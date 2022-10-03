ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Voice of America

US Sanctions Iranian Officials Over Crackdown on Protesters

Washington — The United States on Thursday sanctioned seven senior Iranian leaders for their role in shutting down the country's internet access and the crackdown on dissidents protesting the death of a young woman in the custody of the country's morality police for failing to properly cover her hair with a hijab.
PROTESTS
Voice of America

Pakistani Army Chief's US Visit Seen as Bid to Redefine Ties

Washington — A recently concluded six-day visit to Washington by Pakistan’s powerful military head, Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, is being seen in both countries as a sign that Islamabad is seeking to mend sometimes-strained relations with the West. Public statements released by officials from...
WORLD
Voice of America

Freed Iranian-American in United Arab Emirates for Treatment

Iranian-American Baquer Namazi arrived Wednesday in the United Arab Emirates to receive medical care after being allowed to leave Iran. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that 85-year-old Namazi “has asked that we convey his deepest thanks to all of those who worked so tirelessly to secure his release.”
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Biden Expresses Disappointment at Planned OPEC Oil Production Cut

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed his disappointment Thursday that OPEC+ nations intend to cut oil production targets by 2 million barrels a day but said the United States has alternatives and is exploring them. "There's a lot of alternatives. We haven't made up our minds yet," Biden told reporters at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

African Oil Conference Delegates React to OPEC Cuts

Cape town, south africa — Delegates at Africa's biggest oil conference have expressed concern about rising prices after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, plus nonmembers who also export oil, decided this week to cut production targets. The majority of the oil cartel's 13 member states are in Africa,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

UN Council Rejects Uyghur Resolution on China by Narrow Margin

The 47-member U.N. Human Rights Council has rejected a resolution to hold a debate next year on alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang by a narrow margin of 19 votes against, 17 in favor and 11 abstentions. The vote was preceded by a vigorous debate in which several member states...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Mahsa Amini Died of Illness Not Beatings, Iran Says

Paris, France — Iran said Friday an investigation into the death in custody of Mahsa Amini found she died of illness rather than reported beatings that sparked three weeks of bloody protests. Amini, 22, died September 16, three days after falling into a coma following her arrest in Tehran...
ADVOCACY
Voice of America

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine War Entering Critical Phase

Russia stages a deadly bombardment of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia city as its forces retreat in the face of a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south and east. President Biden says risk of "Armageddon" is at its highest since early 1960s due to Russian threats of the possible use of nuclear weapons in response to its losses in Ukraine.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Human Rights Groups, China Voice Strong, Opposing Reactions to UN Vote

Washington — Beijing highlighted the failure of a push by the United States and some Western countries to debate China’s human rights record in Xinjiang at next year’s U.N. Human Rights Council. Uyghur rights groups voiced strong disappointment. In a statement Friday by China’s Ministry of Foreign...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Blinken Announces Aid for Migrants, Refugees

Lima, Peru — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday announced new humanitarian aid to migrants and refugees in the Americas, on a visit to Peru. Blinken is on a regional tour that has taken him to Colombia, Chile and now Lima, where he was attending the annual meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS) General Assembly, which closes Friday.
IMMIGRATION
Voice of America

US Secretary of State: No Change in Venezuela Sanctions

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says any change in the U.S. sanctions against Venezuela could only come in response to constructive steps by the Maduro regime to restore democracy. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Organization of the American States meeting in Lima, Peru, on Thursday, the...
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Why Burkina Faso Protesters Waved Russian Flags in French Embassy Attack

During the coup in Burkina Faso last Friday, civilians and troops took to the streets with Russian flags, saying they wanted the country's security partnership with France replaced by one with Russia. In this report from Ouagadougou, Henry Wilkins investigates how Russian disinformation played a part in the country's second coup in eight months. VOA footage by Daniel Gnienhoun and Henry Wilkins.
PROTESTS
Voice of America

Erdogan Works to Deepen Ties With Putin Amid Allies' Concerns

Istanbul — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Friday held talks by phone with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to deepen relations. The talks are seen as likely to add to growing concerns among some of Turkey's NATO partners over its relationship with Moscow and where its loyalties lie. The...
POLITICS
Voice of America

US Aims to Hobble China's Chip Industry With Sweeping New Export Rules

The Biden administration on Friday published a sweeping set of export controls, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. tools, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. The rules, some of which...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

UN Weekly Roundup: October 1-7, 2022

United Nations — Editor's note: Here is a fast take on what the international community has been up to this past week, as seen from the United Nations perch. Japan and South Korea urged the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday to send a "clear and unequivocal" message to North Korea, following its latest launch of a ballistic missile that flew over Japan. Tokyo's ambassador, Kimihiro Ishikane, said "silence is not an option," in response to Pyongyang's test-firing on Tuesday of a reported intermediate-range ballistic missile. The launch violates numerous Security Council resolutions. North Korea responded by firing two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea as the council met in New York.
WORLD
Voice of America

Oath Keepers Founder Spoke of 'Bloody' War Ahead of US Capitol Attack

Washington — Prosecutors in the trial of five Oath Keepers members on Friday showed a jury fresh evidence that the right-wing militia group's founder, Stewart Rhodes, told his followers ahead of last year's U.S. Capitol attack there would be a "bloody" war if then-President Donald Trump failed to reverse his 2020 election loss.
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

US to Send Recent Uganda Visitors to 5 Airports for Ebola Screening

Washington — The Biden administration will begin redirecting U.S.-bound travelers who had been to Uganda within the previous 21 days to five major American airports to be screened for Ebola as public health officials sent an alert to health care workers. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
WORLD
Voice of America

US Considers Steps to Curb Oil Prices

The Biden administration is considering steps to prevent an increase in global oil prices. This, after OPEC+ — a group of oil-producing nations — decided to cut production earlier this week. As White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara reports, rising gas prices is bad news for President Joe Biden and his Democratic Party ahead of November’s midterm elections.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Lebanon, Israel Close to Maritime Gas Deal

Amman, Jordan — Lebanon and Israel appear close to completing a maritime deal that would permit offshore natural gas exploration and potentially defuse a historic conflict between the Jewish state and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia, Lebanon’s powerbroker. The Qana natural gas field in the eastern Mediterranean has long been disputed by Israel and Lebanon, which have been technically at war for decades.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Australia Welcomes Solomon Islands Leader 6 Months After Controversial Pact with China

SYDNEY — Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare is meeting with senior Australian government ministers Thursday as Canberra works to prevent its Pacific neighbors forging closer ties with China. Australia signed a security agreement with Solomon Islands in 2017, but the relationship has frayed over a deal the Pacific...
CHINA

