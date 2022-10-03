Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
US Sanctions Iranian Officials Over Crackdown on Protesters
Washington — The United States on Thursday sanctioned seven senior Iranian leaders for their role in shutting down the country's internet access and the crackdown on dissidents protesting the death of a young woman in the custody of the country's morality police for failing to properly cover her hair with a hijab.
Voice of America
Pakistani Army Chief's US Visit Seen as Bid to Redefine Ties
Washington — A recently concluded six-day visit to Washington by Pakistan’s powerful military head, Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, is being seen in both countries as a sign that Islamabad is seeking to mend sometimes-strained relations with the West. Public statements released by officials from...
Voice of America
Freed Iranian-American in United Arab Emirates for Treatment
Iranian-American Baquer Namazi arrived Wednesday in the United Arab Emirates to receive medical care after being allowed to leave Iran. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that 85-year-old Namazi “has asked that we convey his deepest thanks to all of those who worked so tirelessly to secure his release.”
Voice of America
Biden Expresses Disappointment at Planned OPEC Oil Production Cut
U.S. President Joe Biden expressed his disappointment Thursday that OPEC+ nations intend to cut oil production targets by 2 million barrels a day but said the United States has alternatives and is exploring them. "There's a lot of alternatives. We haven't made up our minds yet," Biden told reporters at...
RELATED PEOPLE
Voice of America
African Oil Conference Delegates React to OPEC Cuts
Cape town, south africa — Delegates at Africa's biggest oil conference have expressed concern about rising prices after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, plus nonmembers who also export oil, decided this week to cut production targets. The majority of the oil cartel's 13 member states are in Africa,...
Voice of America
UN Council Rejects Uyghur Resolution on China by Narrow Margin
The 47-member U.N. Human Rights Council has rejected a resolution to hold a debate next year on alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang by a narrow margin of 19 votes against, 17 in favor and 11 abstentions. The vote was preceded by a vigorous debate in which several member states...
Voice of America
Mahsa Amini Died of Illness Not Beatings, Iran Says
Paris, France — Iran said Friday an investigation into the death in custody of Mahsa Amini found she died of illness rather than reported beatings that sparked three weeks of bloody protests. Amini, 22, died September 16, three days after falling into a coma following her arrest in Tehran...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine War Entering Critical Phase
Russia stages a deadly bombardment of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia city as its forces retreat in the face of a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south and east. President Biden says risk of "Armageddon" is at its highest since early 1960s due to Russian threats of the possible use of nuclear weapons in response to its losses in Ukraine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Human Rights Groups, China Voice Strong, Opposing Reactions to UN Vote
Washington — Beijing highlighted the failure of a push by the United States and some Western countries to debate China’s human rights record in Xinjiang at next year’s U.N. Human Rights Council. Uyghur rights groups voiced strong disappointment. In a statement Friday by China’s Ministry of Foreign...
Voice of America
Blinken Announces Aid for Migrants, Refugees
Lima, Peru — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday announced new humanitarian aid to migrants and refugees in the Americas, on a visit to Peru. Blinken is on a regional tour that has taken him to Colombia, Chile and now Lima, where he was attending the annual meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS) General Assembly, which closes Friday.
Voice of America
US Secretary of State: No Change in Venezuela Sanctions
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says any change in the U.S. sanctions against Venezuela could only come in response to constructive steps by the Maduro regime to restore democracy. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Organization of the American States meeting in Lima, Peru, on Thursday, the...
Voice of America
Why Burkina Faso Protesters Waved Russian Flags in French Embassy Attack
During the coup in Burkina Faso last Friday, civilians and troops took to the streets with Russian flags, saying they wanted the country's security partnership with France replaced by one with Russia. In this report from Ouagadougou, Henry Wilkins investigates how Russian disinformation played a part in the country's second coup in eight months. VOA footage by Daniel Gnienhoun and Henry Wilkins.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
Erdogan Works to Deepen Ties With Putin Amid Allies' Concerns
Istanbul — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Friday held talks by phone with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to deepen relations. The talks are seen as likely to add to growing concerns among some of Turkey's NATO partners over its relationship with Moscow and where its loyalties lie. The...
Voice of America
US Aims to Hobble China's Chip Industry With Sweeping New Export Rules
The Biden administration on Friday published a sweeping set of export controls, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. tools, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. The rules, some of which...
Voice of America
UN Weekly Roundup: October 1-7, 2022
United Nations — Editor's note: Here is a fast take on what the international community has been up to this past week, as seen from the United Nations perch. Japan and South Korea urged the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday to send a "clear and unequivocal" message to North Korea, following its latest launch of a ballistic missile that flew over Japan. Tokyo's ambassador, Kimihiro Ishikane, said "silence is not an option," in response to Pyongyang's test-firing on Tuesday of a reported intermediate-range ballistic missile. The launch violates numerous Security Council resolutions. North Korea responded by firing two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea as the council met in New York.
Voice of America
Oath Keepers Founder Spoke of 'Bloody' War Ahead of US Capitol Attack
Washington — Prosecutors in the trial of five Oath Keepers members on Friday showed a jury fresh evidence that the right-wing militia group's founder, Stewart Rhodes, told his followers ahead of last year's U.S. Capitol attack there would be a "bloody" war if then-President Donald Trump failed to reverse his 2020 election loss.
Voice of America
US to Send Recent Uganda Visitors to 5 Airports for Ebola Screening
Washington — The Biden administration will begin redirecting U.S.-bound travelers who had been to Uganda within the previous 21 days to five major American airports to be screened for Ebola as public health officials sent an alert to health care workers. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Voice of America
US Considers Steps to Curb Oil Prices
The Biden administration is considering steps to prevent an increase in global oil prices. This, after OPEC+ — a group of oil-producing nations — decided to cut production earlier this week. As White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara reports, rising gas prices is bad news for President Joe Biden and his Democratic Party ahead of November’s midterm elections.
Voice of America
Lebanon, Israel Close to Maritime Gas Deal
Amman, Jordan — Lebanon and Israel appear close to completing a maritime deal that would permit offshore natural gas exploration and potentially defuse a historic conflict between the Jewish state and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia, Lebanon’s powerbroker. The Qana natural gas field in the eastern Mediterranean has long been disputed by Israel and Lebanon, which have been technically at war for decades.
Voice of America
Australia Welcomes Solomon Islands Leader 6 Months After Controversial Pact with China
SYDNEY — Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare is meeting with senior Australian government ministers Thursday as Canberra works to prevent its Pacific neighbors forging closer ties with China. Australia signed a security agreement with Solomon Islands in 2017, but the relationship has frayed over a deal the Pacific...
Comments / 0