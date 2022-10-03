Read full article on original website
Texas Top Court to Clarify if Leaving State Pauses Tort Deadline
A defendant leaving Texas for a continuous but temporary period might no longer pause the statutes of limitations for torts, if the state’s supreme court upholds an appeals court decision that modernizes the long-standing rule. Section 16.063 of the Civil Practice and Remedies Code pauses the applicable statute of...
No-Kill Burgers? US Firms Eye Green Light to Sell Lab-Grown Meat
Scientists grow chicken, beef, fish meat from live animal cells. Companies creating lab-grown steak, chicken, and fish see a recent White House announcement as a signal that meat grown without animal slaughter is on the cusp of being legally sold and eaten in the US. “We are laser focused on...
Texas Justices Mull Use of Tolling Rule in Harvard Student Case
Law essentially applies to no one, plaintiff’s attorney said. Texas justices on Thursday questioned the scope of a statute preserving a litigant’s ability to sue someone who has left the state, potentially setting up a sweeping ruling on how statutes of limitations are applied. Section 16.063 of the...
Rail Strike Threat Brings New Focus on Work Attendance Policies
The high-profile contract dispute between rail carriers and their employees that nearly shut down the nation’s supply chains has renewed scrutiny on workplace sick leave and attendance policies. Roughly 125,000 US rail workers were on the verge of walking off the job last month when negotiations between their unions...
Morgan Lewis Recruits Global Litigation, Investigations Partner
Pardeep Khosa has joined Morgan Lewis as a partner in Singapore, the law firm said. Khosa’s practice includes commercial litigation and international arbitration as well as corporate crime and investigations, said the firm. His experience includes acting for companies, governments, and statutory boards in complex disputes, Morgan Lewis said.
Judge Pick With Disability Raises Hopes for a Group Often Unseen
Jamal N. Whitehead is Biden’s first judicial nominee with disclosed disability. Stigma, lack of data makes tracking disability on federal bench difficult. The nominee for a Washington federal court would be one of only a handful of federal judges open about living with a disability, expanding President Joe Biden’s push to make the judiciary more accurately reflect the US population.
Caroline Judge Mehta Rejoins Zuckerman Spaeder as Partner
Caroline Judge Mehta has rejoined Zuckerman Spaeder as a partner in its Washington, D.C. office, the firm said Friday. Mehta joins from software company Afiniti, where she was general counsel and chief legal officer. She will focus her practice on criminal cases involving mail and wire fraud, tax controversies, health...
Georgia Challenge to Hard Copy Voter Lists Rejected on Appeal
A challenge to Georgia voting practices stemming from a 2017 special congressional election fell flat when the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday said the state’s administrative concerns justified printing hard-copy backup voter lists before early voting has been completed. Georgia’s timeline for printing voter lists doesn’t significantly burden the right...
Supreme Court Asked to Consider Missouri Minor’s Abortion Rights
A Missouri court clerk is asking the US Supreme Court to vacate an appeals court decision that rests on the premise that a minor has a “clearly established” right not to notify her parents before requesting a court hearing to determine if she can have an abortion. A...
Times Square Gun Ban, Other NY Restrictions Blocked by Judge (1)
A New York law barring guns from Times Square and many other public spaces was ruled largely unconstitutional by a federal judge. The law, passed in response to the Supreme Court’s easing of restrictions on concealed-carry permits, greatly expanded gun bans to include public transportation, sports arenas and anywhere licensed to serve alcoholic beverages. US District Judge.
OFAC’s Tornado Cash Action Leaves Open Questions
The Office of Foreign Assets Control added Tornado Cash to the Specially Designated Nationals list on Aug. 8, giving rise to several questions about “secondary” sanctions/designation risk, and the effect this policy decision has on smart contracts and other protocols, generally. More clarity is needed on whether non-US...
USPS Given Firm Delivery Rules in States’ Election Mail Suit (1)
Court grants states’ permanent injunction aimed at mail delays. States challenging US Postal Service policy changes made in the lead-up to the 2020 elections were harmed by those changes, a federal judge in Washington has ruled. New York, Hawaii, and New Jersey, along with New York City and San...
DOJ Wins Faster Schedule for Mar-A-Lago Special Master Case (2)
Government argued appeal should go faster to speed Trump probe. A federal appeals court granted the US Justice Department’s request to expedite its challenge to the appointment of a so-called special master to review thousands of White House documents seized from. Donald Trump. ’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The order Wednesday...
