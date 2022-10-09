ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Jeffrey Dahmer victim polaroid challenge horrifies TikTok

By Harriet Brewis
Indy100
Indy100
 33 minutes ago

Netflix’s new series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer has opened up a stomach-churning trend on TikTok.

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has both broken records and sparked fierce controversy since its release last month, with many viewers accusing the biopic of being excessively gruesome and insensitive towards the murderer’s victims.

Dahmer strangled and dismembered 17 young men and boys between 1978 and 1991, with police finding horrifying polaroid shots of their bodies around his home.

And whilst many of us find it hard enough to watch depictions of Dahmer’s crimes, some social media users have relished looking up the real-life images.

The so-called “Jeffrey Dahmer polaroid challenge” sees TikTokers searching for the pictures online and then filming and sharing their reactions to them.

The search terms “Jeffery Dahmer victim polaroids” have garnered 531.2 million views on the platform, to give some indication of the extent of people’s morbid fascination.

TikTok has made moves to remove some of the unspeakable content, however, users have continued to egg each other on, with one creator posting a clip titled “Jeffrey Dahmer real polaroids”, with the caption: “EDITED REPOST!! [Because] TikTok took down the unedited one with 130k views.” This video has been viewed more than 2.8 million times in two days.

Fortunately, countless social media users have condemned the macabre craze, with many asking why the images are available online at all.

Others have criticised those voicing their disgust at the photos, asking why they looked them up in the first place.

Indy100 has contacted TikTok for comment.

RadarOnline

Serial Killer Pals Jeffrey Dahmer & Ottis Toole Held John Walsh's Son 'Captive' Before His Severed Head Was Found, Blockbuster Book Claims

Police are convinced Ottis Toole kidnapped Adam Walsh while the youngster was shopping with his mom at a Hollywood, Florida, mall on July 27, 1981, but one investigator claims the convicted serial killer worked with his sick pal Jeffrey Dahmer to commit the crime.Author Arthur Jay Harris made the chilling connection in his book Jeffrey Dahmer's Dirty Secret: The Unsolved Murder of Adam Walsh, in which he claimed to have details about the kidnapping of American's Most Wanted host John Walsh's son.According to Harris, Adam convinced his mom into letting him play video games at the arcade inside the mall,...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Distractify

We Never Hear About Jeffrey Dahmer's Little Brother — Where Is David Dahmer Now?

Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story begins with the day Dahmer was caught. After he was arrested for attempted murder, the world would discover the gruesome secrets he kept under wraps. Police would later remove frozen body parts, skeletal remains, and polaroid photos of his victims from Dahmer's apartment. Boxes of evidence were carried out by authorities while news crews sent the images to TV screens all over the country.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Abandoned At Prom: Butcher Jeffrey Dahmer Ditched The Only Girl He Ever Dated To Secretly Hang With Boyfriend

Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was a drunken weirdo in high school who walked out on his first and only date at the senior prom. He later admitted to her that he did it because he was gay! Just one month after that prom, in June 1978, he killed his first in a long line of victims, according to police. "My first date was with a mass murderer," Bridget Geiger, Dahmer's prom partner, said in an interview. "But I was lucky. As far as I know, I'm the only woman to ever date Jeff Dahmer... and I got away alive!"Dahmer's classmates...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
StyleCaster

Jeffrey Dahmer Once Fried a Man’s Arms With Oil & Ate Them—Why He Was a Cannibal

Jeffrey Dahmer, otherwise known as the Milwaukee Cannibal, is by far one of the most disturbing killers in America’s, if not the world’s, history, having confessed to the rape and murder of 17 young men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Some of which he consumed. Forensic psychologists and true crime fans alike are intrigued by what motivates a man like him and we have to wonder why Jeffrey Dahmer wanted to eat his victims. Unlike many other killers, Jeffrey says he didn’t have a “profoundly unhappy” childhood. He told NBC in 1994 that his childhood was “fairly normal”, though his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RadarOnline

'I Did The World A Favor:' The Chilling Words Of Jeffrey Dahmer's Murderer After He Beat Cannibal Killer To Bloody Pulp In Prison

Jeffrey Dahmer was executed on the orders of vicious crime lords — who put out a $40,000 hit on the hated mass murderer's life to avenge his victims. RadarOnline.com can report that the Vice Lords, a Black gang, despised Dahmer because the cannibal killer had preyed primarily on young Black men and boys in a crime-ridden Milwaukee neighborhood. After gang leaders sent word to their members inside the prison about the contract on Dahmer's life, a psychopathic convicted murderer decided to carry out the hit. On the morning of November 28, 1994, a muscular Black inmate cornered Dahmer in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The US Sun

Inside Tracy Edwards’ life after escape from Jeffrey Dahmer torture including murder charge for death of homeless man

JEFFREY Dahmer's final victim's story has been back in the headlines this week with the release of a new Netflix show about the serial killer. Tracy Edwards escaped the infamous killer's clutches after suffering terrible abuse and he testified in court about Dahmer's horrific crimes that are re-examined in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
PUBLIC SAFETY
allthatsinteresting.com

The Glasses Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer Wore In Prison Go On Sale For $150,000

In addition to Dahmer's glasses, interested parties can also buy the serial killer's Bible, family photos, and legal documents. Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer has been back in the news lately following the release of the new Netflix series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which dramatized the murderer’s story. Now, an online store that specializes in murder paraphernalia is hoping to capitalize on the sudden burst of interest in the murderer by putting Jeffrey Dahmer’s glasses that he wore in prison up for sale for $150,000.
MILWAUKEE, WI
musictimes.com

Lyfe Jennings Defends Jeffrey Dahmner After Fans Accuse Him of Using The Serial Killer For Clout

After disclosing that he once serenaded former cellmate Jeffrey Dahmer, R&B artist Lyfe Jennings is defending himself against criticism, but he has an unusual defense. Lyfe Jennings responded to the reaction on Thursday with a statement he may have gotten from his friend Captain Obvious... he stated that drugs had claimed more Black lives than Dahmer, who, for the record, killed 17 people - at least, according to cops.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Who is TikTok star Paul Breach?

Paul Breach is a TikTok creator posting under the username @Beautybeyondthe_eye.The TikTok personality is renowned for posting cringe-worthy dance challenges and general nonsense that he shares with his healthy following of 340,000. Paul experienced his first taste of TikTok virality after making a song about Manchester City player Jack Grealish when many men and women swooned over him during the Euros. The made-up song soon became the internet's new meme. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe clip has since been deleted from his account, but many people had already stitched it on the app. You can watch the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
