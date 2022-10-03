Pine City hosted East Central on Tuesday night. Before the game the Dragons honored their 5 seniors: Kloey Lind, Gabby Schumacher, Mady Bombard, Sky Arends and Maggie Smetana. East Central came out firing on all cylinders in the first set and may have caught the Dragons sleeping. The Eagles maintained pace for a good portion of the set. Near the middle of the set is when the Dragons found their stride and began to pull away, and would grab the first set 25-13. In the first set Kloey Lind hit her 500th career varsity kill! The second stanza again saw the Eagles keep pace and even set the pace at times. When the Eagles took the lead Pine City came back and tied it up and took a lead for themselves. This continued on till just after the mid way point of the set. The Dragons once again pulled away and took the 2nd set 25-14.

