getnews.info
Adriana Kostov Shares Her Modern Fashion Inspirations
Outside of her corporate work, Adriana Kostov has always had a strong interest in fashion. “Textures of fabrics, colour, accessories, beading – they really can make or break an outfit, and simply change your whole mood or vibe,” says Adriana Kostov. COVID19, brough the world to a screeching,...
getnews.info
Red Wolf Technology Introduces the World’s First Apple Watch Scratch Removal System: The Primo Polishing System™
Red Wolf Technology is a premier American technology company that has developed the patent-pending on-demand Primo Polishing system for devices with screens. Red Wolf Technology has released a revolutionary technology on the American market: the acclaimed Primo Polishing System™, capable of removing scratches from all Apple Watch models in record time.
getnews.info
Cutting-Edge melloweasy Sleep Brand Introduces a Product Line to Improve Quality of Sleep and Life
Melloweasy offers a unique selection of carefully selected top-rated products for better sleep, healthy and relaxed neck, and overall wellness. Founded by a team of ambitious e-commerce business experts, the cutting-edge melloweasy brand is based on a thorough understanding of one’s fundamental need for a good rest. Because people spend one-third of their lives sleeping, the importance of good rest is difficult to overestimate. It defines every sphere of life – from personal to financial and spiritual. The company’s key audience is modern people living a hectic lifestyle who need quality nighttime rest.
Lenny Henry on his roaring 60s, writing for kids and facing Lord of the Rings trolls: ‘They sit in their pants, slagging off anything different’
Lenny Henry’s mum used to say to him: our lives are like gardens. Be careful what you plant in them because everything needs tending. “And I don’t think I’ve planted my own garden very judiciously,” Henry says when we meet for lunch on a mild September afternoon. It is three weeks to the day since he published a volume of his memoirs, Rising to the Surface. In another three, his children’s novel, The Book of Legends, will appear in bookshops. Overnight, episodes of the new The Lord of the Rings TV show, The Rings of Power, will appear online; Henry has a small role as a hobbit. At home in Oxfordshire he keeps a copy of The Sopranos scripts on his bedside table, to help him sharpen his showrunning work on an imminent ITV drama about the Windrush generation. GQ magazine recently suggested that Henry was undergoing a renaissance (a “Lenaissance”, they said) but honestly, all through his long career, Henry has flitted and filled his days like this, gigging, writing, acting, campaigning, broadcasting, studying.
Cucumber sandwiches, Cary Grant and pitch-side glamour: Remembering the Hollywood Cricket Club
It’s pre-war Los Angeles and you’re a young and rather dashing British actor. You’re newly arrived in Hollywood and looking to make friends, and preferably ones who understand the importance of a properly made cup of tea. Look no further, then, than the Hollywood Cricket Club. There you’ll find fellow famous Brits abroad such as David Niven, Boris Karloff and, thanks to the suspect nature of colonialism, an honorary Brit in the shape of Tasmanian-born Errol Flynn. Across the 1930s and 1940s, these stars (and more) could be counted on to drop by the club’s nets in their flawless whites....
getnews.info
The Bluesound POWERNODE EDGE Streaming Amplifier is Now Shipping
Bluesound’s new compact, ‘just-add-speakers’ streaming amplifier launches across retail markets. Bluesound™, the original award-winning, hi-res wireless multi-room line of audio players, announces the global availability of the POWERNODE EDGE across all retail channels. Combining streaming sources, control, and amplification in a sleek yet affordable, device, this highly anticipated wireless music streaming amplifier positions itself as an entry point into “just add speakers” HiFi for the modern age. The POWERNODE EDGE is now available to ship and orders for the unit can be made on Bluesound.com or purchased at authorized retailers. The MSRP of the POWERNODE EDGE is US$649 / EUR €699 / GBP £599 / CND$849.
