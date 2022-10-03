CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A homeless Cortland man is charged with 2 felonies. Cortland City Police responded to a disturbance call on Homer Avenue yesterday afternoon. A woman at the scene had allegedly just been assaulted by 31-year-old Travis Hartwick. The victim and Hartwick were previously in a relationship, and she had an order of protection against him. He was arrested for violating that order. The victim refused to press assault charges. Hartwick became unresponsive in the police cruiser, and it was diverted to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. He received treatment and became responsive before trying to flee the hospital. He was thwarted by the arresting Officers. He is charged with felony criminal contempt for violating the protection order and felony aggravated family offense. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor attempted escape. He was taken to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He will reappear in City of Cortland Court next week.

