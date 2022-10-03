Tate McRae is joining us at Audacy's 'We Can Survive' 2022

With We Can Survive 2022 less than 20 days away, we are excited to announce one more addition to our artist lineup — Tate McRae !

Get excited for We Can Survive 2022 with Audacy's We Can Survive Radio , featuring past and present performers!

Back at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles for its ninth year, on October 22. We Can Survive is returning with an incredible lineup and continued mission to support I’m Listening and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), because talk has the power to save lives.

McRae joins Audacy's already star-studded We Can Survive concert lineup, including Alanis Morrisette , Halsey , Weezer , OneRepublic , and Garbage .

We know what you’re thinking. Where can I get tickets? Easy! Just click — HERE !

Audacy is committed to supporting the health and success of the communities that are the heart of its business. I’m Listening is the flagship program within Audacy Serves, the Company’s social impact platform that raises awareness of social issues and brings communities together for good. Join us 365 days a year as we aim to encourage those dealing with mental health issues to understand they are not alone and that it is okay not to be OK.

AFSP is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. If you or anyone you know is struggling with a mental health crisis, call or text 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Click here to read about safety measures, policies, and guest requirements at the Hollywood Bowl. Policies and procedures are created to align with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s protocols and are subject to change.

Follow even more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new stations like We Can Survive Radio , Halsey Radio , Weezer Radio , Rock Star Pop , Women Of ALT , 90s and Chill , Beach Beats , Collabornation , and tons of others now streaming.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram