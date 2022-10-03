ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings Bay Base, GA

CBS Miami

Florida to reimburse Indiana National Guard after soldiers turned away

NAPLES - Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard about $130,000 after soldiers sent to the state to help with Hurricane Ian relief were turned away. When Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwest coast, the state requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. Indiana sent more than a dozen soldiers, three flight crews, and mechanics, along with two Black Hawk helicopters to help the military and other agencies in logistics and rescue missions.The following day, September 30th, they were told to return home after "it was determined Florida National Guard assets were sufficient, and Indiana National Guard assists were no longer required," the Indiana National Guard said. "The total cost to fly the helicopters to Fort Rucker, Alabama, and back, including crew pay, meals, and lodging, was approximately $130,000. Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard," said Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry.Florida National Guard spokesman William Manley says they "remain extremely grateful for their willingness to assist us in our time of need."  
WTVM

Wawa, the popular gas station and store, is coming to south Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular gas station in the northeast named Wawa is planning to bring its stores to Georgia. Unfortunately for those who live in North Georgia, the new stores will be located in southern and coastal Georgia, according to the New Jersey-based company. There are...
WSAV News 3

Wawa announces plan to expand to Southern and Coastal Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday Wawa announced plans to spread its wings to Southern and Coastal Georgia. Current plans are for Wawa to open its first Georgia store in 2024 with the potential for up to 20 stores in the market in the future.  Jennifer Wolf, External Public Relations Supervisor of Wawa, Inc. told WSAV […]
The Hill

Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
Essence

Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History

Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
TheAtlantaVoice

The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote

Lakewood Heights, Ga. – Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams came out of a side door and greeted a small crowd that managed to generate raucous applause. She was in her element, among Democratic supporters Wednesday night at an event space in Southwest Atlanta.  The large ballroom at Ali at Lakewood, a local event space that shares […] The post The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
DeanLand

Easy Walks to Some of Georgia's Tallest Waterfalls

We recommend four waterfalls for visitors with mobility limits. Our Number 1 choice: Amicalola Falls.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe. As travel bloggers who specialize in family outings, we're often asked about the best waterfalls to visit with families, especially families that include those with limited physical capabilities. So we've comprised this list of four waterfalls that nearly everyone can visit, regardless of age or mobility. The list below if arranged from most difficult to easiest:
accesswdun.com

Stacy Abrams to hold rally in Gwinnett County

Democratic nominee for Governor, Stacey Abrams, announced Wednesday that she will hold an AAPI Community Rally with Secretary of State candidate, Bee Nguyen, in Gwinnett County on Friday, October 7. Abrams will also participate in a Divine Nine Day of Action in Fulton County with members of Georgia’s Black Greek...
The Center Square

Georgia says it awarded $104.7M in road projects, but $93M deferred

(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation said it awarded seven projects valued at more than $104.7 million in August. However, the awards list the agency provided indicates that the state only awarded about $12.1 million in projects. A GDOT spokesman said officials deferred a pair of widening and reconstruction projects worth roughly $93 million and expect to award them later.
