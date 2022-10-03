Read full article on original website
If you're into bow hunting for whitetail deer, you certainly don't need me to tell you that archery season just began last Saturday, October 1, but for the kids and veterans of Area 2 here in Northwest Louisiana, the big day is this Saturday, October 8, when it's GAME ON for them too!
