FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Luckiest Girl Alive' stars Mila Kunis in a messy adaptation of Jessica Knoll's novel

"Luckiest Girl Alive" has a lot going on, in a way that undermines the movie's translation from book to screen. Mila Kunis produces and stars in this #MeToo-tinged story, which awkwardly incorporates a mass school shooting as well as gender and class politics into what becomes an ungainly mix of hot-button issues in one dramatic package.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Werewolf by Night' gives Marvel a chance to unleash its monster-ous side

Flexing different muscles, Marvel's "Werewolf by Night" is a nifty Halloween-timed special designed as a black-and-white homage to the Universal monster movies of the 1930s and '40s. Told with wry humor while tapping into unexplored quadrants of comics lore, it's a bit too gory and scary for younger kids but a gift to fans that raises enticingly monster-ous possibilities.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'The Midnight Club' features terminal teens in another 'Stranger Things' wannabe

The curse of "Stranger Things" means every sci-fi/macabre concept involving teenagers will seemingly have its day on TV, with "The Midnight Club" as the latest example. It's creepy, to a point, but moves at a crawl, while focusing on the provocative if unappealing premise of eight kids with terminal illnesses.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

In a first, Netflix's 'Knives Out' sequel will play in theaters for a week

Netflix is going to the movies, but only for a week. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," the new whodunit starring Daniel Craig, will debut at the three major US theater chains — AMC, Regal and Cinemark — for a week one month before it streams on Netflix, the company announced on Thursday. "Glass Onion" will be the first film to ever to do so, according to the streaming giant.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Jody Miller, 'Queen of the House' singer, dead at 80

Jody Miller, a Grammy winning crossover artist with her 1965 hit "Queen of the House," died Thursday in Blanchard, Oklahoma from complications related to Parkinson's disease, her record label announced. She was 80 years old. "Jody Miller's talent cannot be overstated. She had this innate, God-given ability to interpret and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' gets its message across with a smart Stephen King adaptation

Add "Mr. Harrigan's Phone" to the relatively short list of really good Stephen King adaptations, garnishing a coming-of-age story with understated hints of the supernatural and thoughtful rumination about cellphones that finds true horror in their ubiquity. Amid a month of Halloween-tinged offerings, it might be one of the few to share with the kids -- at least, before the next time you punish them by taking their phone away.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kate Walsh 'outed' her engagement

Kate Walsh accidentally shared that she is engaged. "Grey's Anatomy" actress let it slip during an Instagram Live on Wednesday that she's engaged to Andrew Nixon. While talking with her former "Private Practice" co-star Amy Brenneman, Walsh said "Here comes the jungle cat that is my fiancé," referencing Nixon.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Walker Independence' and 'The Winchesters' are far from pioneering prequels

If all shows were animated like "The Simpsons," networks wouldn't need to strain to keep them alive. Yet live-action dramas come with shelf lives, which explains the CW's twin attempts to extend two of its franchises with prequels: "Walker Independence," a back-to-the-Old-West adjunct to its Texas Ranger reboot; and "The Winchesters," a one-generation-back rekindling of the "Supernatural" flame.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour has 'ended' until at least March 2023

To those looking forward to the rest of Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour, there's only one appropriate word: Sorry. In a statement posted to the verified @Justicetour Instagram account, it was announced that the tour has "ended" for now and that the remainder of Bieber's show dates are being postponed.
