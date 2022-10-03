Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Treylon Burks, Jahan Dotson, Isaiah McKenzie, more WRs impacting Week 5 waiver wire pickups

Read full article on original website
Wide-open K.J. Hamler rues Russell Wilson miss on Broncos' final play: 'I could have walked in'
The Broncos made the bold decision to go for the win on fourth-and-inches in overtime rather than kick the game-tying field goal. The decision nearly paid off. If Russell Wilson had looked to his right, he would have seen wide receiver K.J. Hamler wide open on a slant route into the end zone, and a good throw to the receiver would have ended the game and won it for the Broncos. Instead, Wilson tried to fit in a tight pass to Courtland Sutton and had the pass broken up to give the Colts the 12-9 win.
Why Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL after just two games with Buccaneers
Just two weeks after signing with the Buccaneers, Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL. The veteran receiver is hanging up his cleats after 11 seasons in the league, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beasley's agents, Joel and Justin Turner, told Pelissero he made the decision to be able to spend more time with his family.
Where is Andrew Luck? Retired Colts QB back at Stanford three years after NFL departure
The Colts were set to be a potential AFC contender in the 2019 NFL season. The team had just finished a 10-6 campaign in 2018, and they had gotten strong enough around quarterback Andrew Luck that they looked ready to compete. Luck was coming off a season that saw him...
Russell Wilson trade, contract go from bad to worst for Broncos
The Broncos had already lost the Russell Wilson trade with the Seahawks when they gave up way too much for the fading nine-time Pro Bowler before his Age 33 season. Five games into Wilson's time as Denver's starting quarterback, the results look much worse than the process of acquiring him.
Richard Sherman has familiar reaction to epic collapse by Russell Wilson, Broncos vs. Colts: 'Run the dang ball'
Russell Wilson and the Broncos capitulated in the most epic of ways Thursday night, somehow turning a three-point lead with a little over two minutes left in regulation into a 12-9 overtime defeat. Wilson's performance (or lack thereof) drew plenty of chagrin across the internet. But one onlooker was particularly...
Al Michaels, Broncos TV station apologetic to viewers over 'Thursday Night Football' trainwreck: 'It burns the retinas'
Viewers of Thursday night's game between the Broncos and Colts weren't treated to quality football, and the broadcasters weren't going to try and fluff it up and make it sound like it was anything but a bad game. When the dust settled in Empower Field at Mile High in Denver,...
Tom Brady calls out state of NFL: 'I think there's a lot of bad football'
Tom Brady has been around the NFL for a while now. That would be 23 years to be exact. And evidently, he's seen better football than the quality in his 23rd season. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Brady was asked about the parity in the league, and didn't seem to think too highly of the state of the NFL.
Colts RB depth chart: Will Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson or Phillip Lindsay have biggest role after Jonathan Taylor injury?
The Colts are going to be without one of their top offensive playmakers as they look for their second win of the season in Week 5. Jonathan Taylor is set to miss Indianapolis' "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Broncos because of an ankle injury. This marks the conclusion of an impressive iron-man streak for the former Wisconsin running back.
Best NFL Bets Week 5: Cowboys stun Rams, Eagles continue to soar, Justin Herbert downs Browns, Dobbins & Mixon Show in Baltimore
Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season is upon us, and soon we'll be past the quarter point of the regular season. The action has been intense, and the storylines have been plentiful. Most important, our best bets have been scorching hot! We're winning more money every week, carefully selecting our favorite wagers on the moneyline, against the spread, on the over/under totals, and in the props market.
Geno Smith vs. Russell Wilson: 6 reasons why Seahawks offense is better in 2022 compared to 2021
The Seahawks were 20th in total offense and 16th in scoring offense in Russell Wilson's final season as their starting quarterback in 2021. After four weeks of the 2022 season, they're up to No. 11 in both categories with Wilson's replacement, Geno Smith. Smith also has been one of the...
Garett Bolles injury update: Broncos LT carted off field after suffering gruesome lower-leg injury
The Broncos' offensive line and running game got much weaker Thursday night. Deep in the fourth quarter of Denver's clash with Indianapolis, Bolles suffered what appeared to be a gruesome lower-leg injury. Bolles went down after Broncos tackle Cameron Fleming fell on the leg. He crumbled to the ground in...
Bengals' Joe Burrow comments on Tua Tagovailoa's head injury, concussion protocol: Football 'is a dangerous game'
Joe Burrow was just yards away on the sideline as Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field after suffering a concussion against the Bengals. In an appearance this week on the "Colin Cowherd Podcast," Burrow called those injuries "scary." He said that players hold their breath and hope the injured player is OK, gets to the hospital safely and can "come back eventually and have a normal life and a career."
Bryce Young injury update: Latest news, status for Alabama QB ahead of Texas A&M game
Top-ranked Alabama may be without its biggest offensive weapon when it faces off against Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M on Saturday. Crimson Tide quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young suffered a shoulder injury in Alabama's 49-26 win at Arkansas on Saturday, forcing him out for two drives in the first half and the remainder of the game.
Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Bengals-Ravens single-game tournaments
In the last game to wrap up the Sunday slate, the Bengals will head to Baltimore to play their AFC North rivals, the Ravens on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). The Ravens enter this divisional battle as 3.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 48 total points, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Unlike Thursday Night Football, this game should be better and has multiple talented players, making it fun for DFS players to throw a FanDuel single-game lineup together.
Best NFL prop bets for every Week 5 game: Aaron Jones gashes Giants, Stefon Diggs goes long, Lamar Jackson & Travis Kelce produce prime-time TDs
Can you believe Week 5 of the NFL season is already upon us? Time sure flies when you're having fun! We've been having a blast picking the best player and team props every week, bringing in more and more money each Thursday. The same-game parlay and player prop betting markets...
Matt Ryan trade details: What Colts gave up to acquire long-time Falcons QB during 2022 NFL offseason
The Falcons found themselves at an organizational crossroads during the 2022 NFL offseason. The team was coming off four consecutive losing seasons and hadn't made the playoffs since 2018. So, Atlanta had to ask itself a tough question: Is it time to fully commit to a rebuild?. After some deliberation,...
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on David Montgomery, Alvin Kamara, D'Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny affecting Week 5 start 'em, sit 'em calls
With Week 5 set to kick off on Thursday night, injury updates are more important than ever as fantasy football owners begin making start 'em, sit 'em decisions This week, in addition to Thursday night no-show Jonathan Taylor, we have a ton of notable veteran running backs (David Montgomery, Rashaad Penny, Alvin Kamara, D'Andre Swift) who are dealing with issues that could hold them out and force fantasy owners to hit the waiver wire to find a fill-in sleeper.
Frustrated Broncos fans flocked to exits before end of OT in 'Thursday Night Football' loss to Colts
Broncos Country... let's ride home early to beat the traffic. This week's edition of "Thursday Night Football" was an absolute slog, as both the Broncos and Colts struggled to put points on the board. The AFC West vs. South battle had everything except touchdowns — four interceptions, six fumbles, seven field goals and 12 punts.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kyle Pitts, Keenan Allen, more impacting Week 5 start 'em, sit 'em calls
As teams released their initial injury reports of the week on Wednesdays, a few notable pass catchers raised eyebrows with missed practices, prompting fantasy football owners to worry about their statuses as the week progresses. Heading into Week 5, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kyle Pitts, Keenan Allen, Michael Thomas, and Rashod Bateman are among the biggest names nursing injuries and will need to be monitored right up until kickoff on Sunday.
Week 5 Fantasy Sleepers: Brian Robinson Jr., George Pickens, Rachaad White among potential breakouts
Fantasy football owners understandably hate injuries, but when players get hurt, it opens the door for handcuffs and backups to go from benches and waiver wires straight into starting lineups. Our Week 5 fantasy sleepers list features one of those players (Teddy Bridgewater), and we also have bolder pickups/stashes, like Brian Robinson Jr., George Pickens, and Rachaad White.
