Week 4 for the Pittsburgh Steelers was a bit of a mixed-emotional bag. Although they gave up a 10-point lead in the final quarter to ultimately lose the game, rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett made his professional debut in the second half and did not disappoint. In what was determined as a needed “spark” on offense, Pickett rose to the challenge and tallied a pair of rushing touchdowns with 120 passing yards in the two quarters he played. However, there were three interceptions amongst those numbers; one of which leading to the New York Jets’ game-winning touchdown.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO