Man’s death in Indiana County crash believed to be caused by medical emergency
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — The death of an Indiana County man in a one-vehicle crash along Morrow Road in South Mahoning Township is believed to have been caused by a medical emergency. Roy Shields Simpson, 67, of Home, was driving his Chevrolet Trailblazer just after 3 p.m. Thursday when...
TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN YOUNG TOWNSHIP
There was a two-vehicle crash last evening around 6:30 at the North Findley Street and Walston Road intersection in Young Township. Today’s Punxsutawney Spirit cites reports from the scene of a white Buick and silver minivan that were involved in in the collision causing extensive damage to both vehicles.
Rt 160 Rollover Accident
One person was injured and trapped in a rollover accident that happened in Cambria County. According to the Adams Township Fire Chief the accident happened in Elton on Route 160. The person trapped inside the vehicle needed to have the roof cut off to get the out. Officials say the...
Details Released on Sigel Man Escapes Injuries as Pickup Crashes into Tree in Millcreek Township
MILLCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of an accident that occurred on September 26 where a Sigel man escaped injuries as his pickup crashed into a tree in Millcreek Township. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 5:16 p.m. on Monday,...
Sandy Township approves subdivision plans for DuBois Mall
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Sandy Township Supervisors recently approved subdivision plans for the DuBois Mall property. According to Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Patrick Green, the subdivision plans have been brought up and worked on for a few months and they were presented by North Coast Geomatics. As of right now, the subdivision plans […]
Johnstown man died after falling in creek
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man died Thursday morning after falling into a creek Wednesday evening. Howard G. Monench, 85 was walking around his property on Akers Street when he lost his footing, got caught in a mesh fence and fell into the creek. According to Cambria County Coroner, Jeff Lees, Monench died […]
Pa. crash claims 1 victim; speed played role, coroner says
A Blairsville man was killed Thursday after being ejected from a vehicle in Derry Township, Westmoreland County, according to state police and the county coroner, Trib Live reported. According to the news outlet, Christopher M. Howe, 36, was headed north on Route 217 near Cherry Street before 3 a.m. when...
1 person killed in crash in Derry Township, victim identified
One person is dead after a crash in Derry Township early Thursday. The crash happened on Route 217 about a mile south of Blairsville Road around 2:50 a.m. According to the Westmoreland County coroner, the vehicle crossed the center line of the road, struck a guardrail, overturned and struck a tree.
Westmoreland County community holds search party for missing man
SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Community members in Westmoreland County held a search party today for a man who has been missing for almost a month. 43-year-old Aaron D. Ross was last seen in Herminie on Sept. 7. The search was held Thursday morning in Sewickley Township in a wooded...
Wife calls for answers after husband falls into Johnstown flood channel, dies
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees revealed the identity of the Johnstown man who died after falling into a creek near his home. Lees says 85-year-old Howard Moench fell around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and he died around 4:30 Thursday morning. 6 News spoke with some of...
Clearfield County bridge dedication to honor former PennDOT worker
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The St. John Lutheran Church in Clearfield held a bridge dedication ceremony to honor a Clearfield native PennDOT worker who was killed while working. Gerald Confer was born on Aug. 21, 1952, in Clearfield and attended Clearfield High School. Confer was employed by PennDOT and worked on the systematic technique […]
Police: Man enters Butler school bus, threatens children
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are securing a warrant for a man who allegedly entered a school bus and threatened Butler Area School students. Police were notified by a Valley Lines school bus driver that a man entered the bus around 7 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Avenue near Center Avenue, according to Butler City police Chief Bob O’Neill.
57-year-old man dies following dump truck crash in Indiana Co.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly dump truck crash in Indiana County. According to State Police, 57-year-old Thomas Mears, of Marion Center, Pa. was driving along Route 119 in White Township early Tuesday morning when he lost control of the truck and hit a guardrail.After hitting the guardrail, the truck hit an embankment, went airborne, and crashed into a concrete barrier.Police say Mears was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital before being flown to Allegheny General Hospital, where he later died.State Police say the investigation is ongoing.
License plate replacement event for Clearfield, Johnstown
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Two free license plate replacement events will be taking place in October. A plate is considered damaged when letters and numbers can not be recognizable from 50 feet away. Also if a plate has peeling, blistering, discoloration or a loss of reflectivity than it qualifies as a hard to read […]
HIT-AND-RUN INVESTIGATION IN UNION TOWNSHIP
Authorities are looking for information into a hit and run that occurred last month on the 23rd around 7:45 in the morning. A vehicle traveling east on Route 322 in Union Township of Jefferson County left the roadway hitting a mailbox at the intersection with Roseville Sigel Road and did not stop. The vehicle is believed to have heavy front end damage.
Annual Haunted Forest event to take place in Elk County
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce is daring you to come check out their 2nd annual Haunted Forest this Halloween. On Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, the outdoor event will take place at Benzinger Park located at 133 Fleming Road in St. Marys from 7 to 10 […]
State Police Calls: DUIs; Vehicle Strikes Bear in Sugarcreek Borough
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based Pennsylvania State Police say they initiated the traffic stop of a 2008 Ford Escape near Allegheny Blvd. and Two Mile Run Road in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of the 18-year-old male operator on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Police: Franklin Man Breaks into Franklin Apartment Complex, Asks Residents if They Want Cake
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was held for court on burglary charges Wednesday in Venango County Central Court. Shane Michael Anthony, 35, of Franklin, was held for court on the following charges:. Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Felony 1 (2 counts) Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure,...
Man charged after allegedly throwing rocks at passing cars outside Westmoreland County business
GREENSBURG, Pa. — “Very bizarre. Yeah we see all kind of crazy people through here, it seems ... ‚” Joe Zeoli said. Joe Zeoli has owned A-1 Automotive Machine Shop in Greensburg for 25 years and has seen his fair share of strange incidents. However, Monday...
Police Seeking Information on Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 322
UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of hit-and-run accident on Route 322. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident took place around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, September 23, near the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and Roseville Sigel Road, in Union Township, Jefferson County.
