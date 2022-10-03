ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Steve Marshall pleased with Court of Criminal Appeals upholding convictions of former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely

By Brandon Moseley
altoday.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Marshall Co. man has murder conviction appeal denied

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County man convicted of killing his wife in 2016 had his murder conviction appeal denied. Dale Lynn Hopson was charged with murder after shooting and killing his wife, Joyce Hopson on April 24, 2016. Hopson told officers he was cleaning his gun and...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
County
Limestone County, AL
Limestone County, AL
Government
State
Alabama State
Hartselle Enquirer

Judge to decide on setting bond in Hartselle murder case

Morgan County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Howell on Friday told lawyers and defendants that it would be “a few days” before she makes a ruling on a motion to set bond for a capital murder defendant in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme in Hartselle in 2020. Carl Cole, defense...
HARTSELLE, AL
altoday.com

Greenetrack will reopen tonight

Greenetrack will hold a grand re-opening tonight of its Gaming Center. The casino closed in the aftermath of the Alabama Supreme Court decision finding for the state, stripping the “charity bingo” of its non-profit status and ordering Greenetrack to pay $76 million in disputed back taxes. Greenetrack is...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Woman in Morgan County manhunt faces elder abuse, burglary charges

Charges have been filed against the woman at the center of a Thursday morning manhunt by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Amanda Jackson, 37, of Cullman, has pending charges of elder abuse and neglect, burglary and failure to appear, according to the Morgan County Jail inmate log. Her bond was...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ag#Iou
Hartselle Enquirer

Law enforcement: Class D felony ‘experiment’ a failure

Emergency responders were called for suspected drug overdoses at a home in Hartselle three times during a recent 10-day stretch. But the known drug house has been a problem for the community and Police Chief Justin Barley longer than that. And because of current state laws regarding Class D felonies, including possession of controlled substances, it could continue to be a nuisance and safety issue, Barley said recently.
HARTSELLE, AL
wtva.com

UPDATE: Woman at center of Morgan County manhunt now in custody

9:05 a.m. UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Amanda Jackson is now in custody and will face multiple charges. Deputies arrived on scene and located a male subject with injuries but no one was injured by the gunshots. Jackson was later located on foot behind a residence in the area and taken into custody. Investigators are on scene. Multiple charges pending.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

6 pounds of meth seized in drug raids in DeKalb, Jackson counties

More than 6 pounds of methamphetamine were seized and four people were arrested in a two-county North Alabama drug raid on Wednesday. Members of the DeKalb County and Jackson County sheriff’s offices, Henagar and Rainsville police departments and the ALEA Region F Task Force conducted three searches, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 5

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 5, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-3rd degree; Dollar General; 1st Ave. S.W; cash. October 3. leaving the scene of an accident; Brantley Ave. N.W; damage to 2007 Ford Ranger; $1,100. October 4.
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

One employee injured in Cullman auto garage fire

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. Marshall County man faces multiple charges after authorities say he scammed residents out of home repairs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Robert Long...
CULLMAN, AL
Alabama Now

Two inmates die over weekend at Alabama state prison

Two Alabama inmates died over the weekend at one Alabama state prison, officials reported Monday, one of the deaths was at the hands of other inmates. A 30-year-old inmate, Denarieya Letrex Smith, was serving a life sentence for an attempted murder conviction from Covington County, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Voters must now turn to Gov. Ivey on gaming leadership

Meaningful progress in Alabama never happens unless the governor is behind it. Unfortunately, many bad things happen without the governor’s input. This past week, the Alabama Supreme Court issued an opinion that may be a near deathblow to any chance of allowing the state’s citizens an opportunity to vote on a lottery and gaming constitutional amendment.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Decatur woman arrested on second-degree assault charge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A 25-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly running a person over with her vehicle in Decatur on Sept. 30. According to the Decatur Police Department, officers arrived on scene and found a victim who had been run over by another vehicle in a parking lot. The person was taken to the hospital and later released.
DECATUR, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy