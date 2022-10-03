Central Illinois police training for mental health cases questioned, involuntary commitment issues remain

Read full article on original website
Pritzker and Bailey cast each other as a liar, hypocrite and danger to the state in live debate
The frenetic first televised face-to-face debate between Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker and Republican Darren Bailey Thursday devolved into a battle over who of the two is Illinois’ biggest liar and threat to the state. The high-stakes showdown at Illinois State University — roughly a month ahead of the election...
Poetically Yours - Nothing's for certain
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Today we feature Pastor Kenneth Storck. Storck graduated from Concordia Seminary in 1974 and was ordained into the ministry of the Catholic Church. He has a Master of Divinity Degree accredited by three seminaries. Stork has served congregations in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and in the Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod. He's married and has three daughters.
When It Rains, Part 1: The Mississippi River basin is getting wetter as climate change brings an era of extreme rain, floods
The late-July storms that devastated St. Louis and Eastern Kentucky helped showcase the risks wrought by a climate that is growing hotter and wetter –- and more prone to dumping massive rains and flash flooding on communities whose creeks, streams and drainage systems are not equipped to handle such volatile waters. The shifting trends raise urgent questions about society’s readiness to cope.
