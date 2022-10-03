United Nations — Editor's note: Here is a fast take on what the international community has been up to this past week, as seen from the United Nations perch. Japan and South Korea urged the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday to send a "clear and unequivocal" message to North Korea, following its latest launch of a ballistic missile that flew over Japan. Tokyo's ambassador, Kimihiro Ishikane, said "silence is not an option," in response to Pyongyang's test-firing on Tuesday of a reported intermediate-range ballistic missile. The launch violates numerous Security Council resolutions. North Korea responded by firing two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea as the council met in New York.

