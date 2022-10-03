Read full article on original website
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Weekend Warm-up￼
Wondering what to do this weekend? Well Howie and Bubba have some fun events in this Weekend Warm-Up! With a Wine Share going in Neosho, and a Wings & Wheels Weekend happening at the Freedom of Flight Museum, there’s something for anyone to enjoy!
fourstateshomepage.com
Half-Hour Highlights!!
It’s one roller coaster of a Friday morning as High-Energy Howie and Blast-Off Bubba say Good Morning Four States! As always on our Finally Friday shows, we’ve your call in winner as we say, “Welcome to Moe’s!” Plus we announce our very first winner for our birthday giveaway with B&B Theatre in Neosho! All that and much more in these Half-Hour Highlights!
fourstateshomepage.com
Chalked cat paws show up in downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — The homecoming spirit has spread outside the campus of MSSU. Businesses on each of the four corners of the intersection of 7th and Main in Joplin had some unexpected decorating this morning. Cat paws appeared not only on the sidewalk at the downtown location of Arvest Bank, but other branch locations, too.
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Joplin VA 5K Fun Run!￼
We’re so happy to welcome Jenifer Webb here to tell us about the first ever Joplin VA 5K Fun Run, happening October 8th! The newly developed Train 2 Run Program at the Joplin VA Clinic encourages Veterans to get active. Extended to the public as well, we invite you to come get involved and support our local Veterans!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
360grandlake.com
Grand Lake Celebrates Halloween
Whether you’re looking for spooky thrills and chills, family-friendly fun or just want to know where you can get your hands on lots of candy, the Grand Lake area has plenty of festivals, celebrations and events to ensure the whole family has a spooktacularly good Halloween. Spooky Fun for...
fourstateshomepage.com
Loretta Lynn brought her music to Grand Lake in the 1990s.
GROVE, Okla. – Loretta Lynn’s reality-based songs were a staple of country music for over 60 years. With her death on Monday at age 90 years old, the legend was remembered as a voice that knew heartbreak up close. “She was a trailblazer,” said Jana Jae, an American...
fourstateshomepage.com
Pickleball sport booming in Pittsburg, ribbon cutting
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The City of Pittsburg is now, officially, in a real pickle — as in pickleball. During Thursday’s Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Chamber Coffee,’ a big ribbon was cut to celebrate the new Four Oaks Pickleball Courts. They’re at the Jack Johnson Tennis Center, which has been a fixture in Pittsburg for 50-years.
Thousands in Webb City line Main Street for parade
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Homecoming week celebrations in Webb City continued this afternoon and evening with a parade on Main Street. Several thousand people lined Main, from 3rd Street to Stadium Drive to watch Webb City’s homecoming parade. The event featured more than fifty entries, which included the Junior High and High School marching bands, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS MSSU Homecoming!￼
Missouri Southern State University is celebrating their Homecoming this week, and we’ve got MSSU Executive Vice President, Brad Hodson to tell us more! Offering outdoor movies, virtual reality games, a bonfire and pep rally. Along with a parade in Downtown Joplin, it’s a fun way to celebrate and show our MSSU Lion pride! Find out all the fun events right here!
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas students make special delivery to Ronald McDonald House
JOPLIN, Mo. — Call it consistency in the form of cross-state help, Thursday, in Joplin. 10 students from Jayhawk-Linn High School in Mound City, Kansas stopped by the Ronald McDonald House with special deliveries. They’re in the school’s FCCLA organization. It stands for “Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America.” They brought thousands of pop tabs — along with close to $600 worth of items on the House’s wish list.
Rangeline vs Range Line: What’s the correct spelling?
JOPLIN, Mo — It’s a debate that has existed since the naming of Joplin’s busiest thoroughfare, Rangeline Road – or is it Range Line Road? The correct spelling of the North to South route is what we’re attempting to settle, once and for all. First, it may help to know what a “Range line” or […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Neosho manufacturing expo showcases all-skill levels of job openings
NEOSHO, Mo. — There are hundreds of job openings throughout the Joplin area right now in manufacturing alone. But not every high school student nearing graduation knows about that, or much about the employers offering the jobs. Not every high school senior in the Four State area will opt for college next fall. Some of them will want to start working right away or go into a field that doesn’t require a two or four-year degree. Several area employers would love to help them do that.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Caney, KS Hopes Water Shortage Solved By Removing Log Jam In Supply River
There's some good news for folks facing a water shortage in Caney, Kansas. The city just north of the Oklahoma state line has struggled though the drought and had to cut down water usage severely for weeks and part of the problem was decades in the making. For about 40...
Train smashes into car in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A train hit a car in Cherokee County on Friday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a BNSF train smashed into a car north of Columbus on Highway 7 near Bethlehem Road. No one was injured in the crash. Just last month, from Sept. 19-25, the sixth annual Rail […]
The historic Elijah Thomas Webb Residence and inviting architectural elements in Jasper County, Missouri
Elijah Thomas Webb House.Elijah Thomas Webb Residence Owner, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The architectural classification of the Elijah Thomas Webb Residence is Late Victorian and Queen Anne. This three-story structure built in 1891 was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2020.
fourstateshomepage.com
KODE Medical Focus: Memory Loss
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you find yourself looking for your keys or finding the remote in the refrigerator– you may have some problems remembering things. “We see a great deal of people with memory loss,” said Dr. Henry Petry, Geriatrician. Freeman Geriatrician Dr. Henry Petry says it’s...
Local tenant concerned over black mold; tips from officials
A Joplin man expresses frustration, saying his property manager won't deal with a black mold issue.
Sheriff: “It is heartbreaking that a young girl tragically lost her life in this Fire”
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. – A child dies after a house fire in Independence, Kansas. The fire happened on Wednesday afternoon. Cherryvale firefighters, along with crews from Independence Rural Fire, Sycamore Rural Fire and the City of Independence Fire and EMS, were dealing with a fully engulfed fire. An 8-year-old was...
Caney, Kansas Clearing Decades-Old Log Jam That Worsened Water Shortage
CANEY, Kansas - There is some good news regarding the water shortage in Caney, Kansas. The city just north of the Oklahoma state line has struggled through the drought and had to cut down water usage severely for weeks. Part of the problem was decades in the making. News On 6's Grant Stephens had the update.
Mother expresses frustration after son falls victim to school bullies
CHANUTE, Kan. – A mother whose child attends Chanute Elementary is expressing her frustrations after she says the School Administrators mishandled a case of her son getting bullied. Stephanie Henderson said her son was bullied in school on three separate occasions from September 8 through the 23rd. Henderson says...
Comments / 0