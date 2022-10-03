NFL: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sporting News
Where is Andrew Luck? Retired Colts QB back at Stanford three years after NFL departure
The Colts were set to be a potential AFC contender in the 2019 NFL season. The team had just finished a 10-6 campaign in 2018, and they had gotten strong enough around quarterback Andrew Luck that they looked ready to compete. Luck was coming off a season that saw him...
Indianapolis Colts to elevate running back Phillip Lindsay for ‘TNF’
The Indianapolis Colts reportedly are elevating Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday night’s showdown
Denver Broncos: 3 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Colts
It’s been tough sledding for the Denver Broncos for the first few weeks of the NFL season. The Broncos are coming off an extremely disappointing loss against their rival Las Vegas Raiders. But they have no time to worry about the loss because the Broncos have a short week and are playing the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.
Colts Owner Has Message For NFL World Following Thursday Night's "Ugly" Game
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos managed to play an entire game on Thursday night without scoring a touchdown, and that includes the overtime session. Following the Colts' 12-9 victory over the Broncos, team owner Jim Irsay went on Twitter to address that performance. Irsay tweeted, "An ugly win is...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 5: Colts-Broncos top plays from Thursday Night Football
The Indianapolis Colts are facing the Denver Broncos in an AFC battle on Thursday Night Football to open Week 5 of the NFL season. The Colts (1-2-1) are aiming to turn their season around with a road win, while the Broncos (2-2) hope to get above .500 with a home victory. Both teams enter Thursday's tilt third in their respective divisions.
Yardbarker
Colts Elevate RB Phillip Lindsay & DT Chris Williams
He’s in line for some touches with Jonathan Taylor out for Thursday night’s game against the Broncos. The Colts confirmed the news and announced DT Chris Williams will also come up from the practice squad for the game. Lindsay, 28, wound up signing on with the Broncos as...
Bucs WR Cole Beasley retires to be with family
Bucs WR Cole Beasley retires to be with family
Sep 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett talks with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Browns DE Myles Garrett deemed 'good to go'
Browns DE Myles Garrett deemed 'good to go'
Indianapolis Colts: 3 takeaways from Week 5 win vs. Broncos
Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season certainly got off to quite the start on Thursday Night Football. The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos met on Thursday for a game that … definitely happened alright. This game may have been agonizing to watch, but Indy ultimately prevailed 12-9 in overtime thanks to a key stop on fourth down in the red zone to end Denver’s final drive.
Yardbarker
The Colts Have Finally Signed a Kicker
After waiving Rodrigo Blankenship just one week into the NFL season veteran kicker Chase McLaughlin had been on a three week trial run. McLaughlin had been elevated from the practice squad before every game he had appeared in this season, but that stops today as he was officially added to the Indianapolis Colts 53-man roster.
Indianapolis Colts’ Phillip Lindsay looking for revenge against former Denver Broncos team
Former Denver Broncos Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay will now officially get a chance to prove a point against
The Advocate & Democrat
Sweetwater, TN
The Advocate & Democrat serves Sweetwater, Madisonville and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.
