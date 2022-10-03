ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Loss words: Colts RB Nyheim Hines blames revolving door at QB

By Field Level Media
The Exponent
The Exponent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q7k7Z_0iK7Rwnu00
Oct 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is tackled by Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK

Matt Ryan might not be the problem in Indianapolis, but the revolving door at quarterback is killing the Colts, in the estimation of running back Nyheim Hines.

Ryan, sacked 15 times in four games, has the team at 1-2-1 in his first season with the Colts, following one-and-done starters Carson Wentz (2021), Philip Rivers (2020), Jacoby Brissett (2019) and the final season from Andrew Luck (2018).

Indianapolis lost to the Tennessee Titans 24-17 on Sunday.

Offense has been hard to come by for the Colts, who are last in the AFC with 57 points and ahead of only the 49ers (47 points entering their Week 4 game Monday night).

"Not an excuse, but every year we have a new quarterback. So each year we have growing pains while we sit here and watch Tennessee, which has had (Ryan) Tannehill, what, my whole career? And each year we're restarting and we have to turn the page," Hines said.

"So that sucks a little bit, too, that most teams we play have an established guy, but that doesn't matter. We have figured it out and we will figure it out."

Ryan has eight turnovers -- five interceptions, three fumbles -- but is completing 66.2 percent of his passes with five touchdowns.

Head coach Frank Reich said quarterback play is not the issue. Ryan led a fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 but continues to take a pounding. Reich said there are more "free rushers" breaking through than he can recall and needs better blocking from his front five.

He said Ryan will be the last to point a finger if it ever happens at all.

"He is unflappable," Reich said. "He's already onto the next."

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Exponent

Broncos LT Garett Bolles, CB Ronald Darby out for season

Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles and cornerback Ronald Darby sustained season-ending injuries in Thursday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Bolles fractured his lower right leg late in the fourth quarter after Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner rolled up on him while tackling Broncos running back Mike Boone. Bolles was in tears while being carted off the field.
DENVER, CO
The Exponent

Colts rule out RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) vs. Broncos

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will miss Thursday night's game at Denver with an ankle injury. The Colts (1-2-1) also ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard, safety Julian Blackmon and defensive end Tyquan Lewis for the Week 5 game against the Broncos (2-2). On Tuesday, Colts head coach Frank Reich...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Bucs WR Cole Beasley retires to be with family

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is retiring to spend more time with his family, according to his agents. The 11-year NFL veteran's agents Joel and Justin Turner confirmed the news Wednesday with NFL Network. The move caught Bucs assistant head coach Harold Goodwin by surprise. "I don't know...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
The Exponent

Broncos to simplify offense, focus on execution

Averaging 15 points per game with six total touchdowns, the Denver Broncos are nowhere near full stride five games into the 2022 season. On Thursday night, the offense barely registered a verified trot. First-year coach Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson sat near the nine-time Pro Bowler's locker after Thursday's...
DENVER, CO
The Exponent

Browns DE Myles Garrett deemed 'good to go'

All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett is back and he could have his sidekick when the Cleveland Browns tackle the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Garrett did not play last week while recovering from minor injuries sustained in a single-car accident days before Cleveland's Week 4 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
886K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy