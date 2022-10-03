Read full article on original website
BBC
Prince of Wales title must go says Gwynedd councillor
A Welsh council has voted in favour of a motion calling for the title Prince of Wales to be abolished. Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn tabled the motion at Gwynedd council describing the monarchy as "archaic oppressive tradition". It follows the decision by King Charles to name his son William as...
BBC
Everton v Man Utd: Team news
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in contention to make his first appearance of the season after recovering from a knee injury. Mason Holgate and Yerry Mina have returned to training. Manchester United have no new injury concerns for the trip to Goodison Park, with rotation expected following Thursday's win at...
BBC
'He is still a danger' - Child killer's move brings back sister's fears
Elizabeth McMonigle was just nine years old when her brother and sister were killed during a brutal robbery in their Glasgow home. John McMonigle, 13, and Irene McMonigle, 12, were bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Alexander Millar in 1976. He admitted culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished...
England overrun Fiji 84-19 to make early Women’s Rugby World Cup statement
Winger Claudia MacDonald scored four tries as favourites England opened their women’s Rugby World Cup campaign with a 84-19 rout of Fiji at Auckland’s Eden Park on Saturday, extending their winning streak to 26 matches. The Red Roses ran in four tries to secure a bonus point in...
BBC
Chelsea v Man Utd kick-off time confirmed
The Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on Saturday, 22 October will kick off at 17:30 BST. The time has only been confirmed now after extensive talks involving both clubs, the Premier League and the Metropolitan Police. United’s ticket allocation for the game has been reduced to 2,370,...
