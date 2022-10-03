Read full article on original website
Can Centrum Silver Improve Memory in Older Adults? New Study Shows Promise
A recent study found that older adults who took the daily multivitamin supplement Centrum Silver had improved cognition and memory. The researchers estimated that taking the multivitamin daily slowed cognitive decline by 1.8 years. More research is needed before the widespread use of multivitamin supplements by older adults is recommended...
Can Vitamin B1 Help Prevent Migraine and Severe Headache?
About 14% of the global population experience migraines, and women are twice as likely as men to have migraines, according to a recent analysis. Vitamin B1 (thiamine) might be able to reduce the frequency of severe headaches and migraines, especially in women, according to a new study. For this study,...
A New Way to Regrow Hair? Oral Minoxidil Shows Promise
If shampoo commercials are to be believed, all that’s needed for thick, lustrous hair is a bottle of suds. But for thousands with hair loss, regrowing thinning hair is tough to do. Now, dermatologists are rediscovering an existing treatment—minoxidil—and prescribing it in a different form. A growing number of...
Night Owls Might Be at Higher Risk for Diabetes and Heart Disease
New research links staying up late to a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, likely because of a reduced ability to burn fat and utilize energy from food. Night owls also seem to have a higher risk of other chronic conditions, like heart disease. Going to bed just 15 to...
Sleep Deprivation Could Make You More Selfish
A third of U.S. adults report that they don’t get enough sleep on a regular basis. A new study found that even losing one hour of sleep might make people less charitable. Sleep deprivation can lead to a wide range of physical and mental health problems, and researchers say it can also affect others around us.
Here's Why Cold Weather Is Making Heart Disease Worse
Increasingly extreme winters may be particularly hard on the heart. A 16-year analysis in Europe found that cold weather can increase risks for cardiovascular diseases, hospitalization, and deaths. The analysis reviewed data 2.28 million adults from 1994 to 2010, and revealed that a drop in 10 degrees Celsius led to...
Walking Just 4,000 Steps a Day May Lower Dementia Risk
A recent study found that walking 3,800 to 9,800 steps a day may reduce a person’s risk for dementia. Health experts say that taking more steps a day is better than taking no steps at all, and it may help cut down your risk for mental decline as well as have other health benefits.
Study: Your Weight Might Affect Your Migraine Risk
A new study found a link between underweight and overweight body mass indexes (BMIs) with the risk of getting migraine headaches. The study did not find a significant link between BMI and the risk for other types of headaches. Researchers have a few ideas about how BMI and migraines could...
Forehead Thermometers May Miss Fevers in Black Patients, Study Shows
Recent findings suggest that forehead thermometers may inaccurately measure temperature in Black and dark-skinned individuals. Infrared technology in forehead and ear thermometers is quick and convenient, but lacks the accuracy of oral thermometers. Until further research provides better evidence, families (primarily Black and dark-skinned) may want to rely on oral...
How Does Skin Cycling Work?
Skin cycling is a simple method where you rotate your nighttime skin care products throughout the week to optimize results and avoid irritation or damage to the skin. Skin cycling can work for any skin type because you can adjust the products you use and how often you use them in your skin care routine.
