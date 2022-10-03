Read full article on original website
Group gets $150K to finish repairs at Slatington pool
SLATINGTON, Pa. - We may be in the middle of fall, but one Lehigh County community is already gearing up for next summer. Sen. Pat Browne announced Thursday that the Northern Lehigh Swimming Pool Association is getting $150,000 to finish repairs on the pool at Victory Park in Slatington. That's...
Easton Planning Commission OKs plan for hotel overlooking Delaware River
EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Planning Commission on Wednesday night at city hall granted conditional land development approval for the proposed Grand Riverview Hotel on South Delaware Drive. The proposal is for an eight-story, 108-room hotel by developer Terry Briggs of Chester Franklin Group LLC. The facility is to...
