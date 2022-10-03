Read full article on original website
Artists in All Disciplines Sought to Perform or Present at the 2023 North Charleston Arts Fest
The City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department is seeking artists in music, theatre, dance, visual art, media art, and literature to participate in the 2023 North Charleston Arts Fest to be held May 3-7 at various venues throughout North Charleston. Regional and local artists and community organizations are welcome to submit an application to perform on stage or present their talents through programs such as exhibitions, lectures, demonstrations, workshops, and more.
Annual MOJA Arts Festival Continues Through October 9th
The annual MOJA Arts Festival, a celebration of African-American and Caribbean culture, continues this week with a variety of free and ticketed performances, art displays and educational outreach. The festival highlights the many African-American and Caribbean contributions to western and world cultures. MOJA’s wide range of events include visual arts,...
Darius Rucker’s Riverfront Revival Is Place to Be This Weekend
Charleston’s Favorite Son Bringing Out All the Stops with Inaugural Music Festival. Featuring a mix of national, regional, and local artists Riverfront Revival is a two-day music festival encompassing various genres of music including country, indie rock, and Americana with big names Brothers Osbourne, Jimmie Allen, Trampled by Turtles, and Rucker headlining on different nights.
Actor Ryan Phillippe Visiting the Holy City
Phillippe has been sharing pictures of the Holy City on his Instagram stories. The actor has posted photos of Broad Street, Emanuel AME Church, St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Ink Cocktail Lounge, and more. One photo included the caption: “Charleston is beautiful.” You can see some of his pictures below.
Comedian and Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham Returns to the North Charleston Coliseum in 2019
Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham and his cast of puppets will bring their “Still Not Canceled” tour to the North Charleston Coliseum on February 23rd, 2023 at 7 pm. Dunham is best-known for his group of sidekicks – Walter the Grumpy Retiree, the beer-fueled redneck Bubba J, the manic purple creature Peanut, and many more.
Seventh Annual Pat Conroy Literary Festival Scheduled For October 28th to 30th
The Pat Conroy Literary Festival began as Pat Conroy’s 70th birthday celebration in October 2015 and now continues as an annual signature event of the nonprofit Pat Conroy Literary Center. This year’s Conroy Festival will be held on October 28th through 30th as a series of free and ticketed events in Beaufort and Bluffton featuring author discussions, writers workshops, a storytelling and musical performance, and a screening of the film Conrack in honor of the 50th anniversary of Pat Conroy’s 1972 teaching memoir The Water Is Wide.
WATCH: Leva Bonaparte Shares Trailer For Her “Southern Charm” Spinoff Series
Cast member Leva Bonaparte (right) on Thursday shared the first look at her new spin-off television series with Bravo, Southern Hospitality. You can see the clip below. The clips includes a voice over that describes the new show as follows:. “Leva Bonaparte leveled up Southern Charm. Now she’s leveling up...
Charleston Beer Fest Looking for Volunteers
Charleston Beer Fest returns this month and organizers need your help. The event will be held Saturday, October 22nd at Riverfront Park in North Charleston and it benefits Palmetto Community Care, a non-profit helping those living with HIV/AIDS here in Charleston. Beer Fest is on the hunt for 300 volunteers...
Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend
We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. It’s time to start getting back out there and enjoy the weekend and all the nightlife the Holy City has to offer.
Lauren Jenkins & Lauren Hall Embrace Independence in Country Music
Both Looking Forward to Showcasing Their Music at Rucker’s Riverfront Revival. With eight acts each day on two stages, featured big names include Jimmie Allen, Maggie Rose and Darius in Saturday’s lineup, while Radney Foster, Trampled by Turtles, and Brothers Osborne are set to take the stage on Sunday. Born and raised right here in Charleston, Rucker understands how hard it is for newer artists to get noticed, which is one of the main reasons he’s unveiling Riverfront Revival in his hometown.
SAVI Cucina + Wine Bar Expands Beverage Program
Mount Pleasant coastal Italian restaurant SAVI Cucina + Wine Bar has welcomed new Beverage Director Emerson Ewald, who joins Co-Owner Ty Raju + SAVI Society Wine Club Director Makayla Woodford to lead their talented beverage team. Emerson began his wine career in New York City, and brings with him expertise...
HALOS Oyster Roast Scheduled for November 13th
HALOS, the local nonprofit that promotes safe and nurturing homes for children in kinship care, will host their fundraising Oyster Roast on Sunday, November 13th, from 4 pm to 7 pm at Harborside East in Mount Pleasant. Attendees can enjoy amazing views of the Charleston Harbor, live music, plenty of...
Low Country Harley-Davidson to Present Kid-Friendly Halloween Event
On Tuesday, October 25th, Low Country Harley-Davidson will present ‘Trunk n’ Treat’ at the dealership in North Charleston. The event runs from 6 pm to 8 pm. This family-oriented free Halloween event will feature a haunted hallway, candy, game booths, activities, and more. Guests can travel the showroom floor and stop at different motorcycles to pick up their Halloween sweets.
Firefly Distillery Releases New Moonshine Flavor For First Time in Nearly a Decade
Firefly Distillery will celebrate the release of a brand new moonshine flavor by hosting a Porch Punch Party from 12 pm to 6 pm on Saturday, October 22nd. The new Fruit Punch Moonshine will officially make its debut for the party and boast the flavors of cherry, strawberry, and citrus – coming in at 42 proof.
“Homegrown” Boone’s Bourbon Open to the Public for Investors
“Homegrown” Boone’s Bourbon, which was created by in Charleston by musician Tyler Boone, has opened to the. public for investors. The first round closes on Tuesday, October 18th. “Homegrown” Boone’s Bourbon has turned into one of the most awarded bourbon brands in just under four years of business....
Dorchester County to Host Community Outreach Program Presented by PRTC
Residents are invited to the next program in the Community Outreach Series which will focus on the county’s rural broadband project and presented by PRTC. This event will take place on Tuesday, October 11th at 6 pm at the Shady Grove Family Life Center (9140 Charleston Highway, St. George, SC, 29477).
106 Charleston County Students Receive Meeting Street Scholarship
The Meeting Street Scholarship Fund, a nonprofit helping high-achieving students with financial need to pay for college, today announced its second class of scholarship recipients. This remarkable group of students includes 106 college freshmen from Charleston County and 71 freshmen from eligible Pee Dee counties. Additionally, four college sophomores from Charleston County earned a scholarship upon meeting the Meeting Street Scholarship Fund’s eligibility criteria at the end of their freshman year. The Meeting Street Scholarship Fund expects to award up to $2.4 million in scholarships to this group of hardworking students for the 2022 -2023 academic year.
Quintin’s Close-Ups: Shakeima Clark-Chatman
Quintin Washington of Quintin’s Close-Ups recently spoke with Shakeima Clark-Chatman, who is hosting the 6th Annual Dream Sparkle Shine conference at Royal Baptist Life Center in North Charleston. You can see the interview below. After you watch that, be sure to check out Washington’s other interviews here. He always...
Beacon Community Bank Opens Fourth Branch
Beacon Community Bank, a privately held community bank founded in Charleston, officially opened the doors to its fourth branch this week. The new location, located at 1210 Ben Sawyer Boulevard in Sea Island Shopping Center, is the bank’s second branch to open in Mount Pleasant. The Ben Sawyer branch grand opening announcement comes just three months after Beacon officially broke ground in June on its new headquarters in North Mount Pleasant.
Sarah Shad Johnson Announces Bid for Charleston County School Board
Sarah Shad Johnson, a former chair of the Moultrie District 2 Constituent Board, today announced that she is running for the District 2 seat on the Charleston County School Board. The newly-created, single-member district includes Awendaw, McClellanville, Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, and parts of Mt. Pleasant from Park West and Carolina Park across to the Old Village. The nonpartisan race will be on the November 8th ballot, and everyone in District Two can vote.
