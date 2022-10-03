Curry leaves, mustard seeds and ginger are a classic seasoning combination in south India, so I decided to use them as a flavouring for these vibrantly pink buns,” says Rukmini Iyer, who wanted to create something carby but “hands off” to bake for an Indian brunch.“There’s a little light kneading, but otherwise the rising and baking time require no intervention,” she says. You can find fresh curry leaves at larger supermarkets, but chopped coriander will work instead.Beetroot, curry leaf and ginger brunch bunsMakes: 8 bunsPrep: 15 minutes, plus 2 hours rising. Cook: 25 minutesIngredients:15 fresh curry leaves325g strong white bread...

RECIPES ・ 27 MINUTES AGO