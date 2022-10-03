ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

3-car crash leaves drivers with minor injuries

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A 3-car wreck left some drivers with minor injuries Wednesday in Meridian. SGT Jamika Moore with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Highway 19 near Dollar General. Two cars collided, sending one of the cars into a state trooper’s vehicle, which was...
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Woman’s body found on Lindsey Avenue in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on Wednesday, October 5. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Lindsey Avenue after receiving a report about a deceased person. The coroner estimated that the woman died six months to a year ago. Police said no identity or other information […]
LAUREL, MS
WTOK-TV

Police investigating Tuesday night death of woman in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating a fatal domestic violence incident that happened Tuesday night. According to lead investigator Lt. Don Hopkins, the police department received a call of a domestic violence incident around 10:57 p.m. Officers found an adult woman suffering from a gunshot wound at her home.
WAYNESBORO, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Marion, MS
WDAM-TV

Judge orders $2M bond for Waynesboro murder suspect

Unbeaten Bobcats welcome Pearl River to Ellisville for 92nd "Catfight" Beaumont Strong Coalition prepares for 2nd annual Fall Festival. Fall is here once again, and the town of Beaumont is preparing to celebrate. Nice weather makes for popular fall festival season. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. October is an event-filled...
WAYNESBORO, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 6, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 5, 2022 at 6:00 AM. At 7:47 PM on October 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a robbery in the 1900 block of 25th Avenue. The victim stated an individual attempted to assault him and then stole his property, the case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Missing Fayette man being sought

The Laurel Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Rasheem Ryelle Carter (Black/Male, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, 25 years of age) of Fayette was last seen at the Super 8 hotel on 10-02-22. No vehicle description is available and Carter has been placed...
FAYETTE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Marion Police#Acura
WTOK-TV

Man found dead, fire investigation underway

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man is dead following a fire at a home inside the city of Meridian. Authorities said Wayne Abel, 69, was found dead inside of his home in the 600 block of 39th Court Monday. Fire officials say there was evidence of a fire inside of...
MERIDIAN, MS
wcbi.com

Noxubee County jury indicts Columbus man for murder

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is indicted for murder in Noxubee County. Christopher Wicks was recently indicted by a Noxubee County grand jury. He’s accused of killing 21-year-old Kaliyah Brooks. Brooks was stabbed at Cedar Creek Apartments in June 2021. At the time, Macon Police...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

A newborn baby was abandoned in Macon by his mother

MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the Macon woods. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came in Thursday morning to Macon police chief Davine Beck. A newborn baby was abandoned in the woods. The mother was a minor.
MACON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WDAM-TV

3 arrested on drug charges in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Some 23 grams of methamphetamine were taken off the streets of Laurel earlier this week during a pair of traffic stops and a raid of a residence. During a traffic stop Monday, Officer Tammie Myers discovered about 2.6 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle driven by Jeffery Patterson, 42, Mt. Olive.
LAUREL, MS
wcbi.com

Two teenagers arrested for taking weapons to school

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Lousiville Police make two arrests after weapons are found on a school campus. Investigators say two 17-year-old males went to Lousiville High School with weapons. One suspect is charged with terroristic threats, weapon possession by a Juvenile, and Probation Violation. The other suspect is charged with terroristic...
LOUISVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Suspected Jones Co. shooter in custody Saturday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man considered “armed and dangerous” after allegedly shooting into the home of his girlfriend Friday surrendered Saturday morning to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. According to JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor, 42-year-old Myrick Jones turned himself in at the Jones County Adult...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

State Route 35 railroad crossing to close for repairs

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Canadian National Railway and the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a railroad crossing closure for Smith County. Officials said State Route 35 will be closed in both directions at the railroad crossing between State Route 28 and Crepe Myrtle Street. The railroad crossing will be closed for repairs from Monday, […]
SMITH COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville

Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos. Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville. Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos.
LOUISVILLE, MS
WTOK-TV

Name of pedestrian killed on interstate released

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The name of a man who was found dead on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian Monday morning has been released. Randall Horner, 55, had been staying at a motel on South Frontage Road but did have family in the area. Meridian Police said Horner was hit overnight...
MERIDIAN, MS
breezynews.com

Man’s Body Discovered in a Creek in Leake County Today

Leake County Sheriff, Randy Atkinson has confirmed that a man’s body was found in a creek near the Leake-Attala County line. Deputies and an ambulance were dispatched to Center Crossing Road when they received a call at 11:13 a.m. about a vehicle that was upside down and submerged in water.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy