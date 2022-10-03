KRÜ Esports are reportedly close to signing former Ninjas in Pyjamas VALORANT star Alexandre “xand” Zizi. KRÜ Esports recently released three players from its roster who had been on the team for more than a year. Despite top-tier results within the Latin American region, KRÜ Esports thought it would be best to upgrade its team after being accepted into the Americas league for 2023. With Brazil, LATAM, and North America combining forces next year, every team will have to look to strengthen their core to remain at the top.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 HOURS AGO