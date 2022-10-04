ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Nasa releases alert after ‘strong solar flare’ emerges from the Sun

By Andrew Griffin
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=121Ktc_0iK7IeCP00

Nasa has released an alert after the Sun emitted a strong solar flare late on Sunday.

Solar flares are intense blasts of energy that emerge from the volatile atmosphere of the Sun. Such eruptions can lead to problems for radio communications, electric power grids, navigation systems and lead to risks for astronauts and spacecraft.

The flare comes as emergency responders in the US look to respond to Hurricane Ian, and so may have experienced problems with radio communications – which are used when phone networks are down – as well as navigation signals.

The latest flare could just be the beginning of a number of flares and coronal mass ejections in the days to come. The world is now facing a “large complex region” on the Sun, which could lead to more activity.

The new flare is an X1 flare. X is the most powerful possible class of flare – though the “1” indicates that it is the lowest possible flare to reach that classification.

It led to an alert posted on the Nasa’s website, which was also shared by senior Nasa administrator Thomas Zurbuchen.

The space agency released an image of the flare as it left the Sun, using its Solar Dynamics Observatory. That spacecraft continually monitors the Sun, in part to watch for such flares.

The latest flare was emitted from the Sun on Sunday, peaking at 4.25pm eastern time.

It led to radio blackouts, according to NOAA, and was joined by a solar wind that could cause power grid problems and cause difficulties for satellites.

The other coronal mass ejections or CMEs that may head towards Earth may start arriving in the coming days, after they left the Sun from that large sunspot on its northwest edge, according to the Met Office. Space weather may continued to be unsettled for much of the rest of the week, it said.

Comments / 52

Savage
5d ago

You think this has anything to do with global warming???And they blame the human population for climate change!

Reply(4)
4
Related
Fatherly

The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
iheart.com

Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme

Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Flare#Solar Wind#Hurricane Ian#Noaa
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Solar Power
IFLScience

Perseverance Spies The First “Cat” On Mars

Pareidolia is the peculiar human behavior of seeing meaningful images in random patterns. We see faces in plug sockets, queens in clouds, and the entire world in funny-shaped rocks. Martian rocks are no exception, with everything from the famous “face” that turned out to be a hill to secret doors spotted on the Red Planet. And now, the first cat on Mars.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World

AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

The Independent

874K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy