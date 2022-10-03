Read full article on original website
Tompkins County announced new COVID-19 death
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Another Tompkins County resident has died from COVID-19. It’s the first death reported in October, and the 68th overall since March 2020. As of this morning, seven people are hospitalized. There’s been nearly 25-thousand cases since Tompkins County began tallying numbers at the start of the pandemic.
Trumansburg Mayor: EMS in the village becoming increasingly strained
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Trumansburg Mayor Rordan Hart says EMS in the village is strained. Hart says the strain is partly the result of staffing issues at the Ithaca Police Department. Since 2020, Mayor Hart says COVID-19 and Reimagining Public Safety have worsened emergency services in Trumansburg. The mayor...
Several job listings in Dryden Central School District
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Dryden Central School District has several job openings. The district has two openings for a teacher aide at Dryden Elementary and Dryden Middle School. Other available positions include school monitors, a school social worker at Dryden Elementary, and bus drivers. Find the full list...
Cortland County Legislature to hear tentative ’23 budget
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A special meeting of the Cortland County Legislature is coming up tomorrow morning. Legislators will see a presentation of the proposed 2023 budget. They will also set a date for a public hearing on next year’s budget proposal. Tomorrow’s meeting will begin at 11...
Budget proposal would raise sewer and water rates for City of Ithaca residents
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s 2023 proposed budget would increase several rates for residents in the city. It includes a two percent bump in water rates, a 10 percent hike in sewer expenses, and anticipated raises in sidewalk fees. The total budget proposal comes to just under $90 million, which is about $6 million more than last year’s.
State Police at Ithaca looking for help identifying suspect in August larceny
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities looking for help identifying a suspect in Tompkins County. State Police at Ithaca are seeking information about a man that allegedly stole an electric scooter from Target at the Shops at Ithaca Mall. They say it happened back on August 27th around 8:30 p.m. The man pictured below was last seen walking towards North Triphammer Road. Anyone with information is asked to call (607) 341-4441 and reference case number 11016718.
Health Officials looking for dog to rule out rabies in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) -Health Officials are trying to locate a dog in Ithaca. The Tompkins County Health Department says a dog bit someone yesterday around 6:30 pm near the 300 block of West Seneca Street. They say it was a 4-month-pld female rottweiler puppy who was frightened and hiding under a car. Someone tried to help get the dog out from under the car and was bitten. The owner was a thin black man in his 20s. The Health Department wants to rule out rabies.
Car goes over the guardrail leading to road closure on Route 13
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) – A car went off the road and over the guardrail in the pre-dawn hours Thursday morning, leading to a section of Route 13 to be closed. Around 2:00 a.m. a section of Route 13, near the town of Newfield, was completely blocked off for at least an hour on both lanes […]
Cortland man arrested for violating order of protection
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A homeless Cortland man is charged with 2 felonies. Cortland City Police responded to a disturbance call on Homer Avenue yesterday afternoon. A woman at the scene had allegedly just been assaulted by 31-year-old Travis Hartwick. The victim and Hartwick were previously in a relationship, and she had an order of protection against him. He was arrested for violating that order. The victim refused to press assault charges. Hartwick became unresponsive in the police cruiser, and it was diverted to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. He received treatment and became responsive before trying to flee the hospital. He was thwarted by the arresting Officers. He is charged with felony criminal contempt for violating the protection order and felony aggravated family offense. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor attempted escape. He was taken to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He will reappear in City of Cortland Court next week.
Two charged with Bradford County bank robbery
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are behind bars, accused of robbing a bank in Bradford County. Police say Francis Neller and Kellan Moore are responsible for holding up the Visions Federal Credit Union near Athens in September. Neller was nabbed in Wilkes-Barre over the weekend, and Moore was...
Car accident on Walnut and W. Fourth St. in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An ambulance was called to the scene after a two-car accident on Walnut and W. Fourth St. in Elmira Wednesday afternoon. Photos of the accident first came to the newsroom at 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. According to a reporter on the scene, Elmira Police and Erway Ambulance responded. […]
Congressional candidate Josh Riley is against defunding the police
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Democratic candidate for Congress Josh Riley is showing his support for law enforcement. Today on Ithaca’s Morning News, he said defunding the police is not one of his goals. Riley adds he comes from a law enforcement family. He’s running against Republican Marc Molinaro...
Man arrested for handgun possession in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after police found a handgun in his car during a traffic stop in Elmira earlier this week, according to the Elmira Police Department. Wayne Peters, 44, of Pennsylvania was arrested on October 4, 2022, at around 3:20 a.m. after EPD officers conducted a traffic stop on […]
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michael R. Sherman
Michael R. Sherman is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Sherman has violated his probation. Sherman was convicted of two counts of assault and criminal mischief. Sherman is 43 years old. Sherman has brown hair and blue eyes. Sherman is 5’7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.
Elmira Heights man arrested on obstruction charge
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira Heights man has been arrested after police responded to a domestic incident over the weekend, according to the Elmira Heights Police Department. Kerrick Duchy, 26, was arrested on October 2, 2022, after EPHD was called to a domestic incident on East McCanns Blvd. According to police, Duchy was […]
IPD searching for two suspects in assault, robbery on West State Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A reported robbery in Ithaca is under investigation. Police are searching for two men who attacked a man walking on West State Street around two o’clock Wednesday afternoon and went through his pockets. The victim told officers the men punched him several times and knocked him to the ground, then stole money and a cell phone charger.
2 teens arrested in 5-person Elmira burglary
Police have arrested two teens involved in a five-person burglary in downtown Elmira earlier this week.
Four charged with stealing trailer and UTV in Kirkwood
Late last night, the Broome County Sheriff's Office responded to 581 Old State Road for a report of a stolen 2020 light utility trailer with a 2020 Polaris side-by-side UTV mounted on it.
Car stolen from Cornell parking lot
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police at Cornell are looking for a stolen car. Authorities say the grey 2008 Honda Odyssey was stolen from the Red Bud Parking Lot on the main campus between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Officers say the keys were left inside the vehicle. Anyone with...
Tioga County man charged with animal cruelty after fairgrounds auction
CHARLESTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Tioga County man is facing animal cruelty charges in connection to an auction at the Fairgrounds on October 1. Pennsylvania State Police said that Michael Cliver, 35, of Westfield, Pa. was found to be auctioning off a live 6-year-old mini mare horse as a prize at the Tioga County […]
