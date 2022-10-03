Read full article on original website
October is a good month to visit a story about an apparition in Union, Missouri that scared tenants out of a houseCJ CoombsUnion, MO
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic siteCJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
stlouiscnr.com
Rebar Demand Spurs Construction of Troy, IL Plant
Nu Way Companies, one of the largest construction material and equipment suppliers in the St. Louis region, has broken ground on a 35,000-square-foot fabrication facility in Troy, Illinois. Contegra Construction is building the plant, which will enable Nu Way to increase its rebar production fivefold. Once the facility is up...
KSDK
Mueller Furniture's Half-Price Sale is happening this weekend at all three locations!
ST. LOUIS — Mueller Furniture is a 4th generation family-owned business located in Belleville Illinois, in Lake St. Louis at the Meadows shopping center and their newest location in Ellisville off Manchester Road. Now until October 11, people can save half off the list price on all in-stock furniture.
Prominent St. Louis car wash operator sells most locations to Travis Kelce-backed company
ST. LOUIS — A Columbia, Missouri-based car wash chain partly owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has acquired most of the locations of one of St. Louis’ most prominent car wash operators, in a deal that paid more than $5 million each for some sites.
Miss Augusta yacht to offer Missouri River cruises
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – You can now sit back and relax while cruising down the Missouri River. The newly renovated Miss Augusta yacht set sail today. It offers daily public cruises, private charters, weddings and more from its dock at Klondike Park boat ramp in Augusta, Missouri. The yacht...
Washington Missourian
PHOTO GALLERY: Wingfest starts with .1-K
The Union Area Chamber of Commerce's sixth annual Wingfest kicked off Friday evening with the traditional 0.1-kilometer fun run and a performance by the band Loose Change. The event is being held for the first time at the Union Fairgrounds, which quickly filled in Friday. Wingfest returns all day Saturday,...
myleaderpaper.com
County couple turns haunting hobby into business
A Jefferson County couple is living their dream, but it might cause others to have nightmares. Jeannie and Jeff Sengheiser own Graveyard Ghoul Productions, producing and selling Halloween-themed costumes and props for homeowners and those who run haunted houses and similar attractions. The couple also owns and operates Hell Harvest...
recordpatriot.com
Condo owners repeat rezoning opposition
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Jeanie Benson and other Garden Condominium neighbors returned to city hall Tuesday to bolster their opposition to a possible rezoning of a 3.78-acre site at the northeast corner of Governors' Parkway and Illinois 157 before the mayor and aldermen.
Greensfelder Rec reopens in Ballwin after $10M renovation
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A ribbon cutting was held in Ballwin Friday morning at Greensfelder Recreation Complex following a $10 million renovation. The renovation included a new ice rink refrigeration package, new ice rink locker rooms and dasher boards, a circle drive for drop off and pick up, a new lobby, patio, reception desk, and offices.
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a delicious pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve truly delicious pizza. In fact, no matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely something for your liking at any of these places.
advantagenews.com
Alpine Coaster opens in Grafton
With the new Alpine Coaster now open in Grafton, the head of the local tourism bureau anticipates a positive impact on the entire area. Aerie’s Resort has built the first Alpine Coaster in the state and already offer Sky Tours that take visitors from the bottom of the hill to the top of the bluff.
Additional lane in design phase from Pevely to Festus on I-55
MODOT PRESENTED Jefferson County residents with preliminary designs to improve Interstate 55. Project Manager Justin Wolf says a goal of the 246 million dollar project is to add a lane from Pevely to Festus.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
Time to protect plants ahead of first frost this weekend
Thursday was another warm day, but the forecast tells us colder air is on the way. Now is the time to prepare your plants if you want to extend the growing season.
advantagenews.com
Alton Chili Cook-Off has been canceled
A 35-year tradition in Alton will not happen this year. The Alton Chili Cook-Off, which was scheduled for October 15th, has been canceled after the Madison County Health Department contacted Alton Main Street – the event organizer - with concerns about how the event is conducted. Alton Main Street...
wlds.com
The Barefoot Restaurant Reopens in Hardin After 3-Year Hiatus
One of West Central Illinois’ most popular restaurants reopened over this past Saturday after being closed for nearly 3 years. The Barefoot Restaurant in Hardin, now located at 106 South Water Street, held a massive reopening starting on Saturday. The restaurant has been shut down since the summer of 2019 flooded its former location. Anticipation of the reopening for the restaurant had grown over the last several months after delays in equipment delivery had slowed down the reopening process.
Washington Missourian
Fall Union Rummage Sale helps Humane Society
The Union Park and Recreation Department’s first fall Rummage Sale did not bring in the kind of numbers as the spring version, but organizers are still calling Saturday’s event a success. “We still had a good turnout,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said. “It was really great day, especially...
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Steak ’N Shake Demolished Tuesday
Sullivan’s Steak ’N Shake was demolished Tuesday, clearing the way for a Tidal Wave Car Wash. The doors closed at the restaurant in March 2019 and never reopened. It has sat unoccupied at 681 Sycamore since then. The parking lot has been sporadically used by vendors. Steak ’N...
The Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box appears to have closed
MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – A fast-food staple on Manchester Road may have closed its doors for good. The Facebook page for the Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box says the location has permanently closed. The land is owned by Jack-in-the-Box, who built the location in 1970. The corporate website has wiped the location from...
progressivegrocer.com
Schnucks Introduces Flexforce Employment Option
Midwest grocer Schnuck Markets, Inc. has introduced the “Schnucks Flexforce” employment option at select St. Louis-area stores. This flex assignment perk allows associates to optimize their work schedules by selecting shifts and store locations that best fit their personal schedules while creating opportunities for growth and learning at a pace determined by the teammate.
Why St. Louis' private schools are growing again after years of decline
ST. LOUIS — Living Water Academy had long considered adding a high school to its offerings. Until this year, the private Christian school in Wildwood offered only pre-K through 8th grade classes. But a surge in interest from parents seeking private schooling during the Covid-19 pandemic sparked a more sustained increase in demand, making now the right time to expand.
