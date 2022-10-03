ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owners of Suryaside Yoga in Sunnyside to Open Package Free Grocery Store

The owners of a well-known yoga studio in Sunnyside are set to open a new grocery store that aims to reduce people’s use of plastics and packaging. The store, which will be called Seed and Oil by Suryaside, will open at 49-20 Skillman Ave. and offer items such as dry foods, nuts, seeds, cooking oils and legumes. The establishment will be located near the corner of Skillman Avenue and 50th Street, adjacent to Aubergine Café, and is scheduled to open in November.
New Café/Bakery Opening on 48th Avenue in Sunnyside Saturday

Two brothers are opening a new café/bakery in Sunnyside Saturday. The new establishment, called Maison De Gateaux Bakery, will open on the corner of 43rd Street and 48th Avenue and will offer a wide range of baked goods such as cakes, pastries and muffins. Maison De Gateaux Bakery is...
Sunnyside Gardens Park to Host its Annual Oktoberfest Saturday

Sunnyside Gardens Park will host its annual Oktoberfest this weekend, complete with a biergarten, authentic German food, the festival’s ever-popular pumpkin patch and an arts and crafts fair. The event is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 8 between noon and 5 p.m. at the park, located at...
