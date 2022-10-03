ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isurus Seiya on representing the LLA at Worlds: ‘My dream is to bring a Latin American team to the group stage… I have to do it’

For many League of Legends fans overwhelmed by the amount of professional play held across the...
T1 reportedly bolstering post-franchise VALORANT roster with familiar NA superstar

The T1 VALORANT roster, following the organization’s move from North America to the Pacific league for VCT 2023, is beginning to take shape following reports of their soon-to-be acquisition. Per VALORANT reporter Alejandro Gomis from BLIX.gg, T1 is set to bring back Jett/duelist Ha “Sayaplayer” Jung-woo from The Guard,...
Sentinels set to sign 2 Brazilian world champions to VALORANT roster

North American organization Sentinels is set to acquire two Brazilian players who won VALORANT Champions this year, multiple sources told Dot Esports and other independent journalists such as “Noyn,” Gabriel Melo, and Bruno Povoleri for The Enemy. LOUD players Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi and Bryan “pancada” Luna are set...
Acend superstar linked to Natus Vincere move for VCT 2023

Natus Vincere is in discussions to sign Acend player Mehmet “cNed” Yağız İpek to its VALORANT roster, multiple sources told Dot Esports. The deal is yet to be completed but both Acend and NAVI are confident the move could be facilitated soon. Upon completion, NAVI...
KRÜ Esports reportedly set to sign Brazilian VALORANT superstar

KRÜ Esports are reportedly close to signing former Ninjas in Pyjamas VALORANT star Alexandre “xand” Zizi. KRÜ Esports recently released three players from its roster who had been on the team for more than a year. Despite top-tier results within the Latin American region, KRÜ Esports thought it would be best to upgrade its team after being accepted into the Americas league for 2023. With Brazil, LATAM, and North America combining forces next year, every team will have to look to strengthen their core to remain at the top.
Is Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League going to be announced at The Game Awards?

A new Crash Bandicoot game may be announced at The Game Awards. Gaming YouTuber Canadian Guy Eh received a package from Activision full of cryptic clues about the Crash Bandicoot franchise. The delivery from Aku Aku’s Steam-in Pizza Shack was packed with delicious morsels of information about the mutant eastern barred bandicoot.
ENCE crush struggling BIG to book ticket to Legends Stage of IEM Rio Major

ENCE have become the sixth team to qualify for the Legends Stage of the IEM CS:GO Rio Major after rolling over BIG in the Europe RMR B. The European roster struggled at times in the match against BIG but managed to secure a 2-0 victory after defeating the Germans 16-9 and 16-14 on Dust 2 and Nuke, respectively.
The final verdict: Is League of Legends Champions Queue a miserable failure?

Champions Queue is a prestigious invite-only League of Legends server hosted by Riot Games that serves as a proving and training ground for professional and academy players. Designed in the image of solo queue, Champions Queue was launched on Feb. 7, 2022, as “the latest evolution of high-level competitive systems.” The idea was to create a highly competitive environment where the pro and academy players could play tournament-like games without any disturbances from trolls, griefers, and soft inters. Although the general idea behind Champions Queue is a step forward, especially for competitive League, Champions Queue hasn’t seen the glory Riot had in mind.
Is Riot Games planning to delete Teleport from League of Legends?

The 2023 preseason is rapidly approaching League of Legends, and the developers are already dishing out information to players every week with changes set for drakes, items, jungle camps, and more. Teleport could also be set to receive major changes. The devs have yet to officially reveal details about their...
NA is back? Evil Geniuses through to IEM Rio Major over 9z

Evil Geniuses overcame the South American underdogs of 9z 2-1 today in the IEM Rio Major Americas Regional Major Ranking (RMR) 2-0 pool of the Swiss system to secure a spot in the Brazilian CS:GO Major. This is a great result not only for EG, who missed out on qualifying...
How to change servers in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is finally out and fans have been clawing at each other trying to get onto any server available. Sometimes players also get put on servers they weren’t meant to, potentially leaving them trying to learn a completely new language in a 20-minute game. Blizzard’s newest Overwatch title...
3.7 quintillion health? League’s new Mythic item is already breaking the game

League of Legends Season 12 is slowly but surely coming to an end with less than a month left to grind your ideal rank for the season. That being said, Riot Games shipped a series of changes that will hit the live servers as soon as the 2023 preseason begins in November. Since preseason testing can never go without a myriad of bugs, unintentional interactions, and unexpected errors, we are seeing a similar pattern this year too.
Blizzard is removing Overwatch 2’s SMS Protect requirement for certain players

The change comes after over a week of criticism from players. Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment is removing part of the game’s SMS Protect two-factor authentication requirement after widespread community complaints. In a forum post shared at around 8:30pm CT last night, Blizzard community manager Jodie laid out the...
EG Inspired on why beating MAD Lions at Worlds 2022 was ‘personal’ for him

Evil Geniuses defeated MAD Lions at the League of Legends World Championship last night, and the...
Which game introduced the very first battle pass?

The battle pass system is one of the most impactful changes made to gaming, in particular multiplayer gaming, over the past decade. With the industry and the people participating in it actively fighting against loot boxes and pay-to-win mechanics, the battle pass exists as a mostly happy medium between consumers looking to maximize their purchasing power and developers or publishers looking to monetize as best as they can.
