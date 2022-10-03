ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

BoxingNews24.com

Eubank Jr vs. Benn postponed

By Barry Holbrook: Matchroom Boxing revealed moments ago that the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn has been postponed. There’s no word for when the contest will be rescheduled, so the fans will need to wait & see when or if that will happen. Matchroom states that the British...
BoxingNews24.com

Conor Benn fails drugs test before Eubank fight

MATCHROOM STATEMENT – CHRIS EUBANK JR VS. CONOR BENN FIGHT: We have been made aware that a random anti-doping test for Conor Benn conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association returned an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug. The B sample has yet to be tested, meaning that no rule violation has been confirmed. Indeed, Mr Benn has not been charged with any rule violation, he is not suspended, and he remains free to fight.
BoxingNews24.com

Eubank Jr vs. Benn in jeopardy after Conor’s failed test

By Charles Brun: Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) has tested positive for the banned drug clomifene in the lead-up to his fight this Saturday night against middleweight Chris Eubank Jr. Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing is attempting to have the fight go ahead. However, the British Boxing Board...
BoxingNews24.com

Fundora says David Benavidez “King of 168”

By Sean Jones: Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora says he views David Benavidez as already the “king of 168,” even without conquering undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez. The fact that Canelo has shown no willingness to fight Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) kind of automatically makes...
BoxingNews24.com

WBC Raises Stakes of Shields – Marshall Bout By Adding The Elizabethan Belt

By Vince Dwriter: Fight fans were initially set to view the highly anticipated middleweight championship grudge match between WBA, WBC, IBF, champion Claressa Shields, and WBO champion Savannah Marshall on September 10 at the 02 Arena in London, but an unfortunate event occurred which resulted in the bout being postponed.
BoxingNews24.com

“Iron” Mike Tyson and “Sonny” Liston Most Feared!

By Ken Hissner: When you look back among the heavyweight champions who seemed to put the fear into their opponents “prior” to the match, it seems two come to mind in “Iron” Mike Tyson, 50-6 with 44 knockouts, and “Sonny” Liston 50-4 with 39 knockouts. Records were very similar at the end.
BoxingNews24.com

Teddy Atlas previews Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford

By Dan Ambrose: Teddy Atlas says he’s leaning in the direction of Terence Crawford defeating unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr if/when the two of them fight this year. Atlas was wowed by Crawford’s performance against Yuriorkis Gamboa in 2014. In that fight, Crawford was getting his backside handed...
BoxingNews24.com

Nigel Benn reacts to Conor’s positive drug test

By Charles Brun: Conor Benn’s dad, Nigel Benn, says he’s in “total shock” after Conor’s mega-fight against Chris Eubank Jr was called off after a positive test for the banned substance clomifene. The positive test was from VADA, not UKAD, which is why the British...
BoxingNews24.com

Frank Warren says he would cancel Eubank Jr vs. Benn

By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Frank Warren states that he would cancel the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn fight if it were up to him after Benn’s positive test for the banned substance clomifene that turned up during a VADA test. Warren feels that if something goes “drastically wrong”...
BoxingNews24.com

Eubank Jr vs. Benn could be sanctioned by the Luxembourg Boxing Federation

By Jack Tiernan: The Luxembourg Boxing Federation may be the organization that sanctions the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn fight this Saturday following the BBBoF choosing to prohibit the contest due to Conor’s positive test for a banned substance with VADA. In 2012, the Luxembourg Boxing Federation sanctioned...
BoxingNews24.com

Xu Can takes on Brandon Benitez LIVE On ProBox TV

Former World Champion and Chinese sensation Can “Monster” Xu Friday night ProBox TV bill in his ring return against Brandon “Leoncito” Benitez in a ten-round featherweight China versus Mexico donnybrook. It will be one of four bouts streamed on ProBox TV and on the ProBox TV App beginning at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.
BoxingNews24.com

Caleb Plant vows to retire Anthony Dirrell on Oct.15th

By Craig Daly: Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant is vowing to send former two-time WBA 168-lb champion Anthony Dirrell into retirement on October 15th. This is an important fight for Plant because he’s got a lot of doubters after his last fight. Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) is hoping to...
BoxingNews24.com

Conor Benn: “I am a clean athlete”

By Jack Tiernan: Conor Benn says he’s a “clean athlete” and that he’s “shocked” by everything that’s occurred following his positive test with VADA for a banned drug ahead of his now-canceled fight with Chris Eubank Jr. Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn says he’s...
BoxingNews24.com

Joseph Diaz ready for William Zepeda on Oct.29th

By Dan Ambrose: Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz Jr returns to the ring this month on October 29th to battle unbeaten lightweight knockout artist William Zepeda in the main event on DAZN in a scheduled 12 round bout at the Pechanga Arena San Diego. (Photo credit: Golden Boy Promotions) Zepeda...
SAN DIEGO, CA
BoxingNews24.com

Conor Benn tested positive for “Hardcore doping stuff” said Dan Rafael

By Robert Segal: Dan Rafael says the drug that Conor Benn tested positive for, clomifene, is one that is “hardcore doping stuff.”. Rafael states that Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) needs to admit his wrongdoing because boxing fans aren’t going to believe him if he insists that he didn’t do anything wrong. Benn has got to fess up because he’s the captain of his ship and is responsible for whatever gets into his body.
BoxingNews24.com

Fundora ready for Ocampo on Saturday

By Craig Page: Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora intends to make a statement this Saturday night on October 8th when he defends his interim WBC junior middleweight title against Carlos Ocampo in the main event on Showtime at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Fundora (19-0-1,...
CARSON, CA

