Read full article on original website
Related
It’s Official: Michigan Dude’s Cat is the Tallest in the World
A Michigan man has made it into the Guinness Book of World Records - again. Dr. William Powers' cat holds the world record for being the world's tallest cat. Fenrir is the Savannah cat that lands Powers in the record book for measuring 18.83 inches tall. Savannah cats are a hybrid breed that results from mating a domestic cat with an African serval. According to Guinness, the practice became popular in the 1990s and the Savannah cat became a recognized breed in 2001.
Amália Rodrigues was the queen of which Iberian music style? The Saturday quiz
1 Which novel’s title alludes to the start of 15 August 1947?. 2 The Sixth Yamaguchi-gumi is the largest group of what?. 3 Which tennis player inspired the Bum Bum ice-cream?. 4 Which writing system was once called “letters of the birds”?. 5 Amália Rodrigues was the...
Amazing Pumpkin Patches the Family Will Love In Mid Michigan
Going to the pumpkin patch during Halloween is a tradition for many families, including my own. It's a tradition that I hope my kids will carry on with their own children. I look forward to climbing into the car to start our quest to find the best pumpkins to carve. Rain or shine, we are prepared. There's more to finding the perfect pumpkin then just the pumpkin. Maybe the perfect pumpkin includes the conversations with our kids while they are on the hunt. For me, it's the time I get to spend with my kids that means so much. I know it means a lot to them too. When they find their pumpkins, I will know because of the giant smile on their faces.
Haunted Hotel Workers Are Sharing The Creepy Ghost Encounters They Witnessed While On The Job, And I Probably Won't Be Sleeping Tonight
"I was so creeped out. I put in my two weeks' notice the following day."
94.9 WMMQ
Lansing, MI
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0