ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Taco Bell bringing back Taco Lover’s Pass for National Taco Day

By Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sqLSF_0iK79iRN00

( WXIN ) — Taco Bell is helping customers celebrate National Taco Day by offering a month-long taco pass.

Only on Tuesday (National Taco Day), Taco Bell Rewards members can buy the Taco Lover’s Pass for $10 (plus tax).

The pass allows Rewards members to redeem one taco a day for 30 consecutive days. Any of the following seven tacos qualify for the promotion:

  • Crunchy Taco
  • Crunchy Taco Supreme
  • Soft Taco
  • Soft Taco Supreme
  • Spicy Potato Soft Taco
  • Doritos® Locos Tacos
  • Doritos® Locos Tacos Supreme

Once the pass is purchased through the Taco Bell app, a “hidden category will unlock on the app menu,” according to a company release.

“We’re always looking at offers and innovations that are unique to our brand but most importantly, unrivaled value for our Taco Bell fandom,” said Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell’s global chief brand officer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ADhVb_0iK79iRN00
Taco Bell is determined to make National Taco Day a month-long celebration with the limited-time return of its digital taco subscription, Taco Lover’s Pass, available exclusively on the Taco Bell app for Rewards members for only one day, Oct. 4. (Credit: Taco Bell)

The limited Taco Lover’s Pass was first introduced in January 2022 , according to the company’s official Twitter.

This is the first time it will be available since its January debut. Once the promotional 30 days are up, the hidden category will be removed from the app.

According to Taco Bell, Rewards members can only have one pass active at a time.

ALSO ON WJBF: What are the ‘absolute best’ nachos in your state?

The origins of National Taco Day date as far back as 1968 and were originally part of a proposed National Taco Week. The original date was Oct. 3 based on the birthday of the head of the San Antonio (Texas) Social Civic Organization, according to L.A. Taco . But when the SASCO leader died in 1983, so did the promotion of National Taco Day.

L.A. Taco credits Taco Bell with bringing back the promotion of National Taco Month in 1989. For reasons unknown, in 2009, national chain Del Taco announced it would celebrate National Taco Day on Oct. 4, and the date stuck.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
WJBF

Suspect sought in Aggravated Assault case on Travis Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a recent shooting incident. 19-year-old Jalen Oliver is wanted in reference to the incident that occurred on August 8 on the 2300 block of Travis Road. Investigators say he is known to frequent that area and is considered Armed & […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Del Taco#San Antonio#Food Drink#National Taco Day#Taco Bell Rewards#The Taco Lover#Taco Doritos#Taco Bell#Taco Lover S Pass
WJBF

Thousands of jobs headed to CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Thursday, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions and the Augusta Building and Construction Trades Council will sign an agreement which will pave the way for a major construction project. This will bring thousands of jobs to skilled craft and trade workers. The organizations will be signing a project labor agreement to start construction on […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Burke Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating calls of ‘loud boom’ and shaking around the county

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has confirmed that the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating calls of ‘loud boom’ and shaking around the county. Officials say they’ve received calls from various residents from Keysville to Plant Vogtle. Those two locations in Burke County are 35 miles apart from one another. Investigators are perplexed […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
WJBF

Crash at I-20, 520 interchange blocks one lane

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Traffic is slow Thursday morning after a crash at the I-20, Bobby Jones Expressway interchange. According to Richmond County Dispatch the call came in at 5:19 a.m. Witness say there is only lane open heading eastbound and traffic backed up. There are reports of injuries, but extent of those injuries are unknown […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

BCSO looking for runaway teeanger

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in finding a runaway teenager. According to authorities, Delane Marie Evangeline Lara ran away from her residence on the 100 block of County Line Road in Blythe, Georgia on Wednesday, October 5th. Authorities state that Lara is 5’3″, weighs 155 pounds, […]
BLYTHE, GA
WJBF

Interstate reopened following Wednesday morning crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – First responders in Columbia County cleaning up a crash on I-20 eastbound, near exit 187. There are reports of 3 vehicles involved. Two minor injuries have been reported, one person refused treatment. Traffic is being rerouted through the weigh station. The call came in about 8:15 a.m. Thursday morning. Motorists […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

SCDNR warns residents to look out for escaped, released exotic pets

COLUMBIA, S.C (WCBD) – South Carolina wildlife officials are urging residents to keep an eye out for exotic pets that have escaped or been released across the state. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), the agency has received close to 250 reports of sightings of at least 30 nonnative reptiles and […]
ANIMALS
WJBF

More than 6000 Amazon jobs coming to Georgia, 800 in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Amazon is hiring, and more than 6,000 jobs are coming to cities and towns across Georgia including Augusta. Amazon announced on Thursday that they are hiring 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network, According to Amazon employers, there will be more than 800 […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy