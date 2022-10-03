Read full article on original website
KTBS
Many man who sold meth, Shreveport felon with gun sentenced to prison
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man who sold meth in Sabine Parish and a convicted felon caught with a firearm were sentenced Wednesday in federal court for their separate offenses. Damien Medlock, 36, of Many, was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was indicted in June 2021 and pleaded guilty in May.
KTBS
Former DeSoto Regional medical assistant pleads guilty to drug charge
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The former medical assistant at DeSoto Regional Health System pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court of forging prescriptions to get pain pills. Debra Bossier, also known as Debra Palmer, 48, of Mansfield, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter to one count of acquiring or obtaining controlled substances by fraud.
KTBS
Webster Parish students help the ecosystem with a unique garden
SIBLEY, La. – Students at Lakeside Junior and Senior High School in Sibley are learning an important lesson about nature and the role plants play in in our ecosystem. The students planted milkweed in the school’s new pollinator garden. They are working with Quail Forever Biologist Sabrina Claeys....
