.
Witnesses say North Dakota State Penitentiary sergeant wielded knife during bar fight
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota State Penitentiary sergeant is facing terrorizing charges after witnesses told police she wielded a knife during a bar fight in late September. An off-duty police officer said he was in the parking lot of a Bismarck bar when 25-year-old Jade Cianni was in...
Fargo woman facing charges after threatening police with sharp object, police say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is facing several charges after police say she threatened them and someone in an apartment with a sharp object. It happened Tuesday evening in the 900 blk. of 42nd St. S. Officers say it took nearly an hour to get Andrea Respectsnothing to come out of the apartment.
Update: Moorhead man now facing charges after Downtown Fargo shooting
(Fargo, ND) -- A Moorhead man is now facing charges in connection with a downtown Fargo shooting. 24-year-old Schuyler Ferguson has been officially charged with attempted murder, felony assault, and terrorizing. He is accused of shooting another man in the chest last Friday night while he and others were playing video games in the 600 block of Main Avenue.
Bismarck woman pleads guilty to terrorizing Menards employees
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman accused of stealing from Menards and threatening to kill employees has pleaded guilty to multiple charges. Police say Hannah Schreiber pulled a gun and threatened to shoot Menards employees after they say she stole from the store in March 2021. Schreiber pleaded guilty...
Police investigate second fatal shooting in as many weeks in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Bismarck police are investigating a late-night shooting after a Bismarck man was found dead in an apartment complex parking lot. It is the second fatal shooting in Bismarck in less than two weeks. Officers responded to a parking lot in the 200 block of E...
More than 20,000 fentanyl pills recovered in Bismarck bust
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live/KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say they found more than 20,000 fentanyl pills in his possession. Police said they searched the Bismarck residence of 34-year-old David Rogers on September 30. Officers said they were entering the residence while Rogers attempted to...
Crews cleaning up after beet truck rolled south of Crookston
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are on scene after a beet truck rolled on Highway 75 this afternoon. Officials say it happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday south of Crookston. No injuries were reported in the crash. It’s unclear what led to the crash and officials say it’s still...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in South Fargo crash with dump truck
(Fargo, ND) -- A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash in Fargo involving a dump truck. The crash happened late Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of 52nd Avenue South and 53rd Street South, just southeast of Prairie Winds Veterinary Center. The driver of the dump truck was cited for...
Clothing covered in Burleigh-Morton county mug shots
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mug shots for people arrested Tuesday in Burleigh and Morton County looked a little different. Individuals were seen wearing black plastic over their clothes. The sheriff’s department said the new look is due to a request from investigators. Those booked into the jail were wearing disposable...
Update: Murder victim’s name released
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police are investigating a murder from overnight. Investigators say a 39-year-old Bismarck man was shot and killed in an apartment complex parking lot on the 200 block of East Arbor Avenue. It happened at around 11:30 last night. Someone called 9-1-1 after hearing gunshots and...
If it seems like there have been a lot of area shootings and killings lately, you’re right
There have been quite a few reported in the last six weeks and it does seem unusually high, given North Dakota reported only 17 murders statewide in 2021, according to North Dakota crime statistics.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 6, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Seth Duane Woodrow Hibl, 43, no address provided, for 2nd-Degree DUI. Joshua Ismael Portillo-Hernandez, 33, of Crookston, for Domestic Abuse.
Bismarck man pleads not guilty to charges related to car crash that injured woman
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has pleaded not guilty to charges related to his car crashing into a traffic pole. Police say they responded to a one-car traffic accident on State Street in August and found a woman unconscious in the passenger seat. She was taken to the hospital and required surgery. Police say they found Camron Howlingwolf, 24, walking a block away from the scene covered in dried blood. Howlingwolf told police he had driven away from a bar with the woman, but did not remember the accident.
Bismarck And Mandan Needs This To Happen….
I'm still hoping that one day soon you can puff on a stogie indoors. Not too long ago there was a slight chance that Bismarck/Mandan would get the green light for it to be legal to smoke a cigar inside a nice cozy lounge. But it failed. My hope was for North Dakotans to have the freedom to go be able to do that. I am still curious how many North Dakotans would accept the idea of having a cigar lounge. I also know just how many arguments there are against it - defending their rights for clean air.
Barnes County man arrested for stealing, vandalizing American flags
BARNES COUNTY, ND (Valley News Live) - The Barnes County Sheriff arrested Timothy Huus-Peterson arrested around 11 PM Tuesday for allegedly taking a U.S. flag from the Barnes County Courthouse grounds. Deputies say he admitted to taking several other U.S. flags from the Courthouse grounds on other occasions and vandalizing them.
Dillworth Fire Chief steps down, citing recent events
(Dilworth, MN) -- A 10-year veteran of Dilworth's Fire Department is backing away from his leadership position. Dilworth Fire Chief Mark Empting is stepping down from the position, citing the need to take more personal time. Empting says he will assume the role of a firefighter, and is excited for "new blood" to lead the department in the future. He says the decision will free up more time, which he says has become more important to him due to events that have happened in the last three or four months.
Chase through Minnesota, North Dakota leads to arrest in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man is facing charges after a pursuit that began in Minnesota ended in South Fargo. Authorities say they were trying to stop a pickup that was towing a van on a trailer Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. in Minnesota. Stop sticks were eventually used to flatten the pickup's tires in Fargo and the vehicle crashed into a hedge near the Countryside Mobile Home Park at 25th Street and Eighth Avenue. There were no injuries.
