WTOK-TV
3-car crash leaves drivers with minor injuries
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A 3-car wreck left some drivers with minor injuries Wednesday in Meridian. SGT Jamika Moore with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Highway 19 near Dollar General. Two cars collided, sending one of the cars into a state trooper’s vehicle, which was...
Woman’s body found on Lindsey Avenue in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on Wednesday, October 5. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Lindsey Avenue after receiving a report about a deceased person. The coroner estimated that the woman died six months to a year ago. Police said no identity or other information […]
wtva.com
20 dogs removed from Tuscumbia property; owner connected to Lauderdale County dog removal
Tuscumbia Police are removing 20-plus dogs from a property on Decatur Street after reports of the owner violating city ordinance. That ordinance places a limit on the number of animals a resident can own in Tuscumbia, according to Police Chief Tony Logan, who said there were four to five times the limit found at the residence Friday.
WTOK-TV
Police investigating Tuesday night death of woman in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating a fatal domestic violence incident that happened Tuesday night. According to lead investigator Lt. Don Hopkins, the police department received a call of a domestic violence incident around 10:57 p.m. Officers found an adult woman suffering from a gunshot wound at her home.
WDAM-TV
Judge orders $2M bond for Waynesboro murder suspect
Unbeaten Bobcats welcome Pearl River to Ellisville for 92nd "Catfight" Beaumont Strong Coalition prepares for 2nd annual Fall Festival. Fall is here once again, and the town of Beaumont is preparing to celebrate. Nice weather makes for popular fall festival season. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. October is an event-filled...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 6, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 5, 2022 at 6:00 AM. At 7:47 PM on October 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a robbery in the 1900 block of 25th Avenue. The victim stated an individual attempted to assault him and then stole his property, the case is currently under investigation.
vicksburgnews.com
Missing Fayette man being sought
The Laurel Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Rasheem Ryelle Carter (Black/Male, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, 25 years of age) of Fayette was last seen at the Super 8 hotel on 10-02-22. No vehicle description is available and Carter has been placed...
WLBT
Laurel Police Department seeking public assistance in finding missing man
LAUREL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, is described as 6′0″ of Fayette. Carter was last seen at the Super 8 Hotel on Sunday, October 2. There is no vehicle description available...
WTOK-TV
Man found dead, fire investigation underway
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man is dead following a fire at a home inside the city of Meridian. Authorities said Wayne Abel, 69, was found dead inside of his home in the 600 block of 39th Court Monday. Fire officials say there was evidence of a fire inside of...
wcbi.com
Noxubee County jury indicts Columbus man for murder
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is indicted for murder in Noxubee County. Christopher Wicks was recently indicted by a Noxubee County grand jury. He’s accused of killing 21-year-old Kaliyah Brooks. Brooks was stabbed at Cedar Creek Apartments in June 2021. At the time, Macon Police...
wcbi.com
A newborn baby was abandoned in Macon by his mother
MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the Macon woods. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came in Thursday morning to Macon police chief Davine Beck. A newborn baby was abandoned in the woods. The mother was a minor.
Mississippi man dies from injuries suffered in weekend wreck
A Mississippi has died from injuries he suffered in a weekend two-vehicle wreck. At approximately 9:24 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call of a two-vehicle wreck on Arlington Drive. Deputies arrived to find one vehicle with two occupants, both of whom had suffered...
WDAM-TV
3 arrested on drug charges in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Some 23 grams of methamphetamine were taken off the streets of Laurel earlier this week during a pair of traffic stops and a raid of a residence. During a traffic stop Monday, Officer Tammie Myers discovered about 2.6 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle driven by Jeffery Patterson, 42, Mt. Olive.
wcbi.com
Two teenagers arrested for taking weapons to school
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Lousiville Police make two arrests after weapons are found on a school campus. Investigators say two 17-year-old males went to Lousiville High School with weapons. One suspect is charged with terroristic threats, weapon possession by a Juvenile, and Probation Violation. The other suspect is charged with terroristic...
WDAM-TV
Suspected Jones Co. shooter in custody Saturday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man considered “armed and dangerous” after allegedly shooting into the home of his girlfriend Friday surrendered Saturday morning to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. According to JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor, 42-year-old Myrick Jones turned himself in at the Jones County Adult...
State Route 35 railroad crossing to close for repairs
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Canadian National Railway and the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a railroad crossing closure for Smith County. Officials said State Route 35 will be closed in both directions at the railroad crossing between State Route 28 and Crepe Myrtle Street. The railroad crossing will be closed for repairs from Monday, […]
wcbi.com
Two teens arrested after video creates concern for Louisville High School
LOUISVILLE, Miss (WCBI) – We are learning more about the two teenagers arrested after a video creates concern on the Louisville High School campus. Now, educators are working to enhance their security efforts. A video circulating on social media showed two male teens entering Louisville High School. In that...
wtva.com
Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville
Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos. Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville. Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos.
WTOK-TV
Name of pedestrian killed on interstate released
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The name of a man who was found dead on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian Monday morning has been released. Randall Horner, 55, had been staying at a motel on South Frontage Road but did have family in the area. Meridian Police said Horner was hit overnight...
breezynews.com
Man’s Body Discovered in a Creek in Leake County Today
Leake County Sheriff, Randy Atkinson has confirmed that a man’s body was found in a creek near the Leake-Attala County line. Deputies and an ambulance were dispatched to Center Crossing Road when they received a call at 11:13 a.m. about a vehicle that was upside down and submerged in water.
