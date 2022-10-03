ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpxz1041fm.com

TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN YOUNG TOWNSHIP

There was a two-vehicle crash last evening around 6:30 at the North Findley Street and Walston Road intersection in Young Township. Today’s Punxsutawney Spirit cites reports from the scene of a white Buick and silver minivan that were involved in in the collision causing extensive damage to both vehicles.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
fox8tv.com

Rt 160 Rollover Accident

One person was injured and trapped in a rollover accident that happened in Cambria County. According to the Adams Township Fire Chief the accident happened in Elton on Route 160. The person trapped inside the vehicle needed to have the roof cut off to get the out. Officials say the...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
Punxsutawney, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Punxsutawney, PA
WTAJ

Sandy Township approves subdivision plans for DuBois Mall

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Sandy Township Supervisors recently approved subdivision plans for the DuBois Mall property. According to Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Patrick Green, the subdivision plans have been brought up and worked on for a few months and they were presented by North Coast Geomatics. As of right now, the subdivision plans […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man died after falling in creek

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man died Thursday morning after falling into a creek Wednesday evening. Howard G. Monench, 85 was walking around his property on Akers Street when he lost his footing, got caught in a mesh fence and fell into the creek. According to Cambria County Coroner, Jeff Lees, Monench died […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Punxsutawney House Fire#Wtaj News#The Red Cross
WTAJ

Clearfield County bridge dedication to honor former PennDOT worker

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The St. John Lutheran Church in Clearfield held a bridge dedication ceremony to honor a Clearfield native PennDOT worker who was killed while working. Gerald Confer was born on Aug. 21, 1952, in Clearfield and attended Clearfield High School. Confer was employed by PennDOT and worked on the systematic technique […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Man enters Butler school bus, threatens children

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are securing a warrant for a man who allegedly entered a school bus and threatened Butler Area School students. Police were notified by a Valley Lines school bus driver that a man entered the bus around 7 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Avenue near Center Avenue, according to Butler City police Chief Bob O’Neill.
BUTLER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
CBS Pittsburgh

57-year-old man dies following dump truck crash in Indiana Co.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly dump truck crash in Indiana County. According to State Police, 57-year-old Thomas Mears, of Marion Center, Pa. was driving along Route 119 in White Township early Tuesday morning when he lost control of the truck and hit a guardrail.After hitting the guardrail, the truck hit an embankment, went airborne, and crashed into a concrete barrier.Police say Mears was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital before being flown to Allegheny General Hospital, where he later died.State Police say the investigation is ongoing. 
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

License plate replacement event for Clearfield, Johnstown

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Two free license plate replacement events will be taking place in October. A plate is considered damaged when letters and numbers can not be recognizable from 50 feet away. Also if a plate has peeling, blistering, discoloration or a loss of reflectivity than it qualifies as a hard to read […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

HIT-AND-RUN INVESTIGATION IN UNION TOWNSHIP

Authorities are looking for information into a hit and run that occurred last month on the 23rd around 7:45 in the morning. A vehicle traveling east on Route 322 in Union Township of Jefferson County left the roadway hitting a mailbox at the intersection with Roseville Sigel Road and did not stop. The vehicle is believed to have heavy front end damage.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Annual Haunted Forest event to take place in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce is daring you to come check out their 2nd annual Haunted Forest this Halloween. On Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, the outdoor event will take place at Benzinger Park located at 133 Fleming Road in St. Marys from 7 to 10 […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: DUIs; Vehicle Strikes Bear in Sugarcreek Borough

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based Pennsylvania State Police say they initiated the traffic stop of a 2008 Ford Escape near Allegheny Blvd. and Two Mile Run Road in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of the 18-year-old male operator on suspicion of driving under the influence.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Seeking Information on Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 322

UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of hit-and-run accident on Route 322. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident took place around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, September 23, near the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and Roseville Sigel Road, in Union Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy