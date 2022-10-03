Read full article on original website
Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit TodayL. CaneFlorida State
The son of a famous pirate (maybe) haunts the old jail on Amelia IslandEvie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
4 Florida Cities Mentioned in Southern Living's 2022 Prettiest Towns in the SouthL. CaneFlorida State
Florida to reimburse Indiana National Guard after soldiers turned away
NAPLES - Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard about $130,000 after soldiers sent to the state to help with Hurricane Ian relief were turned away. When Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwest coast, the state requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. Indiana sent more than a dozen soldiers, three flight crews, and mechanics, along with two Black Hawk helicopters to help the military and other agencies in logistics and rescue missions.The following day, September 30th, they were told to return home after "it was determined Florida National Guard assets were sufficient, and Indiana National Guard assists were no longer required," the Indiana National Guard said. "The total cost to fly the helicopters to Fort Rucker, Alabama, and back, including crew pay, meals, and lodging, was approximately $130,000. Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard," said Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry.Florida National Guard spokesman William Manley says they "remain extremely grateful for their willingness to assist us in our time of need."
99-Year-Old captain flies from Chicago to Georgia to visit museum
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Decorated veteran, Captain Richard “Dick” Nelms was a special visitor Thursday at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force. Captain Nelms flew 35 missions over Germany and Nazi Occupied Europe between May 13, 1944, and Sept. 8, 1944, at just the age of 21. “I was 21. It made […]
Popular chain Wawa to open its first Georgia location by 2024
GEORGIA — Wawa fans in Georgia, rejoice. The popular gas station chain announced on Wednesday that it is planning to expand into the Peach state. The company will open its first Georgia location by 2024 after its success in Florida. “Our continued expansion plans will allow us to reach...
Wawa, the popular gas station and store, is coming to south Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular gas station in the northeast named Wawa is planning to bring its stores to Georgia. Unfortunately for those who live in North Georgia, the new stores will be located in southern and coastal Georgia, according to the New Jersey-based company. There are...
Wawa announces plan to expand to Southern and Coastal Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday Wawa announced plans to spread its wings to Southern and Coastal Georgia. Current plans are for Wawa to open its first Georgia store in 2024 with the potential for up to 20 stores in the market in the future. Jennifer Wolf, External Public Relations Supervisor of Wawa, Inc. told WSAV […]
Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
Wawa announces plans to open new location in Georgia, then possibly 20 more
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station chainWawa plans to bring new stores to Southern and Coastal Georgia by 2024. The company's plan is to bring one station to Georgia by 2024, and based on its success, 20 more stations in the following years. Wawa made this announcement Wednesday,...
Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History
Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
Dry Spell Continues, Drought Conditions Developing in Georgia
August 2022 featured nearly 3 weeks of rainfall that added up to 6.79 inches of rain for the city of Atlanta. And a few days of rain occurred in September, but it was few and far between -- and well below the average precipitation for September, which is 3.82 inches.
The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote
Lakewood Heights, Ga. – Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams came out of a side door and greeted a small crowd that managed to generate raucous applause. She was in her element, among Democratic supporters Wednesday night at an event space in Southwest Atlanta. The large ballroom at Ali at Lakewood, a local event space that shares […] The post The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Georgia 2022 general election guide: Key dates and voting information
MACON, Ga. — Georgia May 2022 primary election guide: Key dates and voting information. The election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and we've put together a guide with everything you need to know before you head to the polls. As always, 13WMAZ is your go-to source for election...
5 million pounds of toxic chemicals were dumped into Georgia’s water in 2020
Industrial facilities released more than 5 million pounds of toxic chemicals into Georgia’s waterways in 2020, putting Georgia in 13th place nationwide, according to a new report released by Environment Georgia. Georgia is also one of the top 10 states with the highest pollution loads for chemicals linked to...
Gov. Kemp honors college student killed in equestrian accident for bravery
CHATSWORTH, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp honored a Georgia college student this week who died in an accident at an equestrian event in North Georgia for her bravery. Breanna Chadwick, 20, died at the horse-riding event in Chatsworth on July 7 after an out-of-control horse plowed into a gate where spectators were standing.
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...
Easy Walks to Some of Georgia's Tallest Waterfalls
We recommend four waterfalls for visitors with mobility limits. Our Number 1 choice: Amicalola Falls.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe. As travel bloggers who specialize in family outings, we're often asked about the best waterfalls to visit with families, especially families that include those with limited physical capabilities. So we've comprised this list of four waterfalls that nearly everyone can visit, regardless of age or mobility. The list below if arranged from most difficult to easiest:
Young Black voters are dominating the Georgia midterms one student at a time
Clark Atlanta University students shuffling through the campus promenade Sept. 20, going to and from their classes, were met by a group of their peers delivering a single directive: vote. “We wanted to make sure we were in students’ faces,” said Janiah Henry, a Clark Atlanta University senior and the...
Stacy Abrams to hold rally in Gwinnett County
Democratic nominee for Governor, Stacey Abrams, announced Wednesday that she will hold an AAPI Community Rally with Secretary of State candidate, Bee Nguyen, in Gwinnett County on Friday, October 7. Abrams will also participate in a Divine Nine Day of Action in Fulton County with members of Georgia’s Black Greek...
Georgia says it awarded $104.7M in road projects, but $93M deferred
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation said it awarded seven projects valued at more than $104.7 million in August. However, the awards list the agency provided indicates that the state only awarded about $12.1 million in projects. A GDOT spokesman said officials deferred a pair of widening and reconstruction projects worth roughly $93 million and expect to award them later.
Georgia's graduation rate climbs, multiple Middle Georgia districts set all-time records
Georgia's high school graduation rate has increased by over 14 percent since 2012. That's the message from state school leaders as they announce each district's high school graduation rate for 2022. This year's graduation rate is up to 84.1 percent, an all-time high since the state began using the adjusted...
North Georgia apple orchard ranked as 2nd best in America, according to USA Today
BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — North Georgia has one of the best apple orchards in America, according to new rankings from USA Today. The publication ranked the 10 best apple orchards to visit as part of its “10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.” Apple picking is a fall tradition in Georgia.
