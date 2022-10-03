Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Is Riot Games planning to delete Teleport from League of Legends?
The 2023 preseason is rapidly approaching League of Legends, and the developers are already dishing out information to players every week with changes set for drakes, items, jungle camps, and more. Teleport could also be set to receive major changes. The devs have yet to officially reveal details about their...
dotesports.com
The Worlds stage doesn’t deter Lehends from wild picks
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Korean champions Gen.G largely got to where they are by playing at a higher level than...
dotesports.com
NA is back? Evil Geniuses through to IEM Rio Major over 9z
Evil Geniuses overcame the South American underdogs of 9z 2-1 today in the IEM Rio Major Americas Regional Major Ranking (RMR) 2-0 pool of the Swiss system to secure a spot in the Brazilian CS:GO Major. This is a great result not only for EG, who missed out on qualifying...
dotesports.com
Why you should savor every second of Fnatic and C9’s opening match at the Worlds 2022 group stage
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. There aren’t many better ways to open up the group stage of the League of Legends...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
Karrigan says FaZe need ‘5 percent more of everything’ to do better in this CS:GO season
FaZe Clan, the winners of S-tier CS:GO tournaments such as the PGL Antwerp Major, IEM Katowice, ESL Pro League season 15, and IEM Cologne earlier this year, have not been playing up to their own standards since the second half of the 2022 season began in August after the player break.
dotesports.com
T1 reportedly bolstering post-franchise VALORANT roster with familiar NA superstar
The T1 VALORANT roster, following the organization’s move from North America to the Pacific league for VCT 2023, is beginning to take shape following reports of their soon-to-be acquisition. Per VALORANT reporter Alejandro Gomis from BLIX.gg, T1 is set to bring back Jett/duelist Ha “Sayaplayer” Jung-woo from The Guard,...
dotesports.com
Cloud9, Sprout book IEM Rio CS:GO Major spots
Cloud9 and Sprout are the latest CS:GO teams from Europe Regional Major Ranking (RMR) A to qualify for the IEM Rio Major, the $1.25 million Valve-sponsored tournament that will run in Brazil from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13. C9 did so at the expense of fellow Russian squad 1WIN, while...
dotesports.com
Liquid hold off Complexity to qualify for IEM Rio Major and set up Legends match with EG
Two familiar foes in Team Liquid and Complexity faced off today in a red-hot North American CS:GO battle at the IEM Road to Rio 2022 Americas RMR, with both teams looking to secure a chance at the sole NA Legends spot at the Rio Major. Liquid started off dominantly on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
KRÜ Esports reportedly set to sign Brazilian VALORANT superstar
KRÜ Esports are reportedly close to signing former Ninjas in Pyjamas VALORANT star Alexandre “xand” Zizi. KRÜ Esports recently released three players from its roster who had been on the team for more than a year. Despite top-tier results within the Latin American region, KRÜ Esports thought it would be best to upgrade its team after being accepted into the Americas league for 2023. With Brazil, LATAM, and North America combining forces next year, every team will have to look to strengthen their core to remain at the top.
dotesports.com
Worlds 2022 group stage: Results, standings, schedule
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The play-in stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship has ended and four of...
dotesports.com
When is the Overwatch 2 Twitch drop event?
Overwatch 2 opened for business earlier this week. And now that Blizzard has started to address some of the server issues surrounding the launch, there are some Twitch drops incoming. By watching your favorite streamers, players will have a chance to obtain a legendary skin for the game’s new healer,...
dotesports.com
How to transfer your VALORANT sensitivity to Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 is the most talked about game title right now, with no sign of stopping. There’s a buzz around the changes to gameplay and the struggles of getting into servers, and it looks like the sequel to Blizzard’s first Overwatch title is building quite the hype machine around it.
dotesports.com
The final verdict: Is League of Legends Champions Queue a miserable failure?
Champions Queue is a prestigious invite-only League of Legends server hosted by Riot Games that serves as a proving and training ground for professional and academy players. Designed in the image of solo queue, Champions Queue was launched on Feb. 7, 2022, as “the latest evolution of high-level competitive systems.” The idea was to create a highly competitive environment where the pro and academy players could play tournament-like games without any disturbances from trolls, griefers, and soft inters. Although the general idea behind Champions Queue is a step forward, especially for competitive League, Champions Queue hasn’t seen the glory Riot had in mind.
dotesports.com
All teams participating in the Twitch Rivals Fortnite Finale
The Twitch Rivals Fortnite Finale tournament will be hosted at TwitchCon San Diego 2022 to mark the first LAN event for Fortnite’s Zero Build mode. The event will pit 15 teams of trios against each other for a $200,000 prize pool, as well as the first Fortnite Zero Build championship crown.
dotesports.com
Why your aim feels off in Overwatch 2 | Best aim settings in Overwatch 2
Overwatch players are unlikely to have a tough time when switching to the second generation of the game. Adjusting the in-game settings to your previous configuration in Overwatch should be enough to get you going, but there can also be some controls and sensitivities that just don’t feel the same.
dotesports.com
3.7 quintillion health? League’s new Mythic item is already breaking the game
League of Legends Season 12 is slowly but surely coming to an end with less than a month left to grind your ideal rank for the season. That being said, Riot Games shipped a series of changes that will hit the live servers as soon as the 2023 preseason begins in November. Since preseason testing can never go without a myriad of bugs, unintentional interactions, and unexpected errors, we are seeing a similar pattern this year too.
dotesports.com
Which game introduced the very first battle pass?
The battle pass system is one of the most impactful changes made to gaming, in particular multiplayer gaming, over the past decade. With the industry and the people participating in it actively fighting against loot boxes and pay-to-win mechanics, the battle pass exists as a mostly happy medium between consumers looking to maximize their purchasing power and developers or publishers looking to monetize as best as they can.
dotesports.com
All current ‘pay-to-win’ weapon skins in Apex Legends
Apex Legends is a textbook live-service multiplayer game in many ways. It’s constantly balancing the need to keep the game competitive and fair in its PVP environment, while also constantly releasing new skins and cosmetics for players to purchase, showing off in-game. That can sometimes create something of an...
dotesports.com
VALORANT stuck on loading screen? Try this
Logging into VALORANT and queueing up for a match is an everyday occurrence for fans of the game. Generally, this process is as smooth as it gets, and players hardly run into any errors. Though Riot Games does a decent job of keeping its servers up, there can still be times when players run into errors that prevent them from logging into VALORANT.
dotesports.com
Overwatch streamer dafran says the Atlanta Reign reversed his signing as a content creator
The Atlanta Reign told fans earlier today that Daniel “dafran” Francesca would be coming back to the team as a content creator. The response on social media was almost entirely negative, with many fans pointing to his past as a reason to keep him out of the spotlight.
Comments / 0