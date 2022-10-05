ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save apple peels this baking season to make homemade ACV

 1 day ago

Nicole Keshishian Modic, aka Kale Junkie on Instagram, has gained an immense following for her recipes and cooking hacks, and now she has home bakers covered just in time for fall baking season.

As the weather turns and seasonal produce favors fall fruits like crisp apples, the staple ingredient in everything from pies and pastries to sauces and more can add one more recipe to its repertoire.

The "Love to Eat" cookbook author shared a simple way to utilize the scraps of any apple and upcycle them into create a pantry staple, DIY apple cider vinegar.

"This is a great way to use up those apple peels and cores from your fall baking and reduce your food waste -- not to mention, apple cider vinegar is [pricey] so save money and make it yourself," she wrote alongside the demo video on Instagram.

While traditional apple cider vinegar is made with actual apple cider, Modic said her version is only made with the apple scraps. However, she said, "I think it tastes the same."

Check out her recipe below.

How to make homemade ACV with apple scraps

⁣ 1. Get a clean glass jar.

2. Add your apple cores and peels.

3. Add 3 tablespoons white sugar.

4. Cover 3/4 of the way with warm water. Cover the jar. Place in the pantry or cupboard (dark area) for two weeks.

5. Remove the cores and peels (you can compost), then cover and place the jar back inside the pantry for another 2 weeks.

You now have apple cider vinegar to use in your cooking, salad dressings, baking, and more!⁣

