The owners of a well-known yoga studio in Sunnyside are set to open a new grocery store that aims to reduce people’s use of plastics and packaging. The store, which will be called Seed and Oil by Suryaside, will open at 49-20 Skillman Ave. and offer items such as dry foods, nuts, seeds, cooking oils and legumes. The establishment will be located near the corner of Skillman Avenue and 50th Street, adjacent to Aubergine Café, and is scheduled to open in November.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO