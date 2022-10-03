ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Make Major Changes to Their PR Staff Before His Memoir Is Published

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IW2nf_0iK7Eecv00
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry MEGA.

It’s been a major season of change for the royal family, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made some decisions that will impact their work life. The couple has decided to let go of their high-powered PR firm, Sunshine Sachs, which guided their exit from their senior royal roles to private citizens in the US.

Not only will this be a cost-saving measure for the Sussexes, but they are also entrusting their personal PR to someone who knows them very well. According to the Daily Mail, they’ve promoted Christine Weil Schirmer, who is an “in-house” hire since she’s been working with the couple since 2020 in various roles for their Archewell foundation. Schirmer will have plenty of tasks to tend to right away as Prince Harry’s memoir launches in 2023 (it’s apparently postponed in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s passing), in addition to Meghan’s Spotify podcast and their upcoming Netflix docuseries.

The parting of ways with Sunshine Sachs was reportedly an amicable one with all parties working together to make sure every detail was handled to ensure a smooth transition. “This is a really big deal for Meghan,” a source told Richard Eden at the Daily Mail. “She takes the view that she doesn’t need to pay an outside firm a lot of money to do PR for her and Harry anymore.” Another insider praised Schirmer for not only being the “real deal,” but for also being “one of the best and smartest there is” in the communications industry — it sounds like the couple is in great hands.

The real test for the Sussexes and Schirmer will be Harry’s memoir because it will surely ruffle a few feathers, including the UK press who is relentless in their criticism of the couple. That’s when all three of them will truly know whether this was a smart, and strategic decision.

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.

Comments / 5

sara
4d ago

So, her name comes first in all the columns…. Seems she wants all the recognition now. Poor Harry. One day you will see her true colors. Hope you can handle the let down. 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

Reply
5
Kathy Corbett
4d ago

Wonder what they want to keep hidden? All I know is she wants those titles, but they are worthless here in the USA, they are more effective in the Royal family and the UK! Bye Meghan you need to leave so your kids can use the titles!

Reply
3
Related
msn.com

Records Indicate It Wasn't Only Prince Harry Who Arrived After The Queen Had Already Died

Although Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, chose to leave his duties in the United Kingdom for a quieter life in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their children, he remained close to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II (via Us Weekly). While the dynamic between the two did change a bit, Harry shared that he spoke often with his grandmother.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Called Out Meghan Markle After Monarch Heard Duchess’s Remarks? Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Complained About Eggs on Her Wedding Menu

Queen Elizabeth has never publicly complained about Meghan Markle. Before the Duchess of Sussex quit her royal duties, she joined the Queen on their solo engagement, and photos showed the two women having fun. But over the years, there are whispers that the Queen grew tired of Prince Harry and Markle.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Fox News

Pressure builds on Prince Harry as the people of Sussex petition to remove his and Meghan's titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II following their wedding in May 2018. Since then, Harry and Markle have faced heavy scrutiny and gave up their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California. There have been several petitions made online requesting that the Duke and Duchess be stripped of their royal titles.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Uk#Sunshine Sachs#Sussexes#The Daily Mail#Archewell
The List

Royal Author Claims Queen Camilla's Relationship With Prince William's Children Isn't What We Expected

During the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family stood together in unity. Some royal watchers believed that the funeral could be a turning point in mending the relationships between Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and the rest of his family, especially the bond with his brother William, Prince of Wales. An insider shared that the memorial for their beloved grandmother could be a time for the brothers to bond again, Us Weekly reported.
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Two Words Prince Harry Used To Publicly Describe Meghan Markle Have Fans Speaking Out

Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because, despite rushing to be with her, he didn't make it up to Scotland in time. Thankfully, a clearly devastated Harry got the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to his beloved grandmother in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. As the duke pointed out, "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

King Charles III is Reportedly 'Jealous' of Kate Middleton for One Very Surprising Reason

It’s long been known that King Charles III prefers the spotlight to be on him. He doesn’t love it when the women in his life are in the headlines, especially when it comes to their fashion. He had an issue when Princess Diana became the superstar in their marriage, and now, a recently published book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, by royal expert Katie Nicholl, is alleging he felt similarly about all of the attention Kate Middleton was receiving. The well-noted jealousy issues with Diana came early in their marriage. “The diligent, sensitive, and status-conscious...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

King Charles III Coronation Ceremony Set, Unlikely Prince Harry & Meghan Will Be In Attendance For the Sacred Festivities

The coronation date for King Charles III has officially been set, RadarOnline.com has learned. The ceremony is set to take place on June 3, 2023, at Westminster Abbey. With ongoing drama between King Charles III and his youngest son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, it’s unlikely the couple will be in attendance for the event.Nonetheless, the Royal family has made one thing clear: the tradition of the Crown and festivities will carry on — even without the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.The Royal family has been in what appears to be an endless string of drama with each other,...
WORLD
The List

Beatrice And Eugenie's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Confused

All eyes were on the royal family as they arrived at Westminster for the funeral (per CNBC). King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles were front and center, followed by other senior members of the British royal family, such as William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't often at the forefront of media coverage surrounding the royal family, but they caught the public's attention with their strange behavior at their grandmother's funeral amid all the stunning star power.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Oprah Winfrey Claims Meghan Markle Bombshell Interview Wasn't Her Original Plan

Over a year after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's eye-opening interview with Oprah Winfrey took place, the talk show host is opening up about how the sitdown came to be. According to Winfrey, she did not set out to do a "bombshell interview" with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The TV legend spoke to her good friend Gayle King about the subject while at the Toronto Film Festival to promote her Sidney Poitier documentary, per Entertainment Tonight.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

SheKnows

71K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy