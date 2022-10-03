Lightfoot’s 10 PM Youth Curfew Was Mostly Enforced On The South And West Sides — And It Had Little Effect On Crime, Data Shows

Just stop already with all this "it's racist" BS. Curfews are desperately needed. The parents have failed miserably at parenting and in teaching their children right from wrong.
Um... well, it does make sense. if crime is really just that high in those areas. we can't have mayhem in the streets. then again, maybe they could put more police in those areas and leave the areas that don't seem to need a curfew a couple squads short?
maybe because all the kids in the other parts of the city were inside by the curfew time ..
Comments / 20