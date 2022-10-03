Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Here's why the Saints lost Latavius Murray to the Broncos after his big game in London
Latavius Murray’s entire football career has been oriented around finding an opening and hitting it hard. So, when the Denver Broncos came calling earlier this week with a great opportunity, the veteran running back seized it — even if that meant leaving the New Orleans Saints team that signed him out of a quasi-retirement.
Saints bring back some familiar faces after Broncos, Packers raided their practice squad
After losing running back Latavius Murray (Broncos) and linebacker Eric Wilson (Packers) off their practice squad, the New Orleans Saints filled the unit out with a couple familiar faces. The Saints signed both receiver Kevin White and defensive back Bryce Thompson to their practice squad Wednesday, bringing back a pair...
Saints injury forecast is still gloomy, but it takes a slight positive turn Thursday
The good news is the New Orleans Saints' injury forecast did got marginally better from Wednesday to Thursday. The bad news is that the Saints still have almost a dozen players dealing with something at the moment. Quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle), wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe), defensive back P.J. Williams...
Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas both 'rehabbing' injuries, miss Saints Wednesday practice
Quarterback Jameis Winston and receiver Michael Thomas continued to miss practice for the New Orleans Saints. Both Winston (back/ankle) and Thomas (toe) missed last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with their respective injuries. The Saints practiced in New Orleans for the first time since last week’s game Wednesday, and Andy Dalton continued to lead a quarterback group that included Taysom Hill and Jake Luton.
Saints practice squad addition Chris Harris looks to write more pages in his underdog story
Chris Harris first started writing his NFL underdog story 12 years ago. It was the story of an unheralded player who entered the league undrafted, yet went on to earn three All-Pro honors, a Super Bowl ring and a spot on the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade team for the 2010s.
Saints QB Jameis Winston doubtful, WR Michael Thomas out for the 2nd straight week
The New Orleans Saints will almost certainly have to try and snap a three-game losing skid without their regular starting quarterback and one of their top offensive weapons. Quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, and receiver Michael Thomas (toe) will not play, coach Dennis Allen said Friday.
Saints roundtable: Evaluating the 1-3 start, who's to blame and how the team can right the ship
We’re basically a quarter of the way through the season, which is a good time to evaluate where things stand with the New Orleans Saints. The bad news: The Saints have lost three consecutive games after their season-opening, come-from-behind win in Atlanta. They lead the NFL in giveaways (11) and have committed the second-most penalties (34). Equally concerning, offensive stars Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas and Jameis Winston have been in and out of the lineup because of injuries.
Prep football: 3 players to watch Friday
The Tigers began the season with an overtime loss to Jesuit and have since won four in a row. In a 13-10 victory against Mandeville last week, Guidry rushed 14 times for 105 yards and a touchdown and completed 17-of-20 passes for 161 yards. Slidell continues 6-5A play against Hammond.
Zion Williamson and the Pelicans able to 'click' in the star forward's return
When Zion Williamson slashed into the lane early in the second quarter, four Chicago Bulls players converged. Williamson passed the ball to a wide-open CJ McCollum, who coolly knocked down a 3-pointer from the left corner. McCollum was one of nine players on the Pelicans’ roster who had never played...
