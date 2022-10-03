Read full article on original website
Container Shipping Market: Plunging Rates and Blank Sailings
Peter Sand, the chief analyst of Xeneta discuss recent trends in the container shipping market, from plunging spot rates to blank sailings. The container shipping market has enjoyed a prolonged historic, and somewhat unexpected bull run, as COVID-induced consumer spending broadly switched from travel and entertainment to manufac-tured goods. But as COVID restrictions fade and inflation rages, the tides are changing, resulting in turmoil across many container shipping sectors.
QatarEnergy to Be the Largest LNG Trader Over Next 5-10 years - Minister
QatarEnergy CEO and state minister for energy Saad al-Kaabi said on Wednesday that his company will become the world's largest trader of liquefied natural gas (LNG) over the next 5-10 years, a position that is currently held by Shell. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Europe in particular has become a...
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Holds Keel Laying Ceremony for Liquefied CO2 Carrier
Japan's Mitsubishi Shipbuilding held a keel laying ceremony on Friday to mark the start of construction for a demonstration test ship for transport of liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2). The LCO2 will be used in conjunction with initiatives by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) for its carbon...
Maersk Orders Six Methanol-fueled Containerships
A.P. Moller - Maersk announced it has ordered six more large containerships that can sail on green methanol as the Danish shipping giant makes headway toward its goal to achieve net-zero emissions across its entire business by 2040. Ordered to replace existing tonnage in the Maersk fleet, the six vessels...
US Imports Headed to Lowest Level Since Early 2021
Imports at the United States’ major container ports are expected to fall to their lowest level in nearly two years by the end of 2022 even though retail sales continue to grow, according to the monthly Global Port Tracker report released today by the National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates.
New Energy Saving System for Subsea 7's Seven Arctic Vessel
Offshore installation services company Subsea 7 said Wednesday that its heavy construction/flex-lay vessel Seven Arctic would be equipped with a new energy-saving system. The new energy-saving and storage system will hybridise the vessel which currently has a total installed power of 27 MW and DP3 classification and is suitable for worldwide operations in water depths up to 3,000 metres.
TotalEnergies, BW LNG Partner with Nautilus Labs
TotalEnergies, signatory of the Sea Cargo Charter in 2020, identified the need for a better monitoring system that also allows to report and optimize GHG emissions for its LNG fleet. Reporting on emissions was a tedious, manual time-consuming process that was prone to error, and left little room for optimization. BW, the owner and operator of some LNG vessels chartered by the energy major, was at the same time focused on monitoring and improving the environmental performance of their vessels and was excited to work closely with TotalEnergies on their shared objectives.
Cyber Attacks On the Rise at US Ports and Terminals
Cyber attack attempts are becoming more common at U.S. ports and terminals, according to findings published this week by law firm Jones Walker LLP. The firm publicly released the findings of its 2022 Ports and Terminals Cybersecurity Survey, examining cybersecurity preparedness in U.S.-based ports and terminals. The report outlining the results of the survey is authored by four of the firm’s attorneys and the findings was presented by two of them, Jim Kearns and Andy Lee, during the Inland Rivers, Ports & Terminals (IRPT) conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Strategic Marine Delivers Fast Crew Boat to Malaysia's Blue Petra
Singapore-based shipbuilder Strategic Marine has delivered a new 40-meter Fast Crew Boat (FCB) to Malaysia-based Blue Petra. Blue Petra is a subsidiary of Great Ocean, a licensed Petronas contractor and a supplier to the Malaysian oil and gas industry. Blue Petra focuses on providing FCBs to provide support offshore operations...
GTT Tank Design for Seven New LNG Carriers
French engineering firm GTT said Tuesday it had received, in the third quarter, an order from the Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of seven new LNG carriers. The LNG carriers will be built for an Asian ship owner. As part of this order, GTT will design...
US Navy Jet Flew Across Baltic Hours After Nord Stream Burst
A U.S. Navy reconnaissance aircraft flew near the site of the ruptured Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea hours after the first damage emerged, according to tracking reviewed by Reuters, a flight Washington said was routine. Russia's Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines burst on Sept. 26, draining...
Mitsui OSK Signs Charter With New Russian Operator of Sakhalin-2 LNG project
Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) said on Wednesday it had signed a long-term charter contract with the new Russian operator of the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project for LNG carrier Grand Mereya to continue its shipping service. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in June taking charge of...
FPS Maas: Tip of the Spear in a Fleet of Zero-emission Inland Vessels
EST-Floattech is a part of the FPS Maas retrofit project from Future Proof Shipping and Holland Shipyards Group, both of which are working on sustainable projects, where HSG builds or retrofits the ships, and FPS, as the zero-emissions shipowner, offers sustainable marine transportation services. With the ‘FPS Maas’, FPS is...
Ocean Group Acquires Verreault Shipyard
Ocean Group announced it has acquired the Verreault shipyard, located in the municipality of Les Méchins, in the Gaspé Peninsula, on Canada's east coast. Founded in 1956, Verreault Shipyard specializes in ship repair and conversion. With this transaction, Ocean Group adds capacity and grows its workforce by a...
Norway Limits Access for Russian Fishing Trawlers
Norway said on Thursday it would impose limits on Russian fishing vessels using its ports, in a further tightening of security following last week's suspected sabotage on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the nearby Baltic Sea. Russian trawlers will now only be allowed to visit three of several dozen...
