We’re basically a quarter of the way through the season, which is a good time to evaluate where things stand with the New Orleans Saints. The bad news: The Saints have lost three consecutive games after their season-opening, come-from-behind win in Atlanta. They lead the NFL in giveaways (11) and have committed the second-most penalties (34). Equally concerning, offensive stars Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas and Jameis Winston have been in and out of the lineup because of injuries.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO