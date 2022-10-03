ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos QB Russell Wilson trolled over way he ended press conference

Russell Wilson coined a new catchphrase when the Denver Broncos acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, and the star quarterback is not about to let it fizzle out in the wake of his miserable start to the season. Leading up to the 2022 season, the Broncos...
Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson's performance

"On the final play, you gotta run the ball," began Sherman in his fiery postgame thoughts. Wilson had a disastrous end to the game, first throwing an interception on a third down deep in Colts' territory while up 9-6 in the fourth quarter. The interception led to Colts' game-tying field goal, and then after the Broncos' defense held the Colts to a field goal on the first drive of overtime, to end the game Wilson threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-one to seal the victory for the Colts.
Hines Ward calls Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett a 'gunslinger' with 'moxie'

Former Steelers great Hines Ward sees similarites between Ben Roethlisberger and rookie QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh's starter in Week 5 against Buffalo. "I thought he had an amazing year last year at the University of Pitt. Just watching him throughout his whole career, he's a gunslinger. He has a moxie to him," Ward told Rob Maaddi on the AP Pro Football Podcast.
Russell Wilson
Packers Hand Out Davante Adams’ Old No. 17 Jersey

There’s a new No. 17 on the Green Bay Packers. No, the Packers didn’t reacquire receiver Davante Adams, who starred in that jersey number the previous eight seasons. No, the Packers didn’t sign a veteran receiver – or even add one to their practice squad. Rather,...
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett and Ben Roethlisberger Share Another Promising Statistic, Just 18 Years Apart

Week 4 for the Pittsburgh Steelers was a bit of a mixed-emotional bag. Although they gave up a 10-point lead in the final quarter to ultimately lose the game, rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett made his professional debut in the second half and did not disappoint. In what was determined as a needed “spark” on offense, Pickett rose to the challenge and tallied a pair of rushing touchdowns with 120 passing yards in the two quarters he played. However, there were three interceptions amongst those numbers; one of which leading to the New York Jets’ game-winning touchdown.
Ex-Ravens LB Bart Scott Doesn’t See Steelers Najee Harris As Special Talent; Calls QB1 Kenny Pickett A ‘Reach’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been on the minds of past Baltimore Ravens players lately. Recently, Hall of Fame safety, Ed Reed labeled Steelers legendary wide receiver, Hines Ward as “dirty” in a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. Now, former Ravens linebacker, Bart Scott is back. His hate for the black and gold has been quite obvious and notable in the past, which is expected. The two sides have arguably the fiercest NFL rivalry over the last 20 years.
Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Chiefs Monday Night Matchup

SI Tickets is the best platform to purchase and reserve your Las Vegas Raiders tickets for this 2022-23 NFL season. Per its website, "SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the globe. SI Tickets puts the fan experience first - featuring transparent pricing with a $10 Flat Transaction Fee on All Purchases, unparalleled access to the biggest events and a guaranteed 100% refund if an event is canceled for any reason. Spend $30 or $3,000 and still only pay a small $10 Fee for your tickets. With the largest audience in the industry, the SI Tickets marketplace connects more buyers and sellers than any other ticketing platform around the world."
