Steve Marshall pleased with Court of Criminal Appeals upholding convictions of former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely

WAFF
Marshall Co. man has murder conviction appeal denied
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County man convicted of killing his wife in 2016 had his murder conviction appeal denied. Dale Lynn Hopson was charged with murder after shooting and killing his wife, Joyce Hopson on April 24, 2016. Hopson told officers he was cleaning his gun and...
Defense withdraws request to move Casey White to Cullman County Jail
The proposed move of murder defendant Casey White from an Alabama prison to the Cullman County Jail is off the table, according to a new court filing.
Marjorie ‘Nikki’ Cappello moved to Tutwiler Prison
A former Huntsville nurse who was convicted of killing her husband, a private investigator, has been moved to the Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women where she will serve out her life sentence.
WAAY-TV
Former general manager of North Alabama Electric Co-op pleads guilty to bribery charge
Bruce Purdy, former general manager of the North Alabama Electric Co-operative, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of bribery Thursday in U.S. District Court. According to the plea deal, Purdy admitted taking $135,000 from a company by having them continue to pay NAEC, with Purdy taking a large share. Purdy...
Hartselle Enquirer
Judge to decide on setting bond in Hartselle murder case
Morgan County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Howell on Friday told lawyers and defendants that it would be “a few days” before she makes a ruling on a motion to set bond for a capital murder defendant in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme in Hartselle in 2020. Carl Cole, defense...
altoday.com
Greenetrack will reopen tonight
Greenetrack will hold a grand re-opening tonight of its Gaming Center. The casino closed in the aftermath of the Alabama Supreme Court decision finding for the state, stripping the “charity bingo” of its non-profit status and ordering Greenetrack to pay $76 million in disputed back taxes. Greenetrack is...
WAAY-TV
Woman in Morgan County manhunt faces elder abuse, burglary charges
Charges have been filed against the woman at the center of a Thursday morning manhunt by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Amanda Jackson, 37, of Cullman, has pending charges of elder abuse and neglect, burglary and failure to appear, according to the Morgan County Jail inmate log. Her bond was...
Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputy shows News 19 a day in her life on patrol
Have you ever wondered what a day in the life looks like for a Sheriff's Deputy?
WAAY-TV
Limestone County poll worker fired after concerns about ID belonging to ALGOP Chairman John Wahl
A Limestone County man says he was recently fired as a poll worker and inspector over an identification card he says didn't seem legit. The ID belonged to Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl. Wahl said it was issued to him. Clyde Martin told WAAY 31 he planned to work the...
Hartselle Enquirer
Law enforcement: Class D felony ‘experiment’ a failure
Emergency responders were called for suspected drug overdoses at a home in Hartselle three times during a recent 10-day stretch. But the known drug house has been a problem for the community and Police Chief Justin Barley longer than that. And because of current state laws regarding Class D felonies, including possession of controlled substances, it could continue to be a nuisance and safety issue, Barley said recently.
wtva.com
UPDATE: Woman at center of Morgan County manhunt now in custody
9:05 a.m. UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Amanda Jackson is now in custody and will face multiple charges. Deputies arrived on scene and located a male subject with injuries but no one was injured by the gunshots. Jackson was later located on foot behind a residence in the area and taken into custody. Investigators are on scene. Multiple charges pending.
WAAY-TV
6 pounds of meth seized in drug raids in DeKalb, Jackson counties
More than 6 pounds of methamphetamine were seized and four people were arrested in a two-county North Alabama drug raid on Wednesday. Members of the DeKalb County and Jackson County sheriff’s offices, Henagar and Rainsville police departments and the ALEA Region F Task Force conducted three searches, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 5
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 5, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-3rd degree; Dollar General; 1st Ave. S.W; cash. October 3. leaving the scene of an accident; Brantley Ave. N.W; damage to 2007 Ford Ranger; $1,100. October 4.
Former Alabama police chief indicted for excessive force, kneeling on man’s stomach
A federal grand jury has indicted a former Alabama police chief on charges of using excessive force against a man in his custody and trying to mislead state investigators about the assault. The indictment accuses former Citronelle Police Chief John Tyler Norris of repeatedly kneeing the man in the abdomen...
WAFF
One employee injured in Cullman auto garage fire
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. Marshall County man faces multiple charges after authorities say he scammed residents out of home repairs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Robert Long...
Human remains found in Blount County
Human remains found in Blount County last week were identified as a man missing in Marshall County, according to the sheriff's office.
Officer placed on leave after Alabama pharmacy shooting
One person was shot by a Decatur Police officer during an altercation at a pharmacy Tuesday.
Two inmates die over weekend at Alabama state prison
Two Alabama inmates died over the weekend at one Alabama state prison, officials reported Monday, one of the deaths was at the hands of other inmates. A 30-year-old inmate, Denarieya Letrex Smith, was serving a life sentence for an attempted murder conviction from Covington County, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Voters must now turn to Gov. Ivey on gaming leadership
Meaningful progress in Alabama never happens unless the governor is behind it. Unfortunately, many bad things happen without the governor’s input. This past week, the Alabama Supreme Court issued an opinion that may be a near deathblow to any chance of allowing the state’s citizens an opportunity to vote on a lottery and gaming constitutional amendment.
WAFF
Decatur woman arrested on second-degree assault charge
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A 25-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly running a person over with her vehicle in Decatur on Sept. 30. According to the Decatur Police Department, officers arrived on scene and found a victim who had been run over by another vehicle in a parking lot. The person was taken to the hospital and later released.
