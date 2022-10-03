Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Elijah Thomas Webb Residence and inviting architectural elements in Jasper County, MissouriCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the StateTravel MavenMissouri State
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Neosho manufacturing expo showcases all-skill levels of job openings
NEOSHO, Mo. — There are hundreds of job openings throughout the Joplin area right now in manufacturing alone. But not every high school student nearing graduation knows about that, or much about the employers offering the jobs. Not every high school senior in the Four State area will opt for college next fall. Some of them will want to start working right away or go into a field that doesn’t require a two or four-year degree. Several area employers would love to help them do that.
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Weekend Warm-up￼
Wondering what to do this weekend? Well Howie and Bubba have some fun events in this Weekend Warm-Up! With a Wine Share going in Neosho, and a Wings & Wheels Weekend happening at the Freedom of Flight Museum, there’s something for anyone to enjoy!
fourstateshomepage.com
Pickleball sport booming in Pittsburg, ribbon cutting
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The City of Pittsburg is now, officially, in a real pickle — as in pickleball. During Thursday’s Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Chamber Coffee,’ a big ribbon was cut to celebrate the new Four Oaks Pickleball Courts. They’re at the Jack Johnson Tennis Center, which has been a fixture in Pittsburg for 50-years.
fourstateshomepage.com
Chalked cat paws show up in downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — The homecoming spirit has spread outside the campus of MSSU. Businesses on each of the four corners of the intersection of 7th and Main in Joplin had some unexpected decorating this morning. Cat paws appeared not only on the sidewalk at the downtown location of Arvest Bank, but other branch locations, too.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kggfradio.com
New Convenience Store Coming to Coffeyville
A new convenience store is coming to Coffeyville. A Pete's Convenience Store, which is based in Parsons, is currently under construction on 11th Street between Patterson and Maple Street. Owner Gratz Peters says he's had interest in this location for a while. Peters says their goal is to be open...
Local tenant concerned over black mold; tips from officials
A Joplin man expresses frustration, saying his property manager won't deal with a black mold issue.
Train smashes into car in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A train hit a car in Cherokee County on Friday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a BNSF train smashed into a car north of Columbus on Highway 7 near Bethlehem Road. No one was injured in the crash. Just last month, from Sept. 19-25, the sixth annual Rail […]
I-44 slow-down as pickup burns at Fidelity, Mo.
FIDELTIY, Mo. – About 9:30 a.m. Thursday reports of a vehicle fire along I-44 west near 17 mile marker alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot of location near 17 mm I-44 west during event. The pickup was fully engulfed after a short time and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fourstateshomepage.com
Half-Hour Highlights!!
It’s one roller coaster of a Friday morning as High-Energy Howie and Blast-Off Bubba say Good Morning Four States! As always on our Finally Friday shows, we’ve your call in winner as we say, “Welcome to Moe’s!” Plus we announce our very first winner for our birthday giveaway with B&B Theatre in Neosho! All that and much more in these Half-Hour Highlights!
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas students make special delivery to Ronald McDonald House
JOPLIN, Mo. — Call it consistency in the form of cross-state help, Thursday, in Joplin. 10 students from Jayhawk-Linn High School in Mound City, Kansas stopped by the Ronald McDonald House with special deliveries. They’re in the school’s FCCLA organization. It stands for “Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America.” They brought thousands of pop tabs — along with close to $600 worth of items on the House’s wish list.
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays!￼
We visit our Facebook Question of the day. Plus we share a few of your birthdays, as we’re happy to announce a new giveaway at the end of each week! With your birthday submissions, we’ll pick a random winner each Friday to receive 4 free passes to B&B Theatres in Neosho! Be sure to go to GMFS on fourstateshomepage.com to enter!
Whataburger location approved by Joplin City Council
JOPLIN, Mo. — Monday evening during the Joplin City Council regular scheduled meeting the Whataburger site proposal, already approved by staff, was placed before the council for approval. No one spoke in favor or stood up to oppose the Council Bill 052-22 Site Plan Review: 2014 S Rangeline/2019 S...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS MSSU Homecoming!￼
Missouri Southern State University is celebrating their Homecoming this week, and we’ve got MSSU Executive Vice President, Brad Hodson to tell us more! Offering outdoor movies, virtual reality games, a bonfire and pep rally. Along with a parade in Downtown Joplin, it’s a fun way to celebrate and show our MSSU Lion pride! Find out all the fun events right here!
fourstateshomepage.com
Loretta Lynn brought her music to Grand Lake in the 1990s.
GROVE, Okla. – Loretta Lynn’s reality-based songs were a staple of country music for over 60 years. With her death on Monday at age 90 years old, the legend was remembered as a voice that knew heartbreak up close. “She was a trailblazer,” said Jana Jae, an American...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: another inmate captured, logjam removed
MIAMI, Okla. — Tuesday afternoon about 2:45 p.m., October 4, 2022, four inmates escaped from the Ottawa County Jail at Miami, Oklahoma. Just before midnight, Tuesday night, October 4, Tyler Tavis was checked back into the Ottawa County Jail. Numerous media outlets reported he was in custody. However OCSO say it was a clerical error and they are working to correct it. On Wednesday morning, October 5, OCSO confirm that Buck Martindale was located at a residence near Devil’s Promenade. “Martindale was found in his mothers house hiding below an AC unit. His mother was not home but a female was arrested for harboring a fugitive.” — OCSO. If you’re interested in reading more about this story – including the full timeline of events – click here.
fourstateshomepage.com
KODE Medical Focus: Memory Loss
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you find yourself looking for your keys or finding the remote in the refrigerator– you may have some problems remembering things. “We see a great deal of people with memory loss,” said Dr. Henry Petry, Geriatrician. Freeman Geriatrician Dr. Henry Petry says it’s...
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the State
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Missouri. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Show-Me State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
fourstateshomepage.com
Good Morning Four States Pep Rallies brought to you by US Cellular Webb City (Pt.4)￼
Good Morning Four States Pep Rallies brought to you by US Cellular! Howie and Bubba are were out at Webb City High School as both staff and students are giving it all with Cardinal spirit and pride for their pep rally! G.M.F.S! We’ve only got the very best! GO CARDINALS!!
KYTV
Get to know your Missouri judges before election day
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new site where you can get to know your Missouri judges, especially those who are up for retention. Laurence Tucker, Chairman of the Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee, said this site helps voters. “Vital that people who keep them in office or don’t...
Granby man killed in t-bone crash with tractor trailer on US-60
NEOSHO, Mo. — Just before 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022, reports of a crash at HH and US-60 alerted Newton County Central Communications. Neosho Fire Station 2, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Maps screenshot during fatal crash investigation involving a pickup and tractor trailer on October 4, 2022. US-60...
Comments / 0