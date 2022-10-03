Read full article on original website
'Luckiest Girl Alive' stars Mila Kunis in a messy adaptation of Jessica Knoll's novel
"Luckiest Girl Alive" has a lot going on, in a way that undermines the movie's translation from book to screen. Mila Kunis produces and stars in this #MeToo-tinged story, which awkwardly incorporates a mass school shooting as well as gender and class politics into what becomes an ungainly mix of hot-button issues in one dramatic package.
'Werewolf by Night' gives Marvel a chance to unleash its monster-ous side
Flexing different muscles, Marvel's "Werewolf by Night" is a nifty Halloween-timed special designed as a black-and-white homage to the Universal monster movies of the 1930s and '40s. Told with wry humor while tapping into unexplored quadrants of comics lore, it's a bit too gory and scary for younger kids but a gift to fans that raises enticingly monster-ous possibilities.
'The Midnight Club' features terminal teens in another 'Stranger Things' wannabe
The curse of "Stranger Things" means every sci-fi/macabre concept involving teenagers will seemingly have its day on TV, with "The Midnight Club" as the latest example. It's creepy, to a point, but moves at a crawl, while focusing on the provocative if unappealing premise of eight kids with terminal illnesses.
'White Lotus' teases more luxury and 'very bad decisions' in Season 2 trailer
"The White Lotus" is giving us a sneak peek at Season 2. Jennifer Coolidge returns to the HBO series, this time set in Sicily. "Whenever I stay at a White Lotus, I always have a memorable time. Always," the recent Emmy winner says in the trailer. The new season, set...
In a first, Netflix's 'Knives Out' sequel will play in theaters for a week
Netflix is going to the movies, but only for a week. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," the new whodunit starring Daniel Craig, will debut at the three major US theater chains — AMC, Regal and Cinemark — for a week one month before it streams on Netflix, the company announced on Thursday. "Glass Onion" will be the first film to ever to do so, according to the streaming giant.
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' teaser trailer shows first look at Chris Pratt as Mario
Video game purists expecting a faithful adaptation of the original Nintendo game might be somewhat surprised by first teaser for the new "Super Mario Bros. Movie," which debuted on Thursday. The clip's dark and bombastic opening features King Koopa, voiced by Jack Black, as he lands in a fiery, rocky...
Jared Leto will play Karl Lagerfeld in biopic on the late fashion designer
Jared Leto will star in and produce a biopic of Karl Lagerfeld, Women's Wear Daily reports. The Oscar winner says he thinks the late fashion designer and former artistic director of Chanel would be proud. "I feel like this is a full-circle moment, and Karl would be proud of what...
Jody Miller, 'Queen of the House' singer, dead at 80
Jody Miller, a Grammy winning crossover artist with her 1965 hit "Queen of the House," died Thursday in Blanchard, Oklahoma from complications related to Parkinson's disease, her record label announced. She was 80 years old. "Jody Miller's talent cannot be overstated. She had this innate, God-given ability to interpret and...
'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' gets its message across with a smart Stephen King adaptation
Add "Mr. Harrigan's Phone" to the relatively short list of really good Stephen King adaptations, garnishing a coming-of-age story with understated hints of the supernatural and thoughtful rumination about cellphones that finds true horror in their ubiquity. Amid a month of Halloween-tinged offerings, it might be one of the few to share with the kids -- at least, before the next time you punish them by taking their phone away.
Kate Walsh 'outed' her engagement
Kate Walsh accidentally shared that she is engaged. "Grey's Anatomy" actress let it slip during an Instagram Live on Wednesday that she's engaged to Andrew Nixon. While talking with her former "Private Practice" co-star Amy Brenneman, Walsh said "Here comes the jungle cat that is my fiancé," referencing Nixon.
Niecy Nash's wife has the wrong name tattooed on her neck after a misunderstanding
A funny thing happened when Jessica Betts asked Niecy Nash about her birth name. During a recent appearance on "The Tamron Hall Show," the couple, who married in 2020, recounted how when they first became friends, Betts asks Nash about her name. "She said she said 'Carol,' but I thought...
Cory Hardrict refutes speculation he cheated on Tia Mowry as sister Tamera supports her
Cory Hardrict is shutting down talk that he was unfaithful to wife Tia Mowry in the wake of her announcing their split after 14 years of marriage. The "All American: Homecoming" actor responded after someone alleged in a comment on his verified Instagram account that he had "cheated on her."
'Walker Independence' and 'The Winchesters' are far from pioneering prequels
If all shows were animated like "The Simpsons," networks wouldn't need to strain to keep them alive. Yet live-action dramas come with shelf lives, which explains the CW's twin attempts to extend two of its franchises with prequels: "Walker Independence," a back-to-the-Old-West adjunct to its Texas Ranger reboot; and "The Winchesters," a one-generation-back rekindling of the "Supernatural" flame.
Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour has 'ended' until at least March 2023
To those looking forward to the rest of Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour, there's only one appropriate word: Sorry. In a statement posted to the verified @Justicetour Instagram account, it was announced that the tour has "ended" for now and that the remainder of Bieber's show dates are being postponed.
