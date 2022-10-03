Read full article on original website
Related
He's one of the Bay Area’s most popular chefs. But you wouldn’t know his face.
You might not know his face, but you'd know his voice.
One-tin south Indian recipes with a modern twist
Curry leaves, mustard seeds and ginger are a classic seasoning combination in south India, so I decided to use them as a flavouring for these vibrantly pink buns,” says Rukmini Iyer, who wanted to create something carby but “hands off” to bake for an Indian brunch.“There’s a little light kneading, but otherwise the rising and baking time require no intervention,” she says. You can find fresh curry leaves at larger supermarkets, but chopped coriander will work instead.Beetroot, curry leaf and ginger brunch bunsMakes: 8 bunsPrep: 15 minutes, plus 2 hours rising. Cook: 25 minutesIngredients:15 fresh curry leaves325g strong white bread...
The 5 Best Assisted Living Communities in San Francisco
When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age. In San Francisco, assisted living facilities run the gamut from luxurious high-rise buildings to quaint, historic mansions with close-knit groups of residents. While no community is perfect for everyone - we highly recommend you tour multiple options - you're sure to find some solid choices from our rundown of the best assisted...
Comments / 0