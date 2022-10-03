ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welch, OK

fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Weekend Warm-up￼

Wondering what to do this weekend? Well Howie and Bubba have some fun events in this Weekend Warm-Up! With a Wine Share going in Neosho, and a Wings & Wheels Weekend happening at the Freedom of Flight Museum, there’s something for anyone to enjoy!
NEOSHO, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Half-Hour Highlights!!

It’s one roller coaster of a Friday morning as High-Energy Howie and Blast-Off Bubba say Good Morning Four States! As always on our Finally Friday shows, we’ve your call in winner as we say, “Welcome to Moe’s!” Plus we announce our very first winner for our birthday giveaway with B&B Theatre in Neosho! All that and much more in these Half-Hour Highlights!
NEOSHO, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Chalked cat paws show up in downtown Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — The homecoming spirit has spread outside the campus of MSSU. Businesses on each of the four corners of the intersection of 7th and Main in Joplin had some unexpected decorating this morning. Cat paws appeared not only on the sidewalk at the downtown location of Arvest Bank, but other branch locations, too.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Joplin VA 5K Fun Run!￼

We’re so happy to welcome Jenifer Webb here to tell us about the first ever Joplin VA 5K Fun Run, happening October 8th! The newly developed Train 2 Run Program at the Joplin VA Clinic encourages Veterans to get active. Extended to the public as well, we invite you to come get involved and support our local Veterans!
JOPLIN, MO
City
Welch, OK
360grandlake.com

Grand Lake Celebrates Halloween

Whether you’re looking for spooky thrills and chills, family-friendly fun or just want to know where you can get your hands on lots of candy, the Grand Lake area has plenty of festivals, celebrations and events to ensure the whole family has a spooktacularly good Halloween. Spooky Fun for...
JAY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Loretta Lynn brought her music to Grand Lake in the 1990s.

GROVE, Okla. – Loretta Lynn’s reality-based songs were a staple of country music for over 60 years. With her death on Monday at age 90 years old, the legend was remembered as a voice that knew heartbreak up close. “She was a trailblazer,” said Jana Jae, an American...
GROVE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Pickleball sport booming in Pittsburg, ribbon cutting

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The City of Pittsburg is now, officially, in a real pickle — as in pickleball. During Thursday’s Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Chamber Coffee,’ a big ribbon was cut to celebrate the new Four Oaks Pickleball Courts. They’re at the Jack Johnson Tennis Center, which has been a fixture in Pittsburg for 50-years.
PITTSBURG, KS
Four States Home Page

Thousands in Webb City line Main Street for parade

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Homecoming week celebrations in Webb City continued this afternoon and evening with a parade on Main Street. Several thousand people lined Main, from 3rd Street to Stadium Drive to watch Webb City’s homecoming parade. The event featured more than fifty entries, which included the Junior High and High School marching bands, […]
WEBB CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS MSSU Homecoming!￼

Missouri Southern State University is celebrating their Homecoming this week, and we’ve got MSSU Executive Vice President, Brad Hodson to tell us more! Offering outdoor movies, virtual reality games, a bonfire and pep rally. Along with a parade in Downtown Joplin, it’s a fun way to celebrate and show our MSSU Lion pride! Find out all the fun events right here!
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas students make special delivery to Ronald McDonald House

JOPLIN, Mo. — Call it consistency in the form of cross-state help, Thursday, in Joplin. 10 students from Jayhawk-Linn High School in Mound City, Kansas stopped by the Ronald McDonald House with special deliveries. They’re in the school’s FCCLA organization. It stands for “Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America.” They brought thousands of pop tabs — along with close to $600 worth of items on the House’s wish list.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Neosho manufacturing expo showcases all-skill levels of job openings

NEOSHO, Mo. — There are hundreds of job openings throughout the Joplin area right now in manufacturing alone. But not every high school student nearing graduation knows about that, or much about the employers offering the jobs. Not every high school senior in the Four State area will opt for college next fall. Some of them will want to start working right away or go into a field that doesn’t require a two or four-year degree. Several area employers would love to help them do that.
NEOSHO, MO
KSNT News

Train smashes into car in southeast Kansas

CHEROKEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A train hit a car in Cherokee County on Friday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a BNSF train smashed into a car north of Columbus on Highway 7 near Bethlehem Road. No one was injured in the crash. Just last month, from Sept. 19-25, the sixth annual Rail […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

KODE Medical Focus: Memory Loss

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you find yourself looking for your keys or finding the remote in the refrigerator– you may have some problems remembering things. “We see a great deal of people with memory loss,” said Dr. Henry Petry, Geriatrician. Freeman Geriatrician Dr. Henry Petry says it’s...
JOPLIN, MO

