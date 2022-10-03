Read full article on original website
Spectrum Opens Store on Jackson Avenue, Aims to Serve Sunnyside, Long Island City Customers
Spectrum opened a store in Long Island City Thursday with the aim of providing customers with a convenient option for adding or managing their Spectrum Internet, TV, Mobile or Voice services. The store is located at 23-20 Jackson Ave. and aims to provide consumers in Long Island City and Sunnyside...
Owners of Suryaside Yoga in Sunnyside to Open Package Free Grocery Store
The owners of a well-known yoga studio in Sunnyside are set to open a new grocery store that aims to reduce people’s use of plastics and packaging. The store, which will be called Seed and Oil by Suryaside, will open at 49-20 Skillman Ave. and offer items such as dry foods, nuts, seeds, cooking oils and legumes. The establishment will be located near the corner of Skillman Avenue and 50th Street, adjacent to Aubergine Café, and is scheduled to open in November.
New Café/Bakery Opening on 48th Avenue in Sunnyside Saturday
Two brothers are opening a new café/bakery in Sunnyside Saturday. The new establishment, called Maison De Gateaux Bakery, will open on the corner of 43rd Street and 48th Avenue and will offer a wide range of baked goods such as cakes, pastries and muffins. Maison De Gateaux Bakery is...
Sunnyside Gardens Park to Host its Annual Oktoberfest Saturday
Sunnyside Gardens Park will host its annual Oktoberfest this weekend, complete with a biergarten, authentic German food, the festival’s ever-popular pumpkin patch and an arts and crafts fair. The event is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 8 between noon and 5 p.m. at the park, located at...
Redistricting Commission Hears Public Outcry, Keeps Council District 26 Mostly Unchanged
The NYC Districting Commission released its revised maps Thursday and most of the controversial changes to District 26 under an earlier plan have been nixed and the district looks similar to what it is today. The latest map is exclusively western Queens and no longer includes sections of the Upper...
Brooklyn Man Charged With Hate Crime Attack on Muslim Woman Near Queensboro Plaza Station
A Brooklyn man has been indicted on hate crime charges for allegedly attacking a Muslim woman with a metal pipe on the N train near the Queensboro Plaza train station earlier this year. Joval Cedeno, 41, was arraigned Wednesday in Queens Supreme Court on a five-count indictment where he was...
Council Backs Cabán After Her Views on Policing and Public Safety Lead to Threats
The New York City Council has come out in support of Councilmember Tiffany Cabán after the progressive legislator received a barrage of threats for her unwavering stance on policing and public safety. The City Council issued a statement Thursday condemning the alleged threats that were called in to Cabán’s...
